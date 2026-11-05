‘Profound Gratitude’—Portugal’s Soccer Federation Planning Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Tribute

Portugal’s soccer federation plans to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s 23-year career with the national team by putting together a “fitting tribute” to the country’s greatest ever player.

Ronaldo has decided to hang up his Portugal jersey after a world record number of caps (234) and goals (146) in men’s international soccer, although the timing has come as a surprise when a recall from manager Jorge Jesus was expected this month.

A record third UEFA Nations League title was also one of Ronaldo’s final motivations as his career, as a whole, winds down by next summer, alongside reaching 1,000 goals.

A statement from the national soccer federation referred to Ronaldo as Portugal’s “eternal captain,” offering “enduring gratitude” to a player who has altered how the rest of the world sees the national team and the wider country.

“It is with a feeling of profound gratitude and immense admiration that the Portuguese Football Federation publicly praises and thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for his absolutely extraordinary career serving our country,” the communication said.

“More than just an outstanding athlete, our captain was an inspiring leader, an example of dedication, and the ultimate symbol of the spirit of our National Team.”

Although the World Cup always remained an elusive prize, Ronaldo helped Portugal win the European Championship in 2016—its first international trophy. That was then followed by Nations League successes in 2018–19 and 2024–25.

“Every drop of sweat, every decisive goal, and every captain’s armband worn with pride on the field reflected his unconditional love for our jersey. His dedication and legacy transcend the four lines of the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo has elevated Portugal’s name and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps, being, for many of us, the best player of all time! Therefore, the Portuguese Football Federation refuses to let this farewell take place without due tribute.”

How Will Portugal’s Soccer Federation Honor Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi was honored with one final farewell match. | JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images

What the national federation is planning is not clear at this stage. The statement offered no details, outlining only a “firm and immense desire to organize, plan, participate and actively collaborate in what will always be a fitting tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's immense career.”

His retirement from the national team is termed “definitive” by the federation, which suggests some sort of special one-off friendly—the type of which Argentina held for Lionel Messi in a match last month—may be off the table. Benin was invited for a farewell to Messi in Buenos Aires, featuring special jerseys designed in tribute to the player himself.

If that is the case, Ronaldo’s final action in a Portugal jersey would remain the 67 minutes he played in a drab win against Wales, an underwhelming way to bow out.

Portugal doesn’t have a singular national stadium that could be renamed in his honor, which only really leaves theming a future international match around Ronaldo, his career and legacy—but one in which he does not play. Or, otherwise, hold some sort of separate celebratory event.