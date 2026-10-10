Peyton Miller: The USMNT Breakout Star Linked With the Premier League

Big things are coming for the breakout stars of the U.S. men’s national team. Peyton Miller is the latest youngster linked with a major move abroad after an impressive first camp with the Stars and Stripes.

Mauricio Pochettino turned heads when he called up eight teenagers and 13 total uncapped players for the USMNT’s fall friendlies with Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Argentine boss made it clear he is trusting the next generation to help the Stars and Stripes usher in a new era.

Goalscorers Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan and Justin Ellis stole the show in the team’s four wins during the September-October international break, but there were other lesser-known names that impressed as well.

Peyton Miller led that list, so much so that recent reports claim top Premier League clubs are circling around the 18-year-old.

Miller’s Impressive Rise Through MLS

Peyton Miller already made a name for himself in New England. | Geoff Stellfox/MLS/Getty Images

Like most of the young stars infiltrating Pochettino’s roster, Miller plays in Major League Soccer. The dynamic fullback came up through the academy ranks of the New England Revolution and has been making history every since.

Miller soon became the youngest player in club history to ink a professional contract at age 15. It only took one year with the club’s reserve side before he made his first-team debut in 2024, becoming the second-youngest player in club history to do so.

Over the next two years, Miller firmly established himself as an important pillar of the Revolution’s system. Despite his age, he already has 60 MLS appearances to his name—and 51 have been starts. Only three other players in the league’s entire history have started 50 matches before celebrating their 19th birthday.

As a fullback, Miller is never going to gain the flashy headlines of a forward like Hall or Sullivan. But those paying attention to his play in New England knew it was only a matter of time before the world also noticed his talent.

Peyton Miller is a fan-favorite in New England. | Zoe Davis/Getty Images

Miller is strong defensively, unafraid to make a daring tackle or use his athleticism to challenge a player inside his own half. His speed allows him to quickly track back in transition and intervene before any danger reaches his fellow defenders.

Even more impressive are his instincts in the final third. The teenager has nine goals and seven assists in his 60 MLS appearances. The numbers are even more head-turning when you take into account just how bad New England were in 2024 and 2025.

This season, though? They sit second in the Eastern Conference standings, and Miller’s rise is a big reason why. In fact, his seven goals in 2026 are the second most on the team—and he’s a defender.

Miller Gets His Moment With the USMNT

Peyton Miller impressed in his one start with the USMNT. | Mark Thorstenson/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

When Pochettino called up Miller, it really came as no surprise. What might have, though, is that he got the nod on the left flank in the USMNT’s first friendly against Peru.

While undisputed starter Antonee Robinson watched from the bench, Miller made his senior debut for the Stars and Stripes. He might not have gotten on the scoresheet, but he still delivered an impressive 62 minutes.

Miller misplaced just one pass and created two dangerous chances—one of which should have ended in an assist. Nevertheless, he played his role to near perfection, doing his job inside his own half while also pushing forward and linking up with his attackers.

Robinson then took the starting job against Chile and Mexico, while Pochettino gave Auston Trusty the nod against Canada. Miller had to settle for just cameo appearance in the team’s 3–0 win over El Tri.

Still, he can be proud of how he performed in his first real opportunity with the USMNT. He might not be displacing Robinson anytime soon, but Miller can certainly fight to become his backup and a permanent name Pochettino calls up as the 2030 World Cup cycle unfolds.

Is Miller Ready for a Premier League Move?

Peyton Miller has interest from the Premier League. | Tim Austen/Getty Images

Miller is not the only young MLS star linked to the Premier League. Sullivan, who just recently turned 17, already agreed to join Manchester City upon his coming of age. Zavier Gozo also bid farewell to Real Salt Lake to join Crystal Palace this summer.

When the Premier League comes knocking, it’s impossible not to open the door. Miller would likely follow in the footsteps of his fellow Americans and secure a move to the English top flight if something indeed materializes.

The question isn’t whether Miller will accept a potential offer, but rather if he is ready to. Eighteen years old is very young to play abroad in the most competitive, unforgiving league in the world. It also wouldn’t exactly benefit the Connecticut-native if he joined a club and then just wasted away on the bench, third or fourth in a manager's pecking order.

But there are teams that could use his blistering pace and playmaking, even if he must work his way up to heavy minutes. The real test would likely come defensively; Miller would go from having to defend MLS players down the left flank to coming face to face with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo.

The Premier League is a learning curve for even the most experienced players, but if Miller wants to bet on himself, there’s no better place than England to start the next chapter of his career.