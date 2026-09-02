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Premier League Done Deals: Every 2026–27 Summer Transfer

The British transfer record was broken in a history-making summer of deals.
Grey Whitebloom, Ewan Ross-Murray, James Cormack|
Youri Tielemans (left), Bradley Barcola (center) and Enzo Fernández all moved this summer.
Youri Tielemans (left), Bradley Barcola (center) and Enzo Fernández all moved this summer. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images (Tielemans), Liverpool FC/Getty Images (Barcola), X/ManCity (Fernández)

“Heroes come and go,” the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters warned this summer, “we are seeing a bit of a change of the guard.”

England’s top flight undoubtedly looks different after a window of unmatched spending extravagance, but oddly familiar at the same time. Although teams have spent more money on transfers than ever before—upward of $4.75 billion—many of those fees have been paid to their domestic rivals.

Never before has there been such a focus of trades directly between Premier League clubs. Even after a summer which saw the World Cup unearth talents from every corner of the planet, England’s clubs took the approach of sticking to what they know.

Now that silence has finally descended upon this dizzying game of musical chairs, here is where everyone has ended up sitting.

Arsenal

Bruno Guimarães
Bruno Guimarães has traded Tyneside for north London. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Arsenal were supposed to be signing players from a position of ultimate strength this summer. Yet, even marquee arrival Bruno Guimarães, who completed a £75 million ($101 million) move from Newcastle United, is a deal which could feasibly been struck without the heft of Arsenal’s newfound status as Premier League champions.

The Gunners were efficient if not extravagant elsewhere in the window. Christos Tzolis’s cut-price arrival from Club Brugge as a well-rested Leandro Trossard replacement could prove to be the bargain of the summer. Piero Hincapié and Ezri Konsa have strengthened the defense, while goalkeeper Illan Meslier joins as a free agent.

However, the blockbuster move of a Vinícius Júnior or a Julián Alvarez never came to fruition.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Bruno Guimarães

Newcastle United

£75 million ($101 million)

Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa

£51 million ($69.5 million)

Piero Hincapié

Bayer Leverkusen

£34.5 million ($45.4 million)

Christos Tzolis

Club Brugge

£34 million ($45.4 million)

Illan Meslier

Leeds United

Free

Axel Donczew

Cardiff City

Undisclosed

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Leandro Trossard

Beşiktaş

£17 million ($26.8 million)

Jakub Kiwior

Porto

£14.7 million ($19.7 million)

Gabriel Jesus

Barcelona

£8.6 million ($11.7 million)

Fábio Vieira

Hamburg

£8.6 million ($11.7 million)

Christian Nørgaard

Everton

£7 million ($9.4 million)

Karl Hein

Werder Bremen

£2.6 million ($3.5 million)

Josh Nichols

Kustošija

Free

Alexei Rojas

Penafiel

Free

Reiss Nelson

Released

Ismeal Kabia

St. Mirren

Loan

Ethan Nwaneri

Borussia Dortmund

Loan

Tommy Setford

Stevenage

Loan

Aston Villa

Nicolas Jackson posing with Aston Villa kit.
Nicolas Jackson is now an Aston Villa player. | Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea

£65 million ($88 million)

Johan Manzambi

Freiburg

£59.5 million ($80 million)

Ibrahim Mbaye

Paris Saint-Germain

£47 million ($63.7 million)

João Gomes

Wolverhampton Wanderers

£34 million ($45.7 million)

Zion Suzuki

Parma

£26 million ($35.3 million)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Southampton

£25 million ($33.9 million)

Matteo Ruggeri

Atlético Madrid

£21 million ($28.5 million)

Modou Kéba Cissé

LASK

£4.2 million ($5.6 million)

Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich

Free

Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea

Loan

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham United

Loan

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa

£117 million ($156.5 million)

Ezri Konsa

Arsenal

£51 million ($69.5 million)

Ollie Watkins

Al Hilal

£50 million ($67.7 million)

Youri Tielemans

Manchester United

£35 million ($47 million)

Donyell Malen

Roma

£21.3 million ($28.6 million)

Enzo Barrenechea

Benfica

£10.2 million ($13.7 million)

Lewis Dobbin

Southampton

£9 million ($12.1 million)

Emiliano Martínez

Chelsea

£7.4 million ($10 million)

Lucas Digne

PSG

£6 million ($8.1 million)

Sil Swinkels

Sheffield Wednesday

Undisclosed

Louie Barry

Sheffield Wednesday

Undisclosed

Yeimar Mosquera

Vitória S.C.

Undisclosed

Kerr Smith

Inverness CT

Free

Evann Guessand

Crystal Palace

Loan

Samuel Iling-Junior

Bolton Wanderers

Loan

Zépiqueno Redmond

Annecy FC

Loan

Kadan Young

Annecy FC

Loan

Oliwier Zych

Vitória S.C.

Loan

Andrés García

Getafe

Loan

Joe Gauci

Lincoln City

Loan

Kosta Nedeljković

Rangers

Loan

Josh Feeney

Peterborough United

Loan

Bournemouth

Antonio Silva with the ball on his chest.
Antonio Silva was a typical Bournemouth steal. | David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Álvaro Rodríguez

Elche

£25.7 million ($34.5 million)

António Silva

Benfica

£25 million ($33.7 million)

Álex Jiménez

Milan

£15.8 million ($21.1 million)

Juanlu Sánchez

Sevilla

£11.1 million ($14.9 million)

Michele Di Gregorio

Juventus

Loan

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Hamed Traoré

Marseille

£6.5 million ($8.7 million)

Luis Sinisterra

Cruzeiro

£5.2 million ($7 million)

Owen Bevan

Dundee FC

Undisclosed

Will Dennis

MK Dons

Undisclosed

Marcos Senesi

Tottenham Hotspur

Free

Enes Ünal

Getafe

Free

Romain Faivre

Auxerre

Loan

Alex Paulsen

Motherwell

Loan

Álex Jiménez

Fiorentina

Loan

Matai Akinmboni

Dundee

Loan

Brentford

Mamadou Sangaré
Brentford’s record signing shone on debut. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Mamadou Sangaré

Lens

£38.5 million ($52 million)

El Hadji Malick Diouf

West Ham United

£35 million ($47.4 million)

Jaidon Anthony

Burnley

£20 million ($23.4 million)

Jannik Schuster

RB Salzburg

£16.5 million ($22.1 million)

Callum Wilson

West Ham United

Free

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Ethan Pinnock

Coventry City

£6 million ($8.1 million)

Frank Onyeka

Coventry City

£6 million ($8.1 million)

Jordan Henderson

Chelsea

Free

Ryan Trevitt

Wigan Athletic

Free

Yunus Emre Konak

Lincoln City

Loan

Romelle Donovan

Sheffield United

Loan

Jayden Meghoma

Portsmouth

Loan

Ben Krauhaus

Falkirk

Loan

Matthew Cox

Barnet

Loan

Julian Eyestone

Rotherham United

Loan

Benjamin Arthur

Portsmouth

Loan

Darwin Guagua

Merida

Loan

Brighton & Hove Albion

Luka Vušković
Luka Vušković is ready to make his name in the Premier League. | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Luka Vušković

Brighton & Hove Albion

£46 million ($61.7 million)

Zadok Yohanna

AIK

£21.5 million ($28.8 million)

Pascal Struijk

Leeds United

£20 million ($26.8 million)

Chema Andrés

Stuttgart

£18.9 million ($25.5 million)

Femi Azeez

Millwall

£12.5 million ($16.9 million)

Jaouen Hadjam

Young Boys

£9.5 million ($12.9 million)

Costinha

Olympiacos

£8 million ($10.7 million)

Michael Svobada

Venezia

£4.3 million ($5.8 million)

Matías Orozco

Deportivo Cali

£3.5 million ($4.7 million)

Rodrigo Rêgo

Benfica

£3 million ($4 million)

Valentin Joseph

Blackburn Rovers

Undisclosed

Promise David

Union Saint-Gilloise

Loan

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Carlos Baleba

Manchester United

£65 million ($88.6 million)

Jan Paul van Hecke

Tottenham Hotspur

£52 million ($69.6 million)

Carl Rushworth

Coventry City

£22 million ($29.6 million)

Diego Coppola

Paris FC

£17 million ($22.9 million)

Danny Welbeck

Chelsea

£5 million ($6.7 million)

Jeremy Sarmiento

Middlesbrough

£3.2 million ($4.2 million)

Joël Veltman

West Ham United

Free

Do-young Yoon

Magdeburg

Loan

Facundo Buonanotte

Elche

Loan

Rodrigo Rêgo

Castellón

Loan

James Beadle

Birmingham City

Loan

Nils Ramming

Rochdale

Loan

Tommy Watson

Leicester City

Loan

Harry Howell

Leicester City

Loan

Eiran Cashin

Derby

Loan

Amario Cozier-Duberry

Middlesbrough

Loan

Matías Orozco

Castellón

Loan

Solly March

Released

Adam Webster

Released

James Milner

Retired

Chelsea

Morgan Rogers
Morgan Rogers cost Chelsea a fortune. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea once again smashed their club transfer record by signing Morgan Rogers for a truly eye-watering sum, although they made that back and more with the protracted exit for Enzo Fernández. By the end of Tuesday evening, however, Chelsea were somehow left to rue a player they (for once) didn’t sign after missing out on multiple options for Fernández’s replacement.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa

£117 million ($156.5 million)

Maxence Lacroix

Crystal Palace

£52 million ($70 million)

Geovany Quenda

Sporting CP

£44 million ($58.9 million)

Marco Palestra

Atalanta

£43 million ($57.6 million)

Valentín Barco

Strasbourg

£34.4 million ($46.2 million)

Emmanuel Emegha

Strasbourg

£21.4 million ($28.4 million)

Pep Chavarría

Rayo Vallecano

£16 million ($21.6 million)

Denner

Corinthians

£8.7 million ($11.6 million)

Emiliano Martínez

Aston Villa

£7.4 million ($10 million)

Danny Welbeck

Brighton & Hove Albion

£5 million ($6.7 million)

Dastan Satpayev

Kairat Almaty

£2.1 million ($2.8 million)

Harrison Bettoni

Wigan Athletic

Free

Jordan Henderson

Brentford

Free

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Enzo Fernández

Manchester City

£125 million ($169 million)

Nicolas Jackson

Aston Villa

£65 million ($88 million)

Marc Cucurella

Real Madrid

£51.8 million ($69.3 million)

Andrey Santos

Manchester United

£48 million ($64 million)

Liam Delap

Nottingham Forest

£45 million ($61.2 million)

Trevoh Chalobah

Como

£26 million ($35.1 million)

Tyrique George

Everton

£24 million ($32.1 million)

Marc Guiu

RB Leipzig

£14.6 million ($19.7 million)

Tosin Adarabioyo

Tottenham

£7 million ($9.1 million)

Omari Kellyman

Strasbourg

£5 million ($6.8 million)

Jimmy-Jay Morgan

West Bromwich Albion

£4 million ($5.4 million)

David Datro Fofana

Servette

£2.1 million ($2.8 million)

Jimi Tauriainen

AC Horsens

Free

Alejandro Garnacho

Aston Villa

Loan

Robert Sánchez

Como

Loan

Jesse Derry

Sporting CP

Loan

Harrison Murray-Campbell

Kortrijk

Loan

Genesis Antwi

Strasbourg

Loan

Filip Jörgensen

Strasbourg

Loan

Dastan Satpayev

Burnley

Loan

Reggie Walsh

Wigan Athletic

Loan

Benoît Badiashile

Napoli

Loan

Axel Disasi

Crystal Palace

Loan

Mamadou Sarr

Real Sociedad

Loan

Caleb Wiley

Preston North End

Loan

Mykhailo Mudryk

Tottenham

Loan

Coventry City

Caleb Yirenkyi
Coventry‘s new midfielder has drawn comparisons to Michael Essien. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Caleb Yirenkyi

Nordsjælland

£26 million ($35 million)

Carl Rushworth

Brighton & Hove Albion

£22 million ($29.6 million)

Sidiki Cherif

Fenerbahçe

£21 million ($28.6 million)

Loum Tchaouna

Burnley

£20 million ($26.8 million)

Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest

£17.2 million ($23.3 million)

Aurèle Amenda

Eintracht Frankfurt

£17.1 million ($23 million)

Gustavo Hamer

Sheffield United

£6 million ($8.1 million)

Ethan Pinnock

Brentford

£6 million ($8.1 million)

Frank Onyeka

Brentford

£6 million ($8.1 million)

Daniel Bentley

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Free

Stephen Mfuni

Manchester City

Loan

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Brad Collins

Bristol City

Free

Jamie Allen

Released

Norman Bassette

Westerlo

Loan

Kai Andrews

Oxford United

Loan

Miguel Ángel Brau

Académico Viseu

Loan

Liam Kitching

Sheffield United

Loan

Oliver Dovin

Leyton Orient

Loan

Jahnoah Markelo

Shabab Al-Ahli

Undisclosed

Crystal Palace

Dwight McNeil pulling a face.
Dwight McNeil finally got his move to Crystal Palace. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Anan Khalaili

Union Saint-Gilloise

£21 million ($28.4 million)

Quinten Timber

Marseille

£17.1 million ($23.2 million)

Zavier Gozo

Real Salt Lake

£11 million ($14.9 million)

Dwight McNeil

Everton

Swap

Óscar Mingueza

Celta Vigo

Free

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Ajax

Free

Ben Chilwell

Strasbourg

Free

Evann Guessand

Aston Villa

Loan

Axel Disasi

Chelsea

Loan

Honest Ahanor

Atalanta

Loan

Darío Osorio

Midtjylland

Loan

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Maxence Lacroix

Chelsea

£52 million ($70 million)

Daniel Muñoz

Nottingham Forest

£22 million ($29.8 million)

Danny Imray

Wrexham

£5 million ($6.7 million)

David Ozoh

Derby

£4 million ($5.4 million)

Tayo Adaramola

Cercle Brugge

Undisclosed

Brennan Johnson

Everton

Swap

Owen Goodman

Dundee

Loan

Rio Cardines

Bristol City

Loan

Borna Sosa

FC Köln

Loan

Everton

Brennan Johnson hunched over.
Brennan Johnson was involved in a rare swap deal. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Tyrique George

Chelsea

£24 million ($32.1 million)

Hayden Hackney

Middlesbrough

£24 million ($32.1 million)

Merlin Röhl

Freiburg

£21.7 million ($29 million)

Christian Nørgaard

Arsenal

£7 million ($9.4 million)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Lyon

£3 million ($4.1 million)

Brennan Johnson

Crystal Palace

Swap

Jack Grealish

Manchester City

Loan

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Iliman Ndiaye

Manchester City

£65 million ($87.9 million)

Tim Iroegbunam

Hull City

£22 million ($29.8 million)

Beto

Fiorentina

£15 million ($20 million)

Nathan Patterson

Torino

Free

Dwight McNeil

Crystal Palace

Swap

Séamus Coleman

Released

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Released

Tyler Onyango

Released

Adam Aznou

Málaga

Loan

Fulham

Gonzalo García
Gonzalo García has gotten off to a strong start at Fulham. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Gonzalo García

Real Madrid

£34 million ($45.7 million)

Shea Charles

Southampton

£30 million ($40.5 million)

David Affengruber

Elche

£10.3 million ($13.9 million)

César Palacios

Real Madrid

£8.5 million ($11.4 million)

Jonah Kusi-Asare

Bayern Munich

£5.1 million ($7 million)

Manuel Ángel

Real Madrid

£3.4 million ($4.6 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Saša Lukić

Ipswich Town

£9 million ($12.2 million

Issa Diop

Ipswich Town

£8.5 million ($11.4 million)

Raúl Jiménez

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Free

Harry Wilson

Leeds United

Free

Steven Benda

Nottingham Forest

Free

Luke Harris

Wigan Athletic

Loan

Samuel Amissah

Estoril

Loan

Hull City

Nobel Mendy
Mendy had a Premier League debut to remember. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Tim Iroegbunam

Everton

£22 million ($29.8 million)

Nobel Mendy

Rayo Vallecano

£21.4 million ($28.8 million)

Konstantinos Tzolakis

Olympiacos

£20 million ($26.9 million)

Lucas Herrington

Colorado Rapids

£17 million ($23 million)

Christos Mouzakitis

Olympiacos

£12.9 million ($17,4 million)

Ilyas Ansah

Union Berlin

£12.8 million ($17.3 million)

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Genoa

£12 million ($16.2 million)

Mohamed-Ali Cho

Nice

£11.1 million ($15.1 million)

Jens Hjertø-Dahl

Tromsø

£10 million ($13.5 million)

Sorba Thomas

Stoke City

£7.5 million ($10.1 million)

Joe Gelhardt

Leeds United

£6.5 million ($8.8 million)

Lucas Gourna-Douath

RB Salzburg

£3.4 million ($4.6 million)

Jack Butland

Rangers

£3 million ($4 million)

Elliot Stroud

Mjällby

£2.1 million ($2.8 million)

Óscar Zambrano

Maribor

Undisclosed

Matt Targett

Newcastle United

Free

Hidemasa Morita

Sporting CP

Free

Robinho Vaz

Roma

Loan

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Ivor Pandur

Rangers

£6 million ($8 million)

Cody Drameh

Genoa

£3.9 million ($5.2 million)

Akin Famewo

Bolton Wanderers

Undisclosed

Kasey Palmer

Luton Town

Undisclosed

Kyle Joseph

Middlesbrough

Undisclosed

Abu Kamara

Portsmouth

Undisclosed

Enis Destan

Konyaspor

Undisclosed

Harry Vaughan

Bohemians

Free

Harvey Cartwright

Grimsby Town

Loan

Mason Burstow

Sheffield Wednesday

Loan

Timothée Lo-Tutala

Colchester United

Loan

Nathan Tinsdale

Crawley Town

Loan

Cathal McCarthy

Kilmarnock

Loan

Liam Millar

Birmingham

Loan

Ipswich Town

Emersonn celebrating.
Emersonn opened his account in the perfect possible way. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Emersonn

Toulouse

£26.6 million ($35.6 million)

Julio Enciso

Strasbourg

£26.1 million ($35.3 million)

Abdul Fatawu

Leicester City

£23 million ($30.8 million)

Exequiel Palacios

Bayer Leverkusen

£19.3 million ($26.2 million)

Abdoul Ouattara

Strasbourg

£17 million ($23 million)

Zian Flemming

Burnley

£17 million ($23 million)

Florentino Luís

Burnley

£16 million ($21.5 million)

Daizen Maeda

Celtic

£10 million ($13.3 million)

Issa Diop

Fulham

£8.5 million ($11.4 million)

Kjell Scherpen

Union Saint-Gilloise

£8.5 million ($11.4 million)

Chuba Akpom

Ajax

£7 million ($9.4 million)

Cédric Kipré

Reims

£3.9 million ($5.2 million)

Kayne van Oevelen

Volendam

£3.4 million ($4.5 million)

Saša Lukić

Fulham

Undisclosed

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Arijanet Murić

Sassuolo

£6 million ($8 million)

George Hirst

Stoke City

£6 million ($8 million)

Elkan Baggott

Millwall

Undisclosed

Wes Burns

Leicester City

Undisclosed

Harry Clarke

Preston North End

Undisclosed

Conor Chaplin

Leicester City

Free

Conor Townsend

West Bromwich Albion

Free

Ashley Young

Retired

Sammie Szmodics

Derby County

Loan

Cieran Slicker

Barnsley

Loan

Henry Gray

Wellington Phoenix

Loan

Finley Barbrook

Falkirk

Loan

Ben Johnson

Stoke City

Loan

Kayne van Oevelen

Valencia

Loan

Ali Al-Hamadi

Sheffield Wednesday

Loan

Cameron Humphreys

Huddersfield Town

Loan

Leeds United

James Trafford patting the post.
James Trafford is the most expensive English goalkeeper of all time. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

James Trafford

Manchester City

£45 million ($60.5 million)

Tarik Muharemović

Sassuolo

£34.1 million ($45.8 million)

Nico Elvedi

Borussia Mönchengladbach

£8.5 million ($11.6 million)

Michael Zetterer

Eintracht Frankfurt

£4.3 million ($5.8 million)

Harry Wilson

Fulham

Free

Jean-Mattéo Bahoya

Eintracht Frankfurt

Loan

Melvin Bard

Nice

Loan

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Pascal Struijk

Brighton & Hove Albion

£20 million ($26.8 million)

Joe Gelhardt

Hull City

£6.5 million ($8.8 million)

Isaac Schmidt

Young Boys

£2 million ($2.7 million)

Jack Harrison

New England Revolution

Undisclosed

Illan Meslier

Arsenal

Free

Karl Darlow

Manchester United

Free

Maximilian Wöber

Schalke

Free

Sam Byram

Middlesbrough

Free

Joël Piroe

West Ham United

Loan

Sebastiaan Bornauw

Hamburg

Loan

Lucas Perri

Torino

Loan

Largie Ramazani

Burnley

Loan

Wilfried Gnonto

Fiorentina

Loan

Liverpool

Liverpool have allowed some big names to depart on free transfers, with Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson and, most crucially, Mohamed Salah all leaving Anfield. In better news for the Reds, up-and-coming center back Jérémy Jacquet has finally signed for the club after a January agreement with Rennes, while young winger Víctor Muñoz was also acquired. Ronald Araújo joined on loan to replace Konaté in the short-term.

After a lengthy saga, the Reds struck an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola, with the French winger becoming the club’s second-most expensive signing.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Bradley Barcola

Paris Saint-Germain

£123 million ($166 million)

Jérémy Jacquet

Rennes

£60 million ($80.3 million)

Víctor Muñoz

Osasuna

£34.5 million ($46.2 million)

Lucca Brughmans

Genk

£28.3 million ($38.3 million)

Ronald Araújo

Barcelona

Loan

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Curtis Jones

Inter

£25.7 million ($35.1 million)

Luca Stephenson

Bolton Wanderers

Undisclosed

Stefan Bajčetić

Celta Vigo

Undisclosed

Andy Robertson

Tottenham Hotspur

Free

Ibrahima Konaté

Real Madrid

Free

Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor

Free

Rhys Williams

Released

Ármin Pécsi

TSV Hartberg

Loan

Calum Scanlon

Cardiff City

Loan

Ifeanyi Ndukwe

Levante

Loan

Calvin Ramsay

St Mirren

Loan

Harvey Elliott

Valencia

Loan

Lucca Brughmans

Genk

Loan

Manchester City

Finally, Enzo Fernández arrived at Manchester City. It only took the joint-most expensive transfer fee in Premier League history.

Elliot Anderson became the fourth-most expensive transfer of all-time by joining Manchester City off the back of an incredible ascent at Nottingham Forest. Enzo Maresca’s first addition as Pep Guardiola’s successor is a huge one, with youngsters such as Ayyoub Bouaddi, Jeremy Monga, Pierce Charles and Mathys Detourbet also joining the club.

Going the other way, Rodri is a seismic loss at the base of midfield, while James Trafford, Nico González, Tijjani Reijnders, Sàvio, Omar Marmoush and Nathan Aké have also found new homes.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Enzo Fernández

Chelsea

£125 million ($169 million)

Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest

£116 million ($155.2 million)

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Lille

£81.4 million ($111 million)

Iliman Ndiaye

Everton

£65 million ($87.9 million)

Allan

Palmeiras

£32 million ($43.4 million)

Mathys Detourbet

Troyes

£21.4 million ($28.5 million)

Jeremy Monga

Leicester City

£10 million ($13.4 million)

Pierce Charles

Sheffield Wednesday

£10 million ($13.4 million)

Gerónimo Rulli

Marseille

£1.7 million ($2.3 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Sávio

Tottenham Hotspur

£75 million ($102.2 million)

Tijjani Reijnders

Al Qadsiah

£52 million ($70.9 million)

Nico González

Newcastle United

£52 million ($70.9 million)

Rodri

Barcelona

£51 million ($69 million)

James Trafford

Leeds United

£45 million ($60.5 million)

Nathan Aké

Fenerbahçe

£8.5 million ($11.4 million)

Reigan Heskey

Köln

£8 million ($10.8 million)

Manuel Akanji

Inter

£7 million ($9.5 million)

Issa Kaboré

Wrexham

£2 million ($2.7 million)

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey

Köln

Undisclosed

Joel Ndala

Cercle Brugge

Undisclosed

Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid

Free

John Stones

Inter

Free

Mathys Detourbet

Monaco

Loan

Pierce Charles

Queens Park Rangers

Loan

Sverre Nypan

Lommel SK

Loan

Christian McFarlane

Leicester City

Loan

Isaiah Dada-Mascoll

Lommel

Loan

Divin Mubama

Southampton

Loan

Kalvin Phillips

Sheffield United

Loan

Max Alleyne

Burnley

Loan

Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur

Loan

Stephen Mfuni

Coventry City

Loan

Jack Grealish

Everton

Loan

Jeremy Monga

Swansea

Loan

Manchester United

Andrey Santos
Andrey Santos has joined the Red Devils. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United’s summer transfer business can be charitably described as concentrated. A complete midfield overhaul started with the addition of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, before concluding with Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow also joined the club as a free agent but there was a distinct lack of additions in defense or attack.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Carlos Baleba

Brighton & Hove Albion

£65 million ($88.6 million)

Andrey Santos

Chelsea

£48 million ($64 million)

Youri Tielemans

Aston Villa

£35 million ($47 million)

Cristian Orozco

Fortaleza F.C.

£750,000 ($1 million)

Karl Darlow

Leeds United

Free

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Rasmus Højlund

Napoli

£38 million ($50.8 million)

Radek Vítek

Middlesbrough

£14 million ($18.9 million)

Toby Collyer

West Brom

£3 million ($4 million)

Casemiro

Inter Miami

Free

Jadon Sancho

Released

Tyrell Malacia

Released

André Onana

Trabzonspor

Loan

Altay Bayındır

Celta Vigo

Loan

Tyler Fredricson

Lausanne

Loan

Elyh Harrison

Morton

Loan

Jacob Devaney

Hibernian

Loan

Ethan Wheatley

Lincoln City

Loan

Louis Jackson

St. Mirren

Loan

Daniel Gore

Luton Town

Loan

Newcastle United

Nico González clapping.
Nico González made a strong start to life on Tyneside. | Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Nico González

Manchester City

£52 million ($70.9 million)

Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Lille

£51.4 million ($69.6 million)

Bazoumana Touré

Hoffenheim

£42 million ($56.2 million)

Aladji Bamba

Monaco

£35.5 million ($47.3 million)

Amar Dedić

Benfica

£29.5 million ($39.9 million)

Lukáš Horníček

Braga

£25.7 million ($34.5 million)

Sean Steur

Ajax

£23 million ($30.8 million)

Ewen Jaouen

Reims

£18.5 million ($24.8 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur

£100 million ($133.8 million)

Bruno Guimarães

Arsenal

£75 million ($101 million)

Anthony Gordon

Barcelona

£69.3 million ($92.7 million)

Joe White

Crewe Alexandra

Undisclosed

Kieran Trippier

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Free

Matt Targett

Hull City

Free

Emil Krafth

Released

John Ruddy

Released

Odysseas Vlachodimos

Sevilla

Loan

Harrison Ashby

Luton Town

Loan

Antoñito Cordero

Cádiz

Loan

Alex Murphy

Kaiserslautern

Loan

Nick Woltemade

Juventus

Loan

Nottingham Forest

Liam Delap cackling.
Liam Delap had an unhappy spell at Chelsea. | X/NFFC

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Liam Delap

Chelsea

£45 million ($61.2 million)

Ousmane Diomande

Sporting CP

£34 million ($45.9 million)

Daniel Muñoz

Crystal Palace

£22 million ($29.8 million)

Gustavo Sá

Famalicão

£17 million ($22.9 million)

Xaver Schlager

RB Leipzig

Free

Steven Benda

Fulham

Free

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Elliot Anderson

Manchester City

£116 million ($155.2 million)

Taiwo Awoniyi

Coventry City

£17.2 million ($23.3 million)

Omar Richards

Aris Thessaloniki

Undisclosed

David Carmo

Olympiacos

Undisclosed

Joseph Gardner

Falkirk

Undisclosed

Angus Gunn

San Jose Earthquakes

Free

Stefan Ortega

Olympiacos

Free

Willy Boly

Released

Jota Silva

Olympiacos

Loan

Gustavo Sá

Olympiacos

Loan

Eric da Silva Moreira

Excelsior

Loan

Dilane Bakwa

Lille

Loan

Tyler Bindon

Charlton Athletic

Loan

Omari Hutchinson

AC Milan

Loan

Donnell McNeilly

AFC Wimbledon

Loan

Morato

West Ham

Loan

Zach Abbott

Southampton

Loan

Sunderland

Thomas Meunier
Thomas Meunier joined Sunderland on a free. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Malick Fofana

Lyon

£25.7 million ($34.8 million)

Dayann Méthalie

Toulouse

£25.7 million ($34.8 million)

Jules Ahoka

Royal Antwerp

£8.5 million ($11.6 million)

Juan Riquelme Angulo

Independiente

£5 million ($6.8 million)

Thomas Meunier

Lille

Free

Kevin Danso

Tottenham

Loan

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Eliezer Mayenda

Rennes

£21.5 million ($28.8 million)

Anthony Patterson

Wrexham

£8 million ($10.8 million)

Timothée Pembélé

Le Havre

Undisclosed

Harrison Jones

Peterborough United

Undisclosed

Ahmed Abdullahi

Eyüpspor

Undisclosed

Leo Hjelde

KV Mechelen

Undisclosed

Luís Semedo

Clermont Foot

Undisclosed

Nazariy Rusyn

Karpaty Lviv

Free

Dan Neil

Rangers

Free

Arthur Masuaku

Konyaspor

Free

Dennis Cirkin

Queens Park Rangers

Free

Bertrand Traoré

Released

Niall Huggins

Released

Milan Aleksić

Partizan Belgrade

Loan

Jenson Seelt

Swansea City

Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

Sandro Tonali
Tottenham have spent big this summer already. | Tottenham Hotspur

On the face of it, Tottenham Hotspur have acted decisively this summer. After flirting with relegation last season, Spurs have rewritten the record books with a midfield overhaul of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, Sávio and Omar Marmoush have arrived from Manchester City’s bench while Jan Paul van Hecke came off the bench. Free signings of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dúbravka have added a layer of experience.

Yet, all that won’t matter unless Roberto De Zerbi can construct this disparate collection of personalities into a cohesive unit. As he said himself: “You can’t buy mentality in the transfer market.”

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United

£100 million ($133.8 million)

Mateus Fernandes

West Ham United

£85 million ($113.7 million)

Sávio

Manchester City

£75 million ($102.2 million)

Jan Paul van Hecke

Brighton & Hove Albion

£52 million ($69.6 million)

Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea

£7 million ($9.1 million)

Andy Robertson

Liverpool

Free

Marcos Senesi

Bournemouth

Free

Martin Dúbravka

Burnley

Free

Omar Marmoush

Manchester City

Loan

Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea

Loan

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Luka Vušković

Brighton & Hove Albion

£46 million ($61.7 million)

Cristian Romero

Atlético Madrid

£34.2 million ($46.3 million)

Djed Spence

Inter

£25.6 million ($34.6 million)

Will Lankshear

Middlesbrough

£10 million ($13.5 million)

Alejo Véliz

Bahia

£8 million ($10.7 million)

Ashley Phillips

Middlesbrough

£7 million ($9.5 million)

Alfie Devine

Preston North End

£6 million ($7 million)

Manor Solomon

West Ham United

£5 million ($6.75 million)

Yves Bissouma

Released

Radu Drăgușin

Fiorentina

Loan

Mason Melia

Lincoln City

Loan

Min-hyeok Yang

KVC Westerlo

Loan

Guglielmo Vicario

Juventus

Loan

Oliver Irow

Plymouth Argyle

Loan

Jamie Donley

Luton Town

Loan

Souza

Porto

Loan

Mikey Moore

Köln

Loan

Kōta Takai

Sint-Truidense VV

Loan

Pape Matar Sarr

Juventus

Loan

Kevin Danso

Sunderland

Loan

Dane Scarlett

Leyton Orient

Free

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Published | Modified
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.

Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.

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