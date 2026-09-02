Premier League Done Deals: Every 2026–27 Summer Transfer

“Heroes come and go,” the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters warned this summer, “we are seeing a bit of a change of the guard.”

England’s top flight undoubtedly looks different after a window of unmatched spending extravagance, but oddly familiar at the same time. Although teams have spent more money on transfers than ever before—upward of $4.75 billion—many of those fees have been paid to their domestic rivals.

Never before has there been such a focus of trades directly between Premier League clubs. Even after a summer which saw the World Cup unearth talents from every corner of the planet, England’s clubs took the approach of sticking to what they know.

Now that silence has finally descended upon this dizzying game of musical chairs, here is where everyone has ended up sitting.

Arsenal

Bruno Guimarães has traded Tyneside for north London. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Arsenal were supposed to be signing players from a position of ultimate strength this summer. Yet, even marquee arrival Bruno Guimarães, who completed a £75 million ($101 million) move from Newcastle United, is a deal which could feasibly been struck without the heft of Arsenal’s newfound status as Premier League champions.

The Gunners were efficient if not extravagant elsewhere in the window. Christos Tzolis’s cut-price arrival from Club Brugge as a well-rested Leandro Trossard replacement could prove to be the bargain of the summer. Piero Hincapié and Ezri Konsa have strengthened the defense, while goalkeeper Illan Meslier joins as a free agent.

However, the blockbuster move of a Vinícius Júnior or a Julián Alvarez never came to fruition.

In

Player Joined From Fee Bruno Guimarães Newcastle United £75 million ($101 million) Ezri Konsa Aston Villa £51 million ($69.5 million) Piero Hincapié Bayer Leverkusen £34.5 million ($45.4 million) Christos Tzolis Club Brugge £34 million ($45.4 million) Illan Meslier Leeds United Free Axel Donczew Cardiff City Undisclosed

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Leandro Trossard Beşiktaş £17 million ($26.8 million) Jakub Kiwior Porto £14.7 million ($19.7 million) Gabriel Jesus Barcelona £8.6 million ($11.7 million) Fábio Vieira Hamburg £8.6 million ($11.7 million) Christian Nørgaard Everton £7 million ($9.4 million) Karl Hein Werder Bremen £2.6 million ($3.5 million) Josh Nichols Kustošija Free Alexei Rojas Penafiel Free Reiss Nelson — Released Ismeal Kabia St. Mirren Loan Ethan Nwaneri Borussia Dortmund Loan Tommy Setford Stevenage Loan

Aston Villa

Nicolas Jackson is now an Aston Villa player. | Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Nicolas Jackson Chelsea £65 million ($88 million) Johan Manzambi Freiburg £59.5 million ($80 million) Ibrahim Mbaye Paris Saint-Germain £47 million ($63.7 million) João Gomes Wolverhampton Wanderers £34 million ($45.7 million) Zion Suzuki Parma £26 million ($35.3 million) Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton £25 million ($33.9 million) Matteo Ruggeri Atlético Madrid £21 million ($28.5 million) Modou Kéba Cissé LASK £4.2 million ($5.6 million) Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich Free Alejandro Garnacho Chelsea Loan Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham United Loan

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Morgan Rogers Aston Villa £117 million ($156.5 million) Ezri Konsa Arsenal £51 million ($69.5 million) Ollie Watkins Al Hilal £50 million ($67.7 million) Youri Tielemans Manchester United £35 million ($47 million) Donyell Malen Roma £21.3 million ($28.6 million) Enzo Barrenechea Benfica £10.2 million ($13.7 million) Lewis Dobbin Southampton £9 million ($12.1 million) Emiliano Martínez Chelsea £7.4 million ($10 million) Lucas Digne PSG £6 million ($8.1 million) Sil Swinkels Sheffield Wednesday Undisclosed Louie Barry Sheffield Wednesday Undisclosed Yeimar Mosquera Vitória S.C. Undisclosed Kerr Smith Inverness CT Free Evann Guessand Crystal Palace Loan Samuel Iling-Junior Bolton Wanderers Loan Zépiqueno Redmond Annecy FC Loan Kadan Young Annecy FC Loan Oliwier Zych Vitória S.C. Loan Andrés García Getafe Loan Joe Gauci Lincoln City Loan Kosta Nedeljković Rangers Loan Josh Feeney Peterborough United Loan

Bournemouth

Antonio Silva was a typical Bournemouth steal. | David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Álvaro Rodríguez Elche £25.7 million ($34.5 million) António Silva Benfica £25 million ($33.7 million) Álex Jiménez Milan £15.8 million ($21.1 million) Juanlu Sánchez Sevilla £11.1 million ($14.9 million) Michele Di Gregorio Juventus Loan

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Hamed Traoré Marseille £6.5 million ($8.7 million) Luis Sinisterra Cruzeiro £5.2 million ($7 million) Owen Bevan Dundee FC Undisclosed Will Dennis MK Dons Undisclosed Marcos Senesi Tottenham Hotspur Free Enes Ünal Getafe Free Romain Faivre Auxerre Loan Alex Paulsen Motherwell Loan Álex Jiménez Fiorentina Loan Matai Akinmboni Dundee Loan

Brentford

Brentford’s record signing shone on debut. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Mamadou Sangaré Lens £38.5 million ($52 million) El Hadji Malick Diouf West Ham United £35 million ($47.4 million) Jaidon Anthony Burnley £20 million ($23.4 million) Jannik Schuster RB Salzburg £16.5 million ($22.1 million) Callum Wilson West Ham United Free

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Ethan Pinnock Coventry City £6 million ($8.1 million) Frank Onyeka Coventry City £6 million ($8.1 million) Jordan Henderson Chelsea Free Ryan Trevitt Wigan Athletic Free Yunus Emre Konak Lincoln City Loan Romelle Donovan Sheffield United Loan Jayden Meghoma Portsmouth Loan Ben Krauhaus Falkirk Loan Matthew Cox Barnet Loan Julian Eyestone Rotherham United Loan Benjamin Arthur Portsmouth Loan Darwin Guagua Merida Loan

Brighton & Hove Albion

Luka Vušković is ready to make his name in the Premier League. | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Luka Vušković Brighton & Hove Albion £46 million ($61.7 million) Zadok Yohanna AIK £21.5 million ($28.8 million) Pascal Struijk Leeds United £20 million ($26.8 million) Chema Andrés Stuttgart £18.9 million ($25.5 million) Femi Azeez Millwall £12.5 million ($16.9 million) Jaouen Hadjam Young Boys £9.5 million ($12.9 million) Costinha Olympiacos £8 million ($10.7 million) Michael Svobada Venezia £4.3 million ($5.8 million) Matías Orozco Deportivo Cali £3.5 million ($4.7 million) Rodrigo Rêgo Benfica £3 million ($4 million) Valentin Joseph Blackburn Rovers Undisclosed Promise David Union Saint-Gilloise Loan

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Carlos Baleba Manchester United £65 million ($88.6 million) Jan Paul van Hecke Tottenham Hotspur £52 million ($69.6 million) Carl Rushworth Coventry City £22 million ($29.6 million) Diego Coppola Paris FC £17 million ($22.9 million) Danny Welbeck Chelsea £5 million ($6.7 million) Jeremy Sarmiento Middlesbrough £3.2 million ($4.2 million) Joël Veltman West Ham United Free Do-young Yoon Magdeburg Loan Facundo Buonanotte Elche Loan Rodrigo Rêgo Castellón Loan James Beadle Birmingham City Loan Nils Ramming Rochdale Loan Tommy Watson Leicester City Loan Harry Howell Leicester City Loan Eiran Cashin Derby Loan Amario Cozier-Duberry Middlesbrough Loan Matías Orozco Castellón Loan Solly March — Released Adam Webster — Released James Milner — Retired

Chelsea

Morgan Rogers cost Chelsea a fortune. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea once again smashed their club transfer record by signing Morgan Rogers for a truly eye-watering sum, although they made that back and more with the protracted exit for Enzo Fernández. By the end of Tuesday evening, however, Chelsea were somehow left to rue a player they (for once) didn’t sign after missing out on multiple options for Fernández’s replacement.

In

Player Joined From Fee Morgan Rogers Aston Villa £117 million ($156.5 million) Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace £52 million ($70 million) Geovany Quenda Sporting CP £44 million ($58.9 million) Marco Palestra Atalanta £43 million ($57.6 million) Valentín Barco Strasbourg £34.4 million ($46.2 million) Emmanuel Emegha Strasbourg £21.4 million ($28.4 million) Pep Chavarría Rayo Vallecano £16 million ($21.6 million) Denner Corinthians £8.7 million ($11.6 million) Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa £7.4 million ($10 million) Danny Welbeck Brighton & Hove Albion £5 million ($6.7 million) Dastan Satpayev Kairat Almaty £2.1 million ($2.8 million) Harrison Bettoni Wigan Athletic Free Jordan Henderson Brentford Free

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Enzo Fernández Manchester City £125 million ($169 million) Nicolas Jackson Aston Villa £65 million ($88 million) Marc Cucurella Real Madrid £51.8 million ($69.3 million) Andrey Santos Manchester United £48 million ($64 million) Liam Delap Nottingham Forest £45 million ($61.2 million) Trevoh Chalobah Como £26 million ($35.1 million) Tyrique George Everton £24 million ($32.1 million) Marc Guiu RB Leipzig £14.6 million ($19.7 million) Tosin Adarabioyo Tottenham £7 million ($9.1 million) Omari Kellyman Strasbourg £5 million ($6.8 million) Jimmy-Jay Morgan West Bromwich Albion £4 million ($5.4 million) David Datro Fofana Servette £2.1 million ($2.8 million) Jimi Tauriainen AC Horsens Free Alejandro Garnacho Aston Villa Loan Robert Sánchez Como Loan Jesse Derry Sporting CP Loan Harrison Murray-Campbell Kortrijk Loan Genesis Antwi Strasbourg Loan Filip Jörgensen Strasbourg Loan Dastan Satpayev Burnley Loan Reggie Walsh Wigan Athletic Loan Benoît Badiashile Napoli Loan Axel Disasi Crystal Palace Loan Mamadou Sarr Real Sociedad Loan Caleb Wiley Preston North End Loan Mykhailo Mudryk Tottenham Loan

Coventry City

Coventry‘s new midfielder has drawn comparisons to Michael Essien. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Caleb Yirenkyi Nordsjælland £26 million ($35 million) Carl Rushworth Brighton & Hove Albion £22 million ($29.6 million) Sidiki Cherif Fenerbahçe £21 million ($28.6 million) Loum Tchaouna Burnley £20 million ($26.8 million) Taiwo Awoniyi Nottingham Forest £17.2 million ($23.3 million) Aurèle Amenda Eintracht Frankfurt £17.1 million ($23 million) Gustavo Hamer Sheffield United £6 million ($8.1 million) Ethan Pinnock Brentford £6 million ($8.1 million) Frank Onyeka Brentford £6 million ($8.1 million) Daniel Bentley Wolverhampton Wanderers Free Stephen Mfuni Manchester City Loan

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Brad Collins Bristol City Free Jamie Allen — Released Norman Bassette Westerlo Loan Kai Andrews Oxford United Loan Miguel Ángel Brau Académico Viseu Loan Liam Kitching Sheffield United Loan Oliver Dovin Leyton Orient Loan Jahnoah Markelo Shabab Al-Ahli Undisclosed

Crystal Palace

Dwight McNeil finally got his move to Crystal Palace. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Anan Khalaili Union Saint-Gilloise £21 million ($28.4 million) Quinten Timber Marseille £17.1 million ($23.2 million) Zavier Gozo Real Salt Lake £11 million ($14.9 million) Dwight McNeil Everton Swap Óscar Mingueza Celta Vigo Free Takehiro Tomiyasu Ajax Free Ben Chilwell Strasbourg Free Evann Guessand Aston Villa Loan Axel Disasi Chelsea Loan Honest Ahanor Atalanta Loan Darío Osorio Midtjylland Loan

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Maxence Lacroix Chelsea £52 million ($70 million) Daniel Muñoz Nottingham Forest £22 million ($29.8 million) Danny Imray Wrexham £5 million ($6.7 million) David Ozoh Derby £4 million ($5.4 million) Tayo Adaramola Cercle Brugge Undisclosed Brennan Johnson Everton Swap Owen Goodman Dundee Loan Rio Cardines Bristol City Loan Borna Sosa FC Köln Loan

Everton

Brennan Johnson was involved in a rare swap deal. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Tyrique George Chelsea £24 million ($32.1 million) Hayden Hackney Middlesbrough £24 million ($32.1 million) Merlin Röhl Freiburg £21.7 million ($29 million) Christian Nørgaard Arsenal £7 million ($9.4 million) Ainsley Maitland-Niles Lyon £3 million ($4.1 million) Brennan Johnson Crystal Palace Swap Jack Grealish Manchester City Loan

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Iliman Ndiaye Manchester City £65 million ($87.9 million) Tim Iroegbunam Hull City £22 million ($29.8 million) Beto Fiorentina £15 million ($20 million) Nathan Patterson Torino Free Dwight McNeil Crystal Palace Swap Séamus Coleman — Released Idrissa Gana Gueye — Released Tyler Onyango — Released Adam Aznou Málaga Loan

Fulham

Gonzalo García has gotten off to a strong start at Fulham. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Gonzalo García Real Madrid £34 million ($45.7 million) Shea Charles Southampton £30 million ($40.5 million) David Affengruber Elche £10.3 million ($13.9 million) César Palacios Real Madrid £8.5 million ($11.4 million) Jonah Kusi-Asare Bayern Munich £5.1 million ($7 million) Manuel Ángel Real Madrid £3.4 million ($4.6 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Saša Lukić Ipswich Town £9 million ($12.2 million Issa Diop Ipswich Town £8.5 million ($11.4 million) Raúl Jiménez Wolverhampton Wanderers Free Harry Wilson Leeds United Free Steven Benda Nottingham Forest Free Luke Harris Wigan Athletic Loan Samuel Amissah Estoril Loan

Hull City

Mendy had a Premier League debut to remember. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Tim Iroegbunam Everton £22 million ($29.8 million) Nobel Mendy Rayo Vallecano £21.4 million ($28.8 million) Konstantinos Tzolakis Olympiacos £20 million ($26.9 million) Lucas Herrington Colorado Rapids £17 million ($23 million) Christos Mouzakitis Olympiacos £12.9 million ($17,4 million) Ilyas Ansah Union Berlin £12.8 million ($17.3 million) Brooke Norton-Cuffy Genoa £12 million ($16.2 million) Mohamed-Ali Cho Nice £11.1 million ($15.1 million) Jens Hjertø-Dahl Tromsø £10 million ($13.5 million) Sorba Thomas Stoke City £7.5 million ($10.1 million) Joe Gelhardt Leeds United £6.5 million ($8.8 million) Lucas Gourna-Douath RB Salzburg £3.4 million ($4.6 million) Jack Butland Rangers £3 million ($4 million) Elliot Stroud Mjällby £2.1 million ($2.8 million) Óscar Zambrano Maribor Undisclosed Matt Targett Newcastle United Free Hidemasa Morita Sporting CP Free Robinho Vaz Roma Loan

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Ivor Pandur Rangers £6 million ($8 million) Cody Drameh Genoa £3.9 million ($5.2 million) Akin Famewo Bolton Wanderers Undisclosed Kasey Palmer Luton Town Undisclosed Kyle Joseph Middlesbrough Undisclosed Abu Kamara Portsmouth Undisclosed Enis Destan Konyaspor Undisclosed Harry Vaughan Bohemians Free Harvey Cartwright Grimsby Town Loan Mason Burstow Sheffield Wednesday Loan Timothée Lo-Tutala Colchester United Loan Nathan Tinsdale Crawley Town Loan Cathal McCarthy Kilmarnock Loan Liam Millar Birmingham Loan

Ipswich Town

Emersonn opened his account in the perfect possible way. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Emersonn Toulouse £26.6 million ($35.6 million) Julio Enciso Strasbourg £26.1 million ($35.3 million) Abdul Fatawu Leicester City £23 million ($30.8 million) Exequiel Palacios Bayer Leverkusen £19.3 million ($26.2 million) Abdoul Ouattara Strasbourg £17 million ($23 million) Zian Flemming Burnley £17 million ($23 million) Florentino Luís Burnley £16 million ($21.5 million) Daizen Maeda Celtic £10 million ($13.3 million) Issa Diop Fulham £8.5 million ($11.4 million) Kjell Scherpen Union Saint-Gilloise £8.5 million ($11.4 million) Chuba Akpom Ajax £7 million ($9.4 million) Cédric Kipré Reims £3.9 million ($5.2 million) Kayne van Oevelen Volendam £3.4 million ($4.5 million) Saša Lukić Fulham Undisclosed

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Arijanet Murić Sassuolo £6 million ($8 million) George Hirst Stoke City £6 million ($8 million) Elkan Baggott Millwall Undisclosed Wes Burns Leicester City Undisclosed Harry Clarke Preston North End Undisclosed Conor Chaplin Leicester City Free Conor Townsend West Bromwich Albion Free Ashley Young — Retired Sammie Szmodics Derby County Loan Cieran Slicker Barnsley Loan Henry Gray Wellington Phoenix Loan Finley Barbrook Falkirk Loan Ben Johnson Stoke City Loan Kayne van Oevelen Valencia Loan Ali Al-Hamadi Sheffield Wednesday Loan Cameron Humphreys Huddersfield Town Loan

Leeds United

James Trafford is the most expensive English goalkeeper of all time. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee James Trafford Manchester City £45 million ($60.5 million) Tarik Muharemović Sassuolo £34.1 million ($45.8 million) Nico Elvedi Borussia Mönchengladbach £8.5 million ($11.6 million) Michael Zetterer Eintracht Frankfurt £4.3 million ($5.8 million) Harry Wilson Fulham Free Jean-Mattéo Bahoya Eintracht Frankfurt Loan Melvin Bard Nice Loan

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Pascal Struijk Brighton & Hove Albion £20 million ($26.8 million) Joe Gelhardt Hull City £6.5 million ($8.8 million) Isaac Schmidt Young Boys £2 million ($2.7 million) Jack Harrison New England Revolution Undisclosed Illan Meslier Arsenal Free Karl Darlow Manchester United Free Maximilian Wöber Schalke Free Sam Byram Middlesbrough Free Joël Piroe West Ham United Loan Sebastiaan Bornauw Hamburg Loan Lucas Perri Torino Loan Largie Ramazani Burnley Loan Wilfried Gnonto Fiorentina Loan

Liverpool

Bradley Barcola is here. pic.twitter.com/xIdexpzoU4 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) August 31, 2026

Liverpool have allowed some big names to depart on free transfers, with Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson and, most crucially, Mohamed Salah all leaving Anfield. In better news for the Reds, up-and-coming center back Jérémy Jacquet has finally signed for the club after a January agreement with Rennes, while young winger Víctor Muñoz was also acquired. Ronald Araújo joined on loan to replace Konaté in the short-term.

After a lengthy saga, the Reds struck an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola, with the French winger becoming the club’s second-most expensive signing.

In

Player Joined From Fee Bradley Barcola Paris Saint-Germain £123 million ($166 million) Jérémy Jacquet Rennes £60 million ($80.3 million) Víctor Muñoz Osasuna £34.5 million ($46.2 million) Lucca Brughmans Genk £28.3 million ($38.3 million) Ronald Araújo Barcelona Loan

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Curtis Jones Inter £25.7 million ($35.1 million) Luca Stephenson Bolton Wanderers Undisclosed Stefan Bajčetić Celta Vigo Undisclosed Andy Robertson Tottenham Hotspur Free Ibrahima Konaté Real Madrid Free Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor Free Rhys Williams — Released Ármin Pécsi TSV Hartberg Loan Calum Scanlon Cardiff City Loan Ifeanyi Ndukwe Levante Loan Calvin Ramsay St Mirren Loan Harvey Elliott Valencia Loan Lucca Brughmans Genk Loan

Manchester City

Finally, Enzo Fernández arrived at Manchester City. It only took the joint-most expensive transfer fee in Premier League history.

Elliot Anderson became the fourth-most expensive transfer of all-time by joining Manchester City off the back of an incredible ascent at Nottingham Forest. Enzo Maresca’s first addition as Pep Guardiola’s successor is a huge one, with youngsters such as Ayyoub Bouaddi, Jeremy Monga, Pierce Charles and Mathys Detourbet also joining the club.

Going the other way, Rodri is a seismic loss at the base of midfield, while James Trafford, Nico González, Tijjani Reijnders, Sàvio, Omar Marmoush and Nathan Aké have also found new homes.

In

Player Joined From Fee Enzo Fernández Chelsea £125 million ($169 million) Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest £116 million ($155.2 million) Ayyoub Bouaddi Lille £81.4 million ($111 million) Iliman Ndiaye Everton £65 million ($87.9 million) Allan Palmeiras £32 million ($43.4 million) Mathys Detourbet Troyes £21.4 million ($28.5 million) Jeremy Monga Leicester City £10 million ($13.4 million) Pierce Charles Sheffield Wednesday £10 million ($13.4 million) Gerónimo Rulli Marseille £1.7 million ($2.3 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Sávio Tottenham Hotspur £75 million ($102.2 million) Tijjani Reijnders Al Qadsiah £52 million ($70.9 million) Nico González Newcastle United £52 million ($70.9 million) Rodri Barcelona £51 million ($69 million) James Trafford Leeds United £45 million ($60.5 million) Nathan Aké Fenerbahçe £8.5 million ($11.4 million) Reigan Heskey Köln £8 million ($10.8 million) Manuel Akanji Inter £7 million ($9.5 million) Issa Kaboré Wrexham £2 million ($2.7 million) Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Köln Undisclosed Joel Ndala Cercle Brugge Undisclosed Bernardo Silva Real Madrid Free John Stones Inter Free Mathys Detourbet Monaco Loan Pierce Charles Queens Park Rangers Loan Sverre Nypan Lommel SK Loan Christian McFarlane Leicester City Loan Isaiah Dada-Mascoll Lommel Loan Divin Mubama Southampton Loan Kalvin Phillips Sheffield United Loan Max Alleyne Burnley Loan Omar Marmoush Tottenham Hotspur Loan Stephen Mfuni Coventry City Loan Jack Grealish Everton Loan Jeremy Monga Swansea Loan

Manchester United

Andrey Santos has joined the Red Devils. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United’s summer transfer business can be charitably described as concentrated. A complete midfield overhaul started with the addition of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, before concluding with Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow also joined the club as a free agent but there was a distinct lack of additions in defense or attack.

In

Player Joined From Fee Carlos Baleba Brighton & Hove Albion £65 million ($88.6 million) Andrey Santos Chelsea £48 million ($64 million) Youri Tielemans Aston Villa £35 million ($47 million) Cristian Orozco Fortaleza F.C. £750,000 ($1 million) Karl Darlow Leeds United Free

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Rasmus Højlund Napoli £38 million ($50.8 million) Radek Vítek Middlesbrough £14 million ($18.9 million) Toby Collyer West Brom £3 million ($4 million) Casemiro Inter Miami Free Jadon Sancho — Released Tyrell Malacia — Released André Onana Trabzonspor Loan Altay Bayındır Celta Vigo Loan Tyler Fredricson Lausanne Loan Elyh Harrison Morton Loan Jacob Devaney Hibernian Loan Ethan Wheatley Lincoln City Loan Louis Jackson St. Mirren Loan Daniel Gore Luton Town Loan

Newcastle United

Nico González made a strong start to life on Tyneside. | Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Nico González Manchester City £52 million ($70.9 million) Matias Fernandez-Pardo Lille £51.4 million ($69.6 million) Bazoumana Touré Hoffenheim £42 million ($56.2 million) Aladji Bamba Monaco £35.5 million ($47.3 million) Amar Dedić Benfica £29.5 million ($39.9 million) Lukáš Horníček Braga £25.7 million ($34.5 million) Sean Steur Ajax £23 million ($30.8 million) Ewen Jaouen Reims £18.5 million ($24.8 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Sandro Tonali Tottenham Hotspur £100 million ($133.8 million) Bruno Guimarães Arsenal £75 million ($101 million) Anthony Gordon Barcelona £69.3 million ($92.7 million) Joe White Crewe Alexandra Undisclosed Kieran Trippier Wolverhampton Wanderers Free Matt Targett Hull City Free Emil Krafth — Released John Ruddy — Released Odysseas Vlachodimos Sevilla Loan Harrison Ashby Luton Town Loan Antoñito Cordero Cádiz Loan Alex Murphy Kaiserslautern Loan Nick Woltemade Juventus Loan

Nottingham Forest

Liam Delap had an unhappy spell at Chelsea. | X/NFFC

In

Player Joined From Fee Liam Delap Chelsea £45 million ($61.2 million) Ousmane Diomande Sporting CP £34 million ($45.9 million) Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace £22 million ($29.8 million) Gustavo Sá Famalicão £17 million ($22.9 million) Xaver Schlager RB Leipzig Free Steven Benda Fulham Free

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Elliot Anderson Manchester City £116 million ($155.2 million) Taiwo Awoniyi Coventry City £17.2 million ($23.3 million) Omar Richards Aris Thessaloniki Undisclosed David Carmo Olympiacos Undisclosed Joseph Gardner Falkirk Undisclosed Angus Gunn San Jose Earthquakes Free Stefan Ortega Olympiacos Free Willy Boly — Released Jota Silva Olympiacos Loan Gustavo Sá Olympiacos Loan Eric da Silva Moreira Excelsior Loan Dilane Bakwa Lille Loan Tyler Bindon Charlton Athletic Loan Omari Hutchinson AC Milan Loan Donnell McNeilly AFC Wimbledon Loan Morato West Ham Loan Zach Abbott Southampton Loan

Sunderland

Thomas Meunier joined Sunderland on a free. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

In

Player Joined From Fee Malick Fofana Lyon £25.7 million ($34.8 million) Dayann Méthalie Toulouse £25.7 million ($34.8 million) Jules Ahoka Royal Antwerp £8.5 million ($11.6 million) Juan Riquelme Angulo Independiente £5 million ($6.8 million) Thomas Meunier Lille Free Kevin Danso Tottenham Loan

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Eliezer Mayenda Rennes £21.5 million ($28.8 million) Anthony Patterson Wrexham £8 million ($10.8 million) Timothée Pembélé Le Havre Undisclosed Harrison Jones Peterborough United Undisclosed Ahmed Abdullahi Eyüpspor Undisclosed Leo Hjelde KV Mechelen Undisclosed Luís Semedo Clermont Foot Undisclosed Nazariy Rusyn Karpaty Lviv Free Dan Neil Rangers Free Arthur Masuaku Konyaspor Free Dennis Cirkin Queens Park Rangers Free Bertrand Traoré — Released Niall Huggins — Released Milan Aleksić Partizan Belgrade Loan Jenson Seelt Swansea City Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have spent big this summer already. | Tottenham Hotspur

On the face of it, Tottenham Hotspur have acted decisively this summer. After flirting with relegation last season, Spurs have rewritten the record books with a midfield overhaul of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, Sávio and Omar Marmoush have arrived from Manchester City’s bench while Jan Paul van Hecke came off the bench. Free signings of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dúbravka have added a layer of experience.

Yet, all that won’t matter unless Roberto De Zerbi can construct this disparate collection of personalities into a cohesive unit. As he said himself: “You can’t buy mentality in the transfer market.”

In

Player Joined From Fee Sandro Tonali Newcastle United £100 million ($133.8 million) Mateus Fernandes West Ham United £85 million ($113.7 million) Sávio Manchester City £75 million ($102.2 million) Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton & Hove Albion £52 million ($69.6 million) Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea £7 million ($9.1 million) Andy Robertson Liverpool Free Marcos Senesi Bournemouth Free Martin Dúbravka Burnley Free Omar Marmoush Manchester City Loan Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea Loan

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Luka Vušković Brighton & Hove Albion £46 million ($61.7 million) Cristian Romero Atlético Madrid £34.2 million ($46.3 million) Djed Spence Inter £25.6 million ($34.6 million) Will Lankshear Middlesbrough £10 million ($13.5 million) Alejo Véliz Bahia £8 million ($10.7 million) Ashley Phillips Middlesbrough £7 million ($9.5 million) Alfie Devine Preston North End £6 million ($7 million) Manor Solomon West Ham United £5 million ($6.75 million) Yves Bissouma — Released Radu Drăgușin Fiorentina Loan Mason Melia Lincoln City Loan Min-hyeok Yang KVC Westerlo Loan Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Loan Oliver Irow Plymouth Argyle Loan Jamie Donley Luton Town Loan Souza Porto Loan Mikey Moore Köln Loan Kōta Takai Sint-Truidense VV Loan Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Loan Kevin Danso Sunderland Loan Dane Scarlett Leyton Orient Free

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