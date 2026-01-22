Panama vs. Mexico—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Mexico national team makes its 2026 debut against Panama on Thursday night as World Cup preparations resume with the biggest tournament in the sport less than six months away.

Mexico is looking to end a six-game winless streak that dates back to the 2025 Gold Cup final last summer. The negative run of results has dampened the mood surrounding El Tri heading into the World Cup, and Javier Aguirre must solve the glaring issues that compromised his side in the second semester of 2025.

Given it’s not an official FIFA international window, Aguirre’s traveling roster is made up exclusively of Liga MX players—except for MLS star Obed Vargas. The core of Mexico’s recent rosters remains intact, but the match against Panama presents an opportunity for fringe players to raise their status with the World Cup fast approaching.

Similarly, Panama’s roster for the friendly is predominantly constructed of players from the local league. Thomas Christiansen’s side will be present at the 2026 World Cup, so this is also a warm-up game where they’ll be eager to continue their unbeaten run vs. El Tri at the Estadio Rommel Fernández that dates back to the turn of the century.

What Time Does Panama vs. Mexico Kick-Off?

Location : Panama City, Panama

: Panama City, Panama Stadium : Estadio Rommel Fernández

: Estadio Rommel Fernández Date : Thursday, Jan. 22

: Thursday, Jan. 22 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Panama vs. Mexico Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Panama : 0 wins

: 0 wins Mexico : 5 wins

: 5 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Panama Mexico Bolivia 1–1 Panama 18/1/26 Mexico 1–2 Paraguay - 18/11/25 Panama 3–0 El Salvador - 18/11/25 Mexico 0–0 Uruguay - 15/11/25 Guatemala 2–3 Panama - 13/11/25 Mexico 1–1 Ecuador - 14/10/25 Panama 1-1 Suriname - 14/10/25 Mexico 0–4 Colombia - 11/10/25 El Salvador 0–1 Panama - 10/10/25 Mexico 2–2 South Korea - 9/9/25

How to Watch Panama vs. Mexico on TV and Live Stream

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, FOX One, FOX Deportes, ViX, FOX Sports App Mexico TUDN, Canal 5, Azteca 7, ViX, Azteca Deportes

Panama Team News

Kadir Barría (left) scored against Bolivia over the weekend. | Aizar Ralde/AFP/Getty Images

Panama are coming off a 1–1 draw away against Bolivia at the weekend, a positive result given the hostile environment Christiansen’s side were competing in.

Despite not being at full strength, Botafogo center forward Kadir Barría stands out above the rest. The striker is Panama’s most dangerous attacker and scored the lone goal in the draw vs. Bolivia. Khaiser Lenis is Panama’s other main source of danger and remains one of the best players in the country’s top-flight.

Elsewhere, New England Revolution 2 goalkeeper JD Gunn is poised to start between the sticks, as he aims to make a case to be Panama’s third goalkeeper come the World Cup.

Regardless of the absences, Christiansen is expected to stick with to his 3-4-2-1 system, which has delivered strong results over the past World Cup cycle.

Panama Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

Panama predicted lineup vs. Mexico (3-4-2-1): Gunn; Aspirilla, Aparicio, Rivera; Córdoba, Murillo, Welch, Gutiérrez; Phillips, Lenis; Barría

Mexico Team News

Reigning Liga MX golden Boot winner Armando Gonazález could make his first start for El Tri. | Yair Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Aguirre will stick to his preferred 4-3-3 formation but there are intriguing possibilities for which players he selects to take the pitch on Thursday night.

Mexico’s intense goalkeeper competition will reignite this week, with Chivas goalkeeper Raúl Rángel expected to start vs. Panama and Luis Malagón getting the nod vs. Bolivia next Sunday.

The pair of Club América center backs Israel Reyes and Ramón Juárez are in line to start, with former U.S. men’s national team player Richard Ledezma expected to lock down the right flank in his El Tri debut.

Up front, the exciting Armando González will lead the line, but with teenage wonderkid Gilberto Mora forced to leave El Tri’s camp due to injury, Diego Lainez could get the nod on the left wing and Roberto Alvarado should start on the other flank.

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Panama

Toluca and Chivas players could make up the bulk of Aguirre’s XI vs. Panama. | FotMob

Mexico predicted lineup vs. Panama (4-3-3): Rangel; Ledezma, Reyes, Juárez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Ruiz; Alvarado, González, Lainez.

Panama vs. Mexico Score Prediction

The short time to train will make it hard for Mexico to fully absorb the style of play Aguirre wants his side to display. However, the manager is well aware of this potential issue, which is why he’ll rely on the synergy that players from Liga MX favorites Toluca and Chivas bring over from their clubs to translate that chemistry with El Tri.

The Estadio Rommel Fernández is historically a venue where Mexico struggle to deliver its best. Still, even without key players, Panama is also far from full strength, and the gap in quality between the two "B” teams heavily favors Mexico.

It‘ll likely be an ugly game, constantly interrupted by fouls and tightly contested in midfield. But in the end, El Tri has a major talent advantage and will find a way to win its first match in over seven months.

Score Prediction: Panama 1–2 Mexico

