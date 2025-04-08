Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa: Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Paris Saint-Germain will host Aston Villa in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals to mark the first ever meeting between the two sides.
Luis Enrique's side just became Ligue 1 champions without losing a league game this season and are now looking to conquer the elusive first Champions League trophy in club history. Aston Villa are having a dream Champions League season after over three decades away from the top-tier European competition and arrive to the clash unbeaten since February.
PSG triumphed over league phase leaders Liverpool whilst Aston Villa bulldozed Club Brugge in the round of 16. Unai Emery will now look to dispatch the team he managed for three years from 2016-18 and Enrique will hope to continue his quest to become a two-time Champions League winning manager.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the first leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.
What Time Does PSG vs. Aston Villa Kick-Off?
- Location: Paris, France
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 9
- Kick-Off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CET
Current Form (All Competitions)
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
PSG 1–0 Angers - 4/5/25
Aston Villa 2–1 Nottingham Forest - 4/5/25
Dunkerque 2–4 PSG - 4/1/25
Brighton 0–3 Aston Villa - 4/2/25
Saint-Etienne 1–6 PSG - 3/29/25
Preston 0–3 Aston Villa - 3/30/25
PSG 3-1 Marseille - 3/16/25
Aston Villa 3–0 Club Brugge - 3/12/25
Liverpool 0-1 PSG - 3/11/25
Brentford 0–1 Aston Villa - 3/8/25
How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Paramount+
United Kingdom
TNT Sports, Discovery+
Mexico
Caliente TV
Paris Saint-Germain Team News
After a shaky start of the season, PSG turned a corner when the calendar flipped to 2025 and are now playing some of the best soccer in Europe, highlighted by eliminating league phase table toppers Liverpool at Anfield.
Luis Enrique has done a fantastic job in his second season in charge. PSG have immense individual quality all over the pitch, but Enrique's triumph is making all of his players buy in to his philosophy and style. Despite not having the superstars of previous PSG iterations, this might be the best the team has looked in recent history.
PSG will be without captain Marquinhos, who will serve a one-match suspension, joining the injured Kang-In Lee as the two notable unavailable players for the home side.
Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3): Donnaruma; Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Ruíz; Barcola, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia
Aston Villa Team News
Unai Emery will look to dispatch his former club and continue Aston Villa's dream season in their return to the top club competition on the planet.
The Villains arrive with an almost entirely healthy squad, fueled by an eight game winning streak across all competitions that have them surging in the Premier League standings and qualified to the FA Cup semifinals.
With the team finding their best form at the perfect time, Aston Villa look to win a European competition match in France for the first time ever.
Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, McGinn, Rashford; Watkins
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa Score Prediction
PSG are playing some of the best soccer in the world currently and will continue to showcase why. Enrique's elite pressing structure will suffocate Villa, much like Liverpool experienced when they visited the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the round of 16.
The script will be very similar to the aforementioned first leg vs. the Reds, only this time PSG will take their chances and make the trip to Villa Park for the second leg with an advantage in the tie.