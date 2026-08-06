Phil Parkinson Makes Candid Wrexham Transfer Admission Amid Quiet Summer Window
Phil Parkinson admits Wrexham still have work to do in the summer transfer window as the club continues its preparations for a Premier League promotion push.
The Red Dragons have added two players so far this summer, signing wing-back Danny Imray from Crystal Palace and midfielder Ben Whiteman from Preston North End.
Those arrivals have strengthened the squad with proven Championship quality, but Wrexham’s estimated $10 million outlay remains well below that of many of its divisional rivals. Friday’s Carabao Cup opponent Middlesbrough has already spent around $20 million this summer and could commit a further $28 million on goalkeeper Radek Vitek and defender Ashley Phillips.
Parkinson says the club is working “tirelessly” to strengthen the squad before the transfer window closes at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with Wrexham still targeting a goalkeeper, center back and striker.
Parkinson Issues Wrexham Transfer Update
“Yeah, I feel we’re not where we need to be yet, and we know that,” Parkinson said during his prematch press conference ahead of Friday’s trip to Middlesbrough. “We’re working, as ever, to make sure the squad is as strong as it needs to be for what is going to be an incredibly competitive division.
“We’re under no illusions about that. We’ve got to make this squad as strong as possible, and we’re working tirelessly to bring those extra players in and give everybody a boost.”
Asked for his assessment of Wrexham’s business so far this summer, Parkinson said: “Very pleased. They’re two really good players. Danny came out on tour with us, which was good for him.
“Ben has only just joined us this week. It’s been a bit of a crazy week for him because he hasn’t had much opportunity to get to know the lads, but he trained fully today. He’s a really experienced Championship player with great leadership qualities, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Name
Age
Position
Previous club
Transfer fee
Danny Imray
23
Wingback
Crystal Palace
$6.65 million
Ben Whiteman
30
Midfielder
Preston North End
$3.3 million
What Is Happening With George Dobson?
Parkinson was also asked about the future of midfielder George Dobson amid continued speculation over his future. Sports Illustrated previously revealed the 28-year-old has “no intention” of leaving the Racecourse Ground this summer, while the Wrexham manager dismissed suggestions Sheffield Wednesday had already opened talks over a move.
“There have been rumors about Dobbo, but we haven’t had any offer for him at all,” Parkinson said. “Sometimes somebody says something on Twitter and it escalates into a bigger thing than it actually is. As things stand, there’s been no official offer for Dobbo.
“Dobbo’s with us. He had a couple of setbacks in preseason himself, not major ones. He needs some minutes over these next few days, which he will get. We play tomorrow night and then we play Monday against Wigan as well. This weekend is really important for us and Dobbo. By the time Monday night (vs. Cardiff) comes, he needs more minutes in his legs.”
Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.