Xabi Alonso confirmed midfielder Moisés Caicedo suffered “a knock” that forced him to be withdrawn from Chelsea’s dreadful defeat against Leeds on Saturday, but the Spaniard also confessed they still have to wait to truly confirm the extent of the Ecuadorian’s injury, which completely changed the game in his eyes.

Caicedo collided in the air with Leeds defender James Justin and landed awkwardly at full force on his back. The midfielder was clearly in significant pain as he grabbed his hip and lower back. Initially, Caicedo tried to continue playing, but he was eventually forced to exit the pitch 22 minutes into Saturday's fixture. Chelsea had an early lead, but Leeds completely took over the game in Caicedo’s absence and destroyed the Blues 4–1 at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a knock and we need to wait until tomorrow to see how he is,” Alonso said about Caicedo’s injury after the defeat. “He was in pain, and let’s see how bad it is.”

“What went wrong was after their equalizer, after the change with Moi, we lost the momentum completely,” Alonso added. “Until then we were doing okay. I think that we were creating, playing a lot on the pitch. We were coming out from the pressure, but from that moment, they started believing, we started not believing.

“After that, we never got the good feeling mentally in any moment, and we were not able to come out from the pressure, we didn't get close to their goal, so it completely changed the game.”

Moises Caicedo Is Irreplaceable for Chelsea

Moises Caicedo is essential for Chelsea’s chances of success this season. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

It’s no coincidence that Chelsea’s collapse against Leeds came after Caicedo’s forced withdrawal. The Ecuador international is a crucial player that helps mask Chelsea’s biggest weakness.

Few midfielders in world soccer are better at shielding the backline than Caicedo. His uncanny ability to cover ground and win the ball back from opponents in the middle of the pitch is essential for a team as defensively shaky as Chelsea. Without him, the Blues were overwhelmed against Leeds.

Roméo Lavia and Jordan Henderson were exposed on Saturday afternoon as they tried and failed to offer the same balance and stoutness Caicedo brings, and Chelsea’s backline once again looked weak—as has been the case all season.

Unfortunately for Alonso, Caicedo has spent more time in the treatment room than on the pitch during his debut season as Chelsea manager. A nagging calf issue saw Caicedo miss over a month of action earlier in the term, and Chelsea’s defensive woes have only been magnified whenever he’s been sidelined. It would seem like the effects of playing north of 15,000 minutes over the last three seasons are starting to be felt by the 25-year-old.

Chelsea have suffered the consequences of being without their midfield anchor and backline protector, conceding 20 goals through 11 Premier League games. Only newly promoted sides and bottom-two Manchester United and Crystal Palace have conceded more than Alonso’s Blues.

If Caicedo is forced to miss time moving forward, Lavia, Henderson and Valentín Barco are the lone natural central midfielders Alonso could turn to, and none are able to provide what the Ecuadorian offers. Chelsea’s midfield depth will once again be tested, once again raising the possibility of the Blues exploring the midfield market during the fast-approaching January transfer window.

Chelsea will be holding their breath awaiting positive news regarding Caicedo’s injury, because they can ill-afford to lose yet another key starter.

Injuries Starting to Compromise Chelsea’s Season

Pressure is starting to mount on Xabi Alonso. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Caicedo could become the latest significant injury Alonso is forced to navigate. Three months into the season, multiple core players are currently in the treatment room.

Chelsea’s entire spinal cord could be unavailable when they take the pitch against Nottingham Forest next time out. Caicedo could join center back Maxence Lacroix, club captain Reece James, and star striker João Pedro in the treatment room.

It’s a nightmare scenario for Alonso, who is starting to feel the heat as unconvincing performances defined by repeated mistakes start to mount. The Spaniard admitted Chelsea are “in a fragile moment mentally,” but being unable to call upon multiple key starters makes it even harder to turn the situation around.

With or without Caicedo, losing 4–1 at home to Leeds is inexcusable for Chelsea and Alonso. The volatile nature of this incredibly inconsistent Chelsea side is becoming a major issue the Spaniard must address.

The Blues have now lost three of their last four Premier League matches and have dropped to eighth in the standings. Immersed in an injury crisis and after being embarrassed at home, Alonso is obliged to engineer a reaction quickly, or the pressure will only continue to grow.