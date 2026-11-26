Chelsea’s character comes under close inspection on Friday night as they journey to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Pressure is already rising on Xabi Alonso after an unspectacular beginning to his reign, and last weekend’s abysmal 4–1 defeat to Leeds United puts even more onus on the Blues to secure victory from their trip to the City Ground. Having lost three of their last four league games, they have slipped to eighth in the standings.

Nottingham Forest are hardly in scintillating form themselves, even if they thrashed Manchester City 3–1 in their most recent home match. Last Saturday’s defeat at Bournemouth leaves them above the relegation zone on goal difference alone, meaning vast improvements are needed when Chelsea come to town.

Here’s the latest injury news ahead of the match, including how both teams could line up.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Lineup

Oliver Glasner has confirmed only two absentees for the upcoming match. Nicolás Dominguez won’t return until the new year following a muscle injury, while Nicolò Savona, who has been out since January with a knee injury, isn’t quite ready to make his comeback.

The Austrian manager revealed that Callum Hudson-Odoi is available once again to face his former club, although he appears unlikely to feature in Forest’s starting lineup. Xaver Schlager is fully healthy, too, despite dropping to the bench with a knock last weekend.

Forest could revert to the team which beat Man City so convincingly before the November international break, which would see Schlager restored to the XI in place of Dan Ndoye. Ex-City midfielder James McAtee will be pushed further forward, joining Morgan Gibbs-White as a facilitator for former Chelsea striker Liam Delap.

Nottingham Forest predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Sels; Cunha, Milenković, Murillo; Muñoz, Yates, Schlager, Williams; McAtee, Gibbs-White; Delap.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup

Chelsea have seriously struggled without the presence of star striker João Pedro, who remains sidelined following a thigh injury suffered in mid-October. Offensive depth is further depleted by the absence of Jamie Gittens through an ankle issue.

Alonso has made several unsuccessful attempts to replace Pedro, but an outstanding strike by Emmanuel Emegha last weekend should ensure the Dutchman retains his starting position.

Moisés Caicedo was withdrawn early against Leeds, which certainly contributed to Chelsea’s collapse. The midfielder has been cleared to face Forest, however, with Alonso confirming his involvement in Thursday’s press conference.

Maxence Lacroix, Jorrel Hato and Reece James remain in the treatment room, further exacerbating Alonso’s defensive problems. Whether Wesley Fofana features following his unauthorized interview is another question the Spaniard must answer.

Chelsea need a strong performance from their attacking stars, most notably Cole Palmer. The Englishman hasn’t scored a non-penalty goal in the Premier League since the final match of August.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra; Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Rogers; Emegha.

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