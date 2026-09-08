Porto vs. Man City—Champions League Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City’s 2026–27 Champions League campaign begins on the road against Portuguese heavyweights Porto on Tuesday.

The Cityzens conquered the continent just once during Pep Guardiola’s tutelage, despite often being regarded as the favorites to lift the trophy. Their crowning glory arrived during a treble-winning 2022–23 season, but they’ve since suffered three consecutive eliminations at the hands of Real Madrid.

They’ve looked miles off the pace in back-to-back years, but are hoping to reassert themselves at Europe’s top table in what is Enzo Maresca’s first season at the helm.

City have overseen an expensive but crucially swift summer rebuild, and can still count upon the freakish goalscoring habits of Erling Haaland, whose header against Coventry City on Saturday helped Maresca’s side maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Porto, meanwhile, waltzed to the Primeira Liga title during Francesco Farioli’s freshman year, and the young Italian coach is preparing for his managerial bow in this competition. Tuesday’s hosts have continued from where they left off last season, winning their opening five league games by an 11–1 aggregate score.

Porto vs. Man City Score Prediction

Cityzens Eke Out Opening Gameweek Win

Haaland has three goals in his previous two games. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City were once utterly imperious on European nights, but their fallibility was evident during Guardiola’s final two seasons in charge. They enter the new continental season having lost nine of their last 17 Champions League games. Before that, City had embarked on a staggering 26-game unbeaten run.

Maresca has already offered signs of reinvention, and the retooling they underwent this summer means this Cityzens outfit should look refreshed and rejuvenated. Whether they can return to the level of dominance overseen by Maresca’s predecessor is another matter entirely, and this new-look City team will be put to the test on Tuesday evening.

Farioli has restored his reputation at Porto after Ajax collapsed under his watch two seasons ago. He’s one of the brightest young managers in the game, and he’ll be desperate to showcase his best stuff on the biggest stage. He’s had a transformative effect at the Dragão after seven years of Sérgio Conceição-led robustness.

Porto’s record vs. English opposition : The hosts have historically struggled against Premier League clubs and are hunting a rare victory on Tuesday night. Porto have lost 10 of their last 16 games against English opposition, winning just two. In these 16 games, the Portuguese club have scored nine times.

: The hosts have historically struggled against Premier League clubs and are hunting a rare victory on Tuesday night. Porto have lost 10 of their last 16 games against English opposition, winning just two. In these 16 games, the Portuguese club have scored nine times. Man City’s strong starts : The Cityzens haven’t lost their opening Champions League fixture in six of the previous seven seasons. City were last defeated in their opener by Lyon in 2018.

: The Cityzens haven’t lost their opening Champions League fixture in six of the previous seven seasons. City were last defeated in their opener by Lyon in 2018. Erling Haaland factor: New hair, but the same Erling Haaland. The Nordic goal-machine has three goals in his last two games after drawing a blank on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. The striker is also hunting Sergio Agüero’s Champions League goal record, having scored 34 in 39 in this competition. Agüero’s record is 36.

Prediction: Porto 0–1 Man City

Porto Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Santiago Giménez could come in to make his first start.

The hosts are without former Southampton defender Jan Bednarek, who’s serving a two-game suspension after receiving a red card in Porto’s final Europa League outing of last season.

Argentinian Nehuén Pérez is expected to come in and partner Jakub Kiwior, who joined the Portuguese champions permanently in the summer after impressing on loan last term.

Santiago Giménez has arrived on loan for the season ahead, and he’ll fight for a starting role in attack with the returning André Silva while Samu Aghehowa recovers from an ACL tear. Silva got the nod at the weekend, but the Mexican made his debut off the bench.

Porto are expected to be without promising young midfielder Victor Froholdt after he was knocked unconscious at the weekend, while Vasco Sousa, Oskar Pietuszewski, Gabriel Mec and Zaidu Sanusi are all sidelined through injury.

Porto predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-3-3): D. Costa; A. Costa, Pérez, Kiwior, Moura; Fofana, Rosario, Veiga; Gomes, Giménez, Pepê.

Enzo Maresca is unlikely to make sweeping changes to his starting lineup.

Nico O’Reilly was a late omission from Man City’s starting lineup against Coventry on Saturday, having suffered an injury in the warm-up. Maresca doesn’t believe the issue will sideline the City star for long, but the quick midweek turnaround means O’Reilly may not be risked here.

The visitors are also without Jérémy Doku due to a calf issue.

Matheus Nunes could make his first start of the season at right back, as could summer arrival Ayyoub Bouaddi in midfield.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Porto (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

What Time Does Porto vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Porto, Portugal

: Porto, Portugal Stadium : Estádio do Dragão

: Estádio do Dragão Date : Tuesday, Sept. 8

: Tuesday, Sept. 8 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Szymon Marciniak (POL)

: Szymon Marciniak (POL) VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

How to Watch Porto vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

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