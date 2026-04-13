Pep Guardiola has admitted his Manchester City side may no longer be the underdogs in the race to win the Premier League title.

A disastrous weekend for current leaders Arsenal, which began with a 2–1 defeat to Bournemouth and ended with City’s 3–0 triumph over Chelsea, has invited Guardiola’s side back into the race,

Arsenal currently sit six points clear, having played one game more than their rivals, with City hosting the Gunners next Sunday in what seems set to be a title-defining encounter. Mikel Arteta’s men boast a marginally superior goal difference of three, which City could close down easily.

Having only recently beaten Arsenal 2–0 in the Carabao Cup final, Guardiola admitted City may well be the favorites to go on and secure the title.

“In the Carabao Cup final City were complete underdogs,” he told Sky Sports. “There is not one person in this country that would bet £1 that we would be much better. Maybe now it’s a bit different.

“The respect I have for Arsenal, what they have done the last few years ... I know the manager, the players, the quality, how they compete in every circumstance, that’s the biggest job we have. There is tactical issue, maybe we will adjust something.

“They have been the best team in this country, in Europe, so far. Beating Arsenal once is so difficult, imagine beating them twice in a few weeks. We have to rest.”

Why Guardiola Fancies Man City’s Chances

Man City recently saw off Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

While the fate of the Premier League title will ultimately be decided by what happens on the pitch, much of the discourse surrounding this race involves factors beyond which team can score the most goals.

Arsenal have seen their mentality questioned after yet another late slump—a common occurence over the past few seasons—while there are no doubts at all about City’s increasingly optimistic serial winners.

After losing just three times in 49 games, Arsenal have now fallen to defeat in three of their last four, losing the Carabao Cup final before being dumped out of the FA Cup to turn their quadruple charge into a limp towards what would still be a famous double.

“I think City will have the edge on that, just purely the manager and players they’ve got,” former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney told his self-titled show. “They will be able to stay a little calmer than the Arsenal players.

“They will be worried because when you go on a run and lose a few games, you start thinking, ‘Where’s the next goal, the next win going to come from?’ That negative mindset really has an impact on your performance.”

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