‘Sometimes’—Pep Guardiola’s Hilarious Reaction to Rayan Cherki Match Winner
Rayan Cherki was Manchester City’s hero in their 2–1 victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, scoring the match winner and prompting a hilarious reaction from Pep Guardiola, who admitted he sometimes wants to shout at the French star and on other occasions has to hold himself back from kissing him.
The France international bagged his Premier League-leading seventh assist of the term earlier in the game, later adding the exclamation point to his performance with the game-winner. Following the match, Guardiola gave a candid reaction to Cherki’s performance.
“Always with Rayan I had that feeling from day one,” Guardiola said. “[There’s] moments I shout at him and moments I want to kiss him. I have that ambivalent feeling with him.
“I have to allow him to express his incredible talent. We have to play better from the back so he can get more balls in that position.”
Guardiola’s rapidly fluctuating emotion surrounding Cherki have been evident. After the proud trickster teed up Phil Foden against Sunderland with an impish rabona, the City boss demanded more “simplicity” from the summer signing. “I never saw [Lionel] Messi play a cross like he has done,” Guardiola argued. “Messi is the best player to play the game but I never saw these kind of crosses.”
This divisive reaction also brought to mind a comment from Guardiola’s Manchester United counterpart Ruben Amorim earlier this season. “Sometimes I hate my players and sometimes I love my players,” the Red Devils boss admitted back in August. Guardiola has had plenty more reason to love Cherki than hate him as of late.
Rayan Cherki Has Become a Difference Maker for Man City
There was plenty of excitement when City signed Cherki from Lyon ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup. And after half a season under Guardiola’s watch, the 22-year-old Frenchman is off to a dream start at Etihad Stadium.
Initially Cherki played a secondary role for City in the infancy of 2025–26, yet he’s already collected 13 goal involvements through 19 appearances this term.
After a rapid adaptation period, Cherki has performed his way into a more prominent role. He’s started seven of City’s 10 games since the November international break, including the most recent six, where he has tallied as many goal contributions.
Cherki was already regarded as one of the best young talents in the sport, which made many instantly believe Man City pulled off an absolute bargain when they completed his transfer for a reported fee of €36 million (£31.4 million, $41.1 million).
After just half a season, Cherki is proving those opinions prophetic as he’s become a vital piece to City’s puzzle. His brilliance has helped City find themselves in the thick of the Premier League title race, and if he continues his form, Guardiola won’t be the only one with a fervent admiration for the Frenchman.