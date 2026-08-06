Phil Parkinson Makes Candid Wrexham Transfer Admission Amid Quiet Summer Window

Phil Parkinson admits Wrexham still have work to do in the summer transfer window as the club continues its preparations for a Premier League promotion push.

The Red Dragons have added two players so far this summer, signing wing-back Danny Imray from Crystal Palace and midfielder Ben Whiteman from Preston North End.

Those arrivals have strengthened the squad with proven Championship quality, but Wrexham’s estimated $10 million outlay remains well below that of many of its divisional rivals. Friday’s Carabao Cup opponent Middlesbrough has already spent around $20 million this summer and could commit a further $28 million on goalkeeper Radek Vitek and defender Ashley Phillips.

Parkinson says the club is working “tirelessly” to strengthen the squad before the transfer window closes at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with Wrexham still targeting a goalkeeper, center back and striker.

Parkinson Issues Wrexham Transfer Update

Danny Imray became the first summer signing when he joined from Crystal Palace. | @Wrexham_AFC on X

“Yeah, I feel we’re not where we need to be yet, and we know that,” Parkinson said during his prematch press conference ahead of Friday’s trip to Middlesbrough. “We’re working, as ever, to make sure the squad is as strong as it needs to be for what is going to be an incredibly competitive division.

“We’re under no illusions about that. We’ve got to make this squad as strong as possible, and we’re working tirelessly to bring those extra players in and give everybody a boost.”

Asked for his assessment of Wrexham’s business so far this summer, Parkinson said: “Very pleased. They’re two really good players. Danny came out on tour with us, which was good for him.

“Ben has only just joined us this week. It’s been a bit of a crazy week for him because he hasn’t had much opportunity to get to know the lads, but he trained fully today. He’s a really experienced Championship player with great leadership qualities, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Name Age Position Previous club Transfer fee Danny Imray 23 Wingback Crystal Palace $6.65 million Ben Whiteman 30 Midfielder Preston North End $3.3 million

What Is Happening With George Dobson?

Dobson made 40 appearances in the Championship last season. | MB Media/Getty Images

Parkinson was also asked about the future of midfielder George Dobson amid continued speculation over his future. Sports Illustrated previously revealed the 28-year-old has “no intention” of leaving the Racecourse Ground this summer, while the Wrexham manager dismissed suggestions Sheffield Wednesday had already opened talks over a move.

“There have been rumors about Dobbo, but we haven’t had any offer for him at all,” Parkinson said. “Sometimes somebody says something on Twitter and it escalates into a bigger thing than it actually is. As things stand, there’s been no official offer for Dobbo.

“Dobbo’s with us. He had a couple of setbacks in preseason himself, not major ones. He needs some minutes over these next few days, which he will get. We play tomorrow night and then we play Monday against Wigan as well. This weekend is really important for us and Dobbo. By the time Monday night (vs. Cardiff) comes, he needs more minutes in his legs.”