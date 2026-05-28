10 Players Who Could Leave Chelsea This Summer

Chelsea are projected to offload a host of peripheral figures this summer as the Xabi Alonso era begins, with deputy goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen among those set to depart Stamford Bridge.

Alonso’s arrival could spark a mass exodus in west London, with Chelsea’s bloated squad requiring fine-tuning at the end of an utterly disastrous campaign which saw them miss out on qualification for every European competition.

Jörgensen is one of those likely to be among the departing cast. BBC Sport reports that the 24-year-old has requested to leave Chelsea in a bid to play more regular minutes moving forward. He had previously wanted go elsewhere during the winter transfer window but was told no.

The Denmark international played just 13 times across the 2025–26 campaign having been seldom used under Enzo Maresca and prone to errors when appearing for Liam Rosenior.

Jörgensen, who only joined from Villarreal for $26.6 million (£20.7 million) in 2024, has made his feelings clear to Chelsea’s head of global goalkeeping, Ben Roberts, and is expected to attract suitors from the Premier League.

Porto, Beşiktaş and Genoa were keen on Jörgensen during the January transfer window and it remains to be seen whether they will revive their interest. No transfer is believed to be close yet.

Which Other Chelsea Players Could Leave This Summer?

Enzo Fernández reportedly wants to leave Stamford Bridge. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

One player Chelsea hope won’t join Jörgensen in heading for the exit is Enzo Fernández. The Argentina international spoke publicly about a possible move to Real Madrid during the March international break—for which the Blues suspended him for two matches—and Manchester City have emerged as a candidate for his signature as they prepare for life under the guidance of Fernández’s former Blues boss, Maresca.

The 25-year-old is seemingly eager to leave Stamford Bridge following a turbulent season, the club valuing one of their prized assets at approximately $161.2 million (£120 million).

Chelsea will be less pained to see others leave. Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana are destined to go after returning from loan spells, while academy graduate Tyrique George could also be sold for pure profit as an accountacy boost after a disappointing loan with Everton in the early part of 2026.

A decision must be made on Nicolas Jackson, who won’t be joining Bayern Munich permanently after a loan that yielded a domestic double and 14 goal involvements. The raw but talented 24-year-old could be handed an opportunity under Alonso, especially with other strikers possibly departing.

Liam Delap might be one of those, despite only joining the Blues last summer. A woeful debut season and the arrival of Strasbourg’s Emmanuel Emegha mean Chelsea might already be willing to cut their losses on the cumbersome 23-year-old, who has managed just three goals in 47 appearances.

Young talent Marc Guiu could also be on the move having had limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge. A Sunderland loan was cut short after just three matches to provide cover in 2025–26, but the 20-year-old Spaniard made just 13 appearances in all competitions and one Premier League start.

There might be alterations at the back, too. Chelsea have a sea of defenders on their books and, despite Alonso’s preferred use of three center backs, it remains an area that could use trimming. Tosin Adarabioyo could be sold off the back of an underwhelming campaign, while the injury-prone Benoît Badiashile appears an inevitable casualty of this summer’s cull.

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