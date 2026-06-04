Six Potential Destinations for Dusan Vlahovic After Juventus Exit Confirmed—Ranked

Dušan Vlahović’s topsy-turvy stint at Juventus comes to its conclusion this summer after confirmation of the striker’s departure on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old arrived in Turin back in January 2022 and was tipped to achieve greatness with the Bianconeri, yet despite some respectable goalscoring numbers, Vlahović failed to match the lofty expectations set by an $85 million transfer.

Juve’s director of football strategy, Giorgio Chiellini, has revealed that Vlahović’s wage demands were the major stumbling block in negotiations over a contract renewal, even claiming no club in Italy could offer the center forward his financial expectations.

Attention now turns to the future for the Serbia international, whose absence from the World Cup should help in negotiations over his next club. Naturally, there will be a myriad of suitors for such a talented free agent.

Here’s where Vlahović could end up next.

6. Liverpool

Hugo Ekitiké’s injury leaves Liverpool in trouble. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

After splashing nearly $200 million on new strikers last summer, it’s somewhat surprising that Liverpool might re-enter the market for a center forward before next season commences.



Alexander Isak’s disastrous debut campaign means Liverpool cannot yet rely on the Premier League record signing, an issue exacerbated by a long-term injury to Hugo Ekitiké—who could be missing until 2027 after rupturing his Achilles tendon.



As a result, the Reds might be forced to conduct further business, the signing of Vlahović on a free transfer proving an enticing proposition. A proven goalscorer who could handle the physicality of the Premier League would be welcome.



However, given his high wages—reportedly around $178,000 per week based on demands—and the temporary nature of Liverpool’s striker problems, Vlahović might not be the remedy.

5. Real Madrid

José Mourinho will want investment. | Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid have been busy doing business in defense ahead of José Mourinho’s return, with Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries soon expected to be confirmed as new signings. However, attacking reinforcements are also possible.



Madrid are not blessed with an abundance of top-quality center forward options outside of Kylian Mbappé, whose freakish goalscoring hasn’t been enough to evade criticism from the Bernabéu crowd.



Endrick enjoyed a promising loan spell at Lyon and is set to feature significantly under Mourinho, while Gonzalo García is a fairly inexperienced and inconsistent academy graduate in reserve.



Vlahović would add some more experience and physicality to Madrid’s forward line, and everybody knows how much the Spanish giants adore a free transfer.

4. Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski’s departure leaves Barça short up top. | Ivan Terron/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona are certainly in the hunt for forward reinforcements this summer. Having already wrapped up the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, La Blaugrana are now turning their attention to the pursuit of Atlético Madrid sensation Julián Alvarez.



The Argentina international is their priority target to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski and will prove an expensive addition, meaning the prospect of saving funds elsewhere is enticing.



If Barça decide to add yet another center forward to their ranks, or Ferran Torres should depart, then Vlahović becomes an attractive option given the lack of transfer fee needed to secure his services.



Wages could be an issue for Barça, whose financial situation remains uncertain, but Vlahović is definitely an intriguing option.

3. Bayern Munich

Harry Kane neds a new understudy. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich boast the deadliest and most in-form No. 9 on the face of the earth, but Harry Kane currently has no deputy in Bavaria. That role was fulfilled by Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson last season, but the Senegal international will not be signed permanently.



Bayern must re-enter the market for Kane’s understudy and Vlahović, who has scored 12 or more goals in each of the past four seasons with Juve, could offer them a cut-price solution to the problem.



The Serbian colossus is nowhere near the level of Kane, whether measured by technical proficiency, goalscoring instincts or general center forward play, but he could prove a useful asset when England’s captain needs a rest.



Vlahović would certainly be handy against lower-level Bundesliga and Champions League opposition, alongside being an impact substitute.

2. Manchester United

Man Utd need greater depth up front next term. | Shaun Brooks-CameraSport/Getty Images

Qualification for the Champions League means Manchester United must immediately bolster their squad in preparation for a mountain of extra continental action in 2026–27. Plenty of areas need addressing, including the center forward position.



Benjamin Šeško proved himself a semi-reliable goalscorer in his debut season and is expected to kick on next term. The 23-year-old is very much seen as United’s present and future striker.



However, with the underperforming Joshua Zirkzee likely to be sold, the Red Devils require somebody capable of sharing the workload with Šeško, who missed time last season through injury.



Vlahović would offer healthy competition without blocking Šeško’s development, helping United juggle domestic and European duties efficiently.

1. Chelsea

Xabi Alonso will demand reinforcements. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso will expect to be backed in this summer’s market and attacking reinforcements are essential to Chelsea’s progression. Quality in the wide areas is required, while another striker signing is also on the cards, especially with Liam Delap potentially departing after a nightmarish debut season.



João Pedro is undoubtedly first-choice, but Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 formation—should he choose to employ it at Stamford Bridge—could see the Brazilian drop into an attacking midfield role, which would open up space for somebody like Vlahović.



Alonso favored an imposing, powerful striker during his successful stint with Bayer Leverkusen, whether that was Victor Boniface or Patrik Schick, and Vlahović could perform a similar role as the out-and-out finisher fed by creatives.



Chelsea never struggle to pay high wages and would welcome some extra experience in a youthful team.

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