Portugal 0–1 Spain: Four Takeaways From Match That Could End Ronaldo’s International Career

Spain is one step closer to becoming only the fourth team in history to hold the European Championship and World Cup trophies simultaneously, reach the quarterfinals of the latter thanks to Mikel Merino’s late winner against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on Monday.

Germany (1972, 1974), France (1998, 2000) and Spain itself (2010, 2012) are the only nations to previously win the World Cup as reigning European champion or vice versa. Spain conquered Europe again in 2024, and now faces the United States or Belgium for a place in the World Cup final four.

In truth, this round of 16 encounter promised a lot more than it delivered. Both countries boast enormous pedigree when it comes to elite technical quality, but the threat all felt very hypothetical rather than tangible and real, to the point of the teams largely canceling each other out.

This was not a game for the ages, but there is still plenty to talk about.

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Ronaldo Bids Goodbye to the World Cup, Portugal…Forever

Ronaldo was visibly emotional at the final whistle. | Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will be 45 years old by the time of the 2030 World Cup. Even with the incentive as Portugal among the co-hosts for the centenary tournament, that seems too much even for him.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner spoke in 2025 about hanging up his boots for good no later than 2027, which is also when his current contract with Al Nassr is going to expire. His sister, Kátia Aveiro, called this World Cup Ronaldo’s “last dance” in a Portugal shirt only last week.

Aside from winning the World Cup, which he once claimed was not actually his “dream” nor would it define his career, Ronaldo has done everything he can for his country. Portugal had never won a trophy before the CR7 era but now has three, while Ronaldo himself holds world records for both senior international appearances and goals within men’s soccer.

This feels like a natural stopping point, perhaps with the exception of a final farewell celebration match back home in Portugal some time during the coming months.

Lamine Yamal Can be Nullified

Lamine Yamal is human. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal has still never experienced defeat in a Spain match in which he has started. But the Barcelona prodigy was not the reason for victory here.

Yamal demonstrated plenty of threat throughout the 90 minutes. He had two shots on target that were both saved—one in each half—and touched the ball in the opponent’s box (7) more than any player on the pitch. But, to an extent, he was locked down by Portugal’s two left backs.

Nuno Mendes had the teenager under control. The Paris Saint-Germain defender didn’t let Yamal past him, save for once around 52 minutes in, when the subsequent successful recovery challenge resulted in Mendes overstretching and hurting himself. He couldn’t continue and that appeared to be Yamal’s window to run riot. But replacement Nelson Semedo also managed to keep him quiet enough.

Mikel Merino’s Remarkable Impact

Clutch. | Joosep Martinson/FIFA/Getty Images

Merino’s goals helped Spain get to this World Cup, scoring six of them in qualifying, tying with Mikel Oyarzabal. Only four other players in the entire European qualifying section scored more.

He isn’t a starter for Arsenal if everyone is available, nor is he for Spain—evidenced by four of five appearances so far at this World Cup coming from the bench.

Luis de la Fuente put Merino on because the team needed a goal, and he came up big only five minutes later, showing intelligent movement and incredible composure to get the opportunity and convert it. Chances are, Merino will be back on the bench come the quarterfinal, but if Spain is again looking for something different towards the end, you can bet he will get the call once more.

Why Has No Elite Club Signed Diogo Costa?

Diogo Costa has consistently performed in tournaments. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa was outstanding at Euro 2024 and was again this summer, including a brilliant double save in the first half of this match alone. He does not hold any blame for Portugal exiting the competition, and his record at this level begs the question why no club team bigger than Porto has made a serious effort to recruit the 26-year-old.

Costa was linked with Manchester United when the Red Devils were weighing up replacing David de Gea in 2023, while sporadic rumors of Chelsea interest have popped up over the years.

With no disrespect to Porto, where he has been No. 1 for five seasons but only won the Liga Portugal twice as a starter, it feels like Costa is made for a higher level.

Chelsea still need a goalkeeper worthy of the position after several years of unsteady performances from a number of different options. Liverpool might be about to bid farewell to Alisson at the same time as Giorgi Mamardashvili doesn’t appear ready to step up. What about an upgrade on Guglielmo Vicario from a clearly ambitious Tottenham? Paris Saint-Germain haven’t locked down a long-term starting goalkeeper, or could Real Madrid consider a future beyond Thibaut Courtois?

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