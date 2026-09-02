Premier League Done Deals: Every 2026–27 Summer Transfer
“Heroes come and go,” the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters warned this summer, “we are seeing a bit of a change of the guard.”
England’s top flight undoubtedly looks different after a window of unmatched spending extravagance, but oddly familiar at the same time. Although teams have spent more money on transfers than ever before—upward of $4.75 billion—many of those fees have been paid to their domestic rivals.
Never before has there been such a focus of trades directly between Premier League clubs. Even after a summer which saw the World Cup unearth talents from every corner of the planet, England’s clubs took the approach of sticking to what they know.
Now that silence has finally descended upon this dizzying game of musical chairs, here is where everyone has ended up sitting.
Arsenal
Arsenal were supposed to be signing players from a position of ultimate strength this summer. Yet, even marquee arrival Bruno Guimarães, who completed a £75 million ($101 million) move from Newcastle United, is a deal which could feasibly been struck without the heft of Arsenal’s newfound status as Premier League champions.
The Gunners were efficient if not extravagant elsewhere in the window. Christos Tzolis’s cut-price arrival from Club Brugge as a well-rested Leandro Trossard replacement could prove to be the bargain of the summer. Piero Hincapié and Ezri Konsa have strengthened the defense, while goalkeeper Illan Meslier joins as a free agent.
However, the blockbuster move of a Vinícius Júnior or a Julián Alvarez never came to fruition.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Bruno Guimarães
Newcastle United
£75 million ($101 million)
Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa
£51 million ($69.5 million)
Piero Hincapié
Bayer Leverkusen
£34.5 million ($45.4 million)
Christos Tzolis
Club Brugge
£34 million ($45.4 million)
Illan Meslier
Leeds United
Free
Axel Donczew
Cardiff City
Undisclosed
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Leandro Trossard
Beşiktaş
£17 million ($26.8 million)
Jakub Kiwior
Porto
£14.7 million ($19.7 million)
Gabriel Jesus
Barcelona
£8.6 million ($11.7 million)
Fábio Vieira
Hamburg
£8.6 million ($11.7 million)
Christian Nørgaard
Everton
£7 million ($9.4 million)
Karl Hein
Werder Bremen
£2.6 million ($3.5 million)
Josh Nichols
Kustošija
Free
Alexei Rojas
Penafiel
Free
Reiss Nelson
—
Released
Ismeal Kabia
St. Mirren
Loan
Ethan Nwaneri
Borussia Dortmund
Loan
Tommy Setford
Stevenage
Loan
Aston Villa
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea
£65 million ($88 million)
Johan Manzambi
Freiburg
£59.5 million ($80 million)
Ibrahim Mbaye
Paris Saint-Germain
£47 million ($63.7 million)
João Gomes
Wolverhampton Wanderers
£34 million ($45.7 million)
Zion Suzuki
Parma
£26 million ($35.3 million)
Taylor Harwood-Bellis
Southampton
£25 million ($33.9 million)
Matteo Ruggeri
Atlético Madrid
£21 million ($28.5 million)
Modou Kéba Cissé
LASK
£4.2 million ($5.6 million)
Leon Goretzka
Bayern Munich
Free
Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea
Loan
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
West Ham United
Loan
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
£117 million ($156.5 million)
Ezri Konsa
Arsenal
£51 million ($69.5 million)
Ollie Watkins
Al Hilal
£50 million ($67.7 million)
Youri Tielemans
Manchester United
£35 million ($47 million)
Donyell Malen
Roma
£21.3 million ($28.6 million)
Enzo Barrenechea
Benfica
£10.2 million ($13.7 million)
Lewis Dobbin
Southampton
£9 million ($12.1 million)
Emiliano Martínez
Chelsea
£7.4 million ($10 million)
Lucas Digne
PSG
£6 million ($8.1 million)
Sil Swinkels
Sheffield Wednesday
Undisclosed
Louie Barry
Sheffield Wednesday
Undisclosed
Yeimar Mosquera
Vitória S.C.
Undisclosed
Kerr Smith
Inverness CT
Free
Evann Guessand
Crystal Palace
Loan
Samuel Iling-Junior
Bolton Wanderers
Loan
Zépiqueno Redmond
Annecy FC
Loan
Kadan Young
Annecy FC
Loan
Oliwier Zych
Vitória S.C.
Loan
Andrés García
Getafe
Loan
Joe Gauci
Lincoln City
Loan
Kosta Nedeljković
Rangers
Loan
Josh Feeney
Peterborough United
Loan
Bournemouth
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Álvaro Rodríguez
Elche
£25.7 million ($34.5 million)
António Silva
Benfica
£25 million ($33.7 million)
Álex Jiménez
Milan
£15.8 million ($21.1 million)
Juanlu Sánchez
Sevilla
£11.1 million ($14.9 million)
Michele Di Gregorio
Juventus
Loan
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Hamed Traoré
Marseille
£6.5 million ($8.7 million)
Luis Sinisterra
Cruzeiro
£5.2 million ($7 million)
Owen Bevan
Dundee FC
Undisclosed
Will Dennis
MK Dons
Undisclosed
Marcos Senesi
Tottenham Hotspur
Free
Enes Ünal
Getafe
Free
Romain Faivre
Auxerre
Loan
Alex Paulsen
Motherwell
Loan
Álex Jiménez
Fiorentina
Loan
Matai Akinmboni
Dundee
Loan
Brentford
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Mamadou Sangaré
Lens
£38.5 million ($52 million)
El Hadji Malick Diouf
West Ham United
£35 million ($47.4 million)
Jaidon Anthony
Burnley
£20 million ($23.4 million)
Jannik Schuster
RB Salzburg
£16.5 million ($22.1 million)
Callum Wilson
West Ham United
Free
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Ethan Pinnock
Coventry City
£6 million ($8.1 million)
Frank Onyeka
Coventry City
£6 million ($8.1 million)
Jordan Henderson
Chelsea
Free
Ryan Trevitt
Wigan Athletic
Free
Yunus Emre Konak
Lincoln City
Loan
Romelle Donovan
Sheffield United
Loan
Jayden Meghoma
Portsmouth
Loan
Ben Krauhaus
Falkirk
Loan
Matthew Cox
Barnet
Loan
Julian Eyestone
Rotherham United
Loan
Benjamin Arthur
Portsmouth
Loan
Darwin Guagua
Merida
Loan
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Luka Vušković
Brighton & Hove Albion
£46 million ($61.7 million)
Zadok Yohanna
AIK
£21.5 million ($28.8 million)
Pascal Struijk
Leeds United
£20 million ($26.8 million)
Chema Andrés
Stuttgart
£18.9 million ($25.5 million)
Femi Azeez
Millwall
£12.5 million ($16.9 million)
Jaouen Hadjam
Young Boys
£9.5 million ($12.9 million)
Costinha
Olympiacos
£8 million ($10.7 million)
Michael Svobada
Venezia
£4.3 million ($5.8 million)
Matías Orozco
Deportivo Cali
£3.5 million ($4.7 million)
Rodrigo Rêgo
Benfica
£3 million ($4 million)
Valentin Joseph
Blackburn Rovers
Undisclosed
Promise David
Union Saint-Gilloise
Loan
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Carlos Baleba
Manchester United
£65 million ($88.6 million)
Jan Paul van Hecke
Tottenham Hotspur
£52 million ($69.6 million)
Carl Rushworth
Coventry City
£22 million ($29.6 million)
Diego Coppola
Paris FC
£17 million ($22.9 million)
Danny Welbeck
Chelsea
£5 million ($6.7 million)
Jeremy Sarmiento
Middlesbrough
£3.2 million ($4.2 million)
Joël Veltman
West Ham United
Free
Do-young Yoon
Magdeburg
Loan
Facundo Buonanotte
Elche
Loan
Rodrigo Rêgo
Castellón
Loan
James Beadle
Birmingham City
Loan
Nils Ramming
Rochdale
Loan
Tommy Watson
Leicester City
Loan
Harry Howell
Leicester City
Loan
Eiran Cashin
Derby
Loan
Amario Cozier-Duberry
Middlesbrough
Loan
Matías Orozco
Castellón
Loan
Solly March
—
Released
Adam Webster
—
Released
James Milner
—
Retired
Chelsea
Chelsea once again smashed their club transfer record by signing Morgan Rogers for a truly eye-watering sum, although they made that back and more with the protracted exit for Enzo Fernández. By the end of Tuesday evening, however, Chelsea were somehow left to rue a player they (for once) didn’t sign after missing out on multiple options for Fernández’s replacement.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
£117 million ($156.5 million)
Maxence Lacroix
Crystal Palace
£52 million ($70 million)
Geovany Quenda
Sporting CP
£44 million ($58.9 million)
Marco Palestra
Atalanta
£43 million ($57.6 million)
Valentín Barco
Strasbourg
£34.4 million ($46.2 million)
Emmanuel Emegha
Strasbourg
£21.4 million ($28.4 million)
Pep Chavarría
Rayo Vallecano
£16 million ($21.6 million)
Denner
Corinthians
£8.7 million ($11.6 million)
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa
£7.4 million ($10 million)
Danny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
£5 million ($6.7 million)
Dastan Satpayev
Kairat Almaty
£2.1 million ($2.8 million)
Harrison Bettoni
Wigan Athletic
Free
Jordan Henderson
Brentford
Free
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Enzo Fernández
Manchester City
£125 million ($169 million)
Nicolas Jackson
Aston Villa
£65 million ($88 million)
Marc Cucurella
Real Madrid
£51.8 million ($69.3 million)
Andrey Santos
Manchester United
£48 million ($64 million)
Liam Delap
Nottingham Forest
£45 million ($61.2 million)
Trevoh Chalobah
Como
£26 million ($35.1 million)
Tyrique George
Everton
£24 million ($32.1 million)
Marc Guiu
RB Leipzig
£14.6 million ($19.7 million)
Tosin Adarabioyo
Tottenham
£7 million ($9.1 million)
Omari Kellyman
Strasbourg
£5 million ($6.8 million)
Jimmy-Jay Morgan
West Bromwich Albion
£4 million ($5.4 million)
David Datro Fofana
Servette
£2.1 million ($2.8 million)
Jimi Tauriainen
AC Horsens
Free
Alejandro Garnacho
Aston Villa
Loan
Robert Sánchez
Como
Loan
Jesse Derry
Sporting CP
Loan
Harrison Murray-Campbell
Kortrijk
Loan
Genesis Antwi
Strasbourg
Loan
Filip Jörgensen
Strasbourg
Loan
Dastan Satpayev
Burnley
Loan
Reggie Walsh
Wigan Athletic
Loan
Benoît Badiashile
Napoli
Loan
Axel Disasi
Crystal Palace
Loan
Mamadou Sarr
Real Sociedad
Loan
Caleb Wiley
Preston North End
Loan
Mykhailo Mudryk
Tottenham
Loan
Coventry City
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Caleb Yirenkyi
Nordsjælland
£26 million ($35 million)
Carl Rushworth
Brighton & Hove Albion
£22 million ($29.6 million)
Sidiki Cherif
Fenerbahçe
£21 million ($28.6 million)
Loum Tchaouna
Burnley
£20 million ($26.8 million)
Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
£17.2 million ($23.3 million)
Aurèle Amenda
Eintracht Frankfurt
£17.1 million ($23 million)
Gustavo Hamer
Sheffield United
£6 million ($8.1 million)
Ethan Pinnock
Brentford
£6 million ($8.1 million)
Frank Onyeka
Brentford
£6 million ($8.1 million)
Daniel Bentley
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Free
Stephen Mfuni
Manchester City
Loan
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Brad Collins
Bristol City
Free
Jamie Allen
—
Released
Norman Bassette
Westerlo
Loan
Kai Andrews
Oxford United
Loan
Miguel Ángel Brau
Académico Viseu
Loan
Liam Kitching
Sheffield United
Loan
Oliver Dovin
Leyton Orient
Loan
Jahnoah Markelo
Shabab Al-Ahli
Undisclosed
Crystal Palace
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Anan Khalaili
Union Saint-Gilloise
£21 million ($28.4 million)
Quinten Timber
Marseille
£17.1 million ($23.2 million)
Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake
£11 million ($14.9 million)
Dwight McNeil
Everton
Swap
Óscar Mingueza
Celta Vigo
Free
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Ajax
Free
Ben Chilwell
Strasbourg
Free
Evann Guessand
Aston Villa
Loan
Axel Disasi
Chelsea
Loan
Honest Ahanor
Atalanta
Loan
Darío Osorio
Midtjylland
Loan
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Maxence Lacroix
Chelsea
£52 million ($70 million)
Daniel Muñoz
Nottingham Forest
£22 million ($29.8 million)
Danny Imray
Wrexham
£5 million ($6.7 million)
David Ozoh
Derby
£4 million ($5.4 million)
Tayo Adaramola
Cercle Brugge
Undisclosed
Brennan Johnson
Everton
Swap
Owen Goodman
Dundee
Loan
Rio Cardines
Bristol City
Loan
Borna Sosa
FC Köln
Loan
Everton
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Tyrique George
Chelsea
£24 million ($32.1 million)
Hayden Hackney
Middlesbrough
£24 million ($32.1 million)
Merlin Röhl
Freiburg
£21.7 million ($29 million)
Christian Nørgaard
Arsenal
£7 million ($9.4 million)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Lyon
£3 million ($4.1 million)
Brennan Johnson
Crystal Palace
Swap
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
Loan
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Iliman Ndiaye
Manchester City
£65 million ($87.9 million)
Tim Iroegbunam
Hull City
£22 million ($29.8 million)
Beto
Fiorentina
£15 million ($20 million)
Nathan Patterson
Torino
Free
Dwight McNeil
Crystal Palace
Swap
Séamus Coleman
—
Released
Idrissa Gana Gueye
—
Released
Tyler Onyango
—
Released
Adam Aznou
Málaga
Loan
Fulham
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Gonzalo García
Real Madrid
£34 million ($45.7 million)
Shea Charles
Southampton
£30 million ($40.5 million)
David Affengruber
Elche
£10.3 million ($13.9 million)
César Palacios
Real Madrid
£8.5 million ($11.4 million)
Jonah Kusi-Asare
Bayern Munich
£5.1 million ($7 million)
Manuel Ángel
Real Madrid
£3.4 million ($4.6 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Saša Lukić
Ipswich Town
£9 million ($12.2 million
Issa Diop
Ipswich Town
£8.5 million ($11.4 million)
Raúl Jiménez
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Free
Harry Wilson
Leeds United
Free
Steven Benda
Nottingham Forest
Free
Luke Harris
Wigan Athletic
Loan
Samuel Amissah
Estoril
Loan
Hull City
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Tim Iroegbunam
Everton
£22 million ($29.8 million)
Nobel Mendy
Rayo Vallecano
£21.4 million ($28.8 million)
Konstantinos Tzolakis
Olympiacos
£20 million ($26.9 million)
Lucas Herrington
Colorado Rapids
£17 million ($23 million)
Christos Mouzakitis
Olympiacos
£12.9 million ($17,4 million)
Ilyas Ansah
Union Berlin
£12.8 million ($17.3 million)
Brooke Norton-Cuffy
Genoa
£12 million ($16.2 million)
Mohamed-Ali Cho
Nice
£11.1 million ($15.1 million)
Jens Hjertø-Dahl
Tromsø
£10 million ($13.5 million)
Sorba Thomas
Stoke City
£7.5 million ($10.1 million)
Joe Gelhardt
Leeds United
£6.5 million ($8.8 million)
Lucas Gourna-Douath
RB Salzburg
£3.4 million ($4.6 million)
Jack Butland
Rangers
£3 million ($4 million)
Elliot Stroud
Mjällby
£2.1 million ($2.8 million)
Óscar Zambrano
Maribor
Undisclosed
Matt Targett
Newcastle United
Free
Hidemasa Morita
Sporting CP
Free
Robinho Vaz
Roma
Loan
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Ivor Pandur
Rangers
£6 million ($8 million)
Cody Drameh
Genoa
£3.9 million ($5.2 million)
Akin Famewo
Bolton Wanderers
Undisclosed
Kasey Palmer
Luton Town
Undisclosed
Kyle Joseph
Middlesbrough
Undisclosed
Abu Kamara
Portsmouth
Undisclosed
Enis Destan
Konyaspor
Undisclosed
Harry Vaughan
Bohemians
Free
Harvey Cartwright
Grimsby Town
Loan
Mason Burstow
Sheffield Wednesday
Loan
Timothée Lo-Tutala
Colchester United
Loan
Nathan Tinsdale
Crawley Town
Loan
Cathal McCarthy
Kilmarnock
Loan
Liam Millar
Birmingham
Loan
Ipswich Town
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Emersonn
Toulouse
£26.6 million ($35.6 million)
Julio Enciso
Strasbourg
£26.1 million ($35.3 million)
Abdul Fatawu
Leicester City
£23 million ($30.8 million)
Exequiel Palacios
Bayer Leverkusen
£19.3 million ($26.2 million)
Abdoul Ouattara
Strasbourg
£17 million ($23 million)
Zian Flemming
Burnley
£17 million ($23 million)
Florentino Luís
Burnley
£16 million ($21.5 million)
Daizen Maeda
Celtic
£10 million ($13.3 million)
Issa Diop
Fulham
£8.5 million ($11.4 million)
Kjell Scherpen
Union Saint-Gilloise
£8.5 million ($11.4 million)
Chuba Akpom
Ajax
£7 million ($9.4 million)
Cédric Kipré
Reims
£3.9 million ($5.2 million)
Kayne van Oevelen
Volendam
£3.4 million ($4.5 million)
Saša Lukić
Fulham
Undisclosed
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Arijanet Murić
Sassuolo
£6 million ($8 million)
George Hirst
Stoke City
£6 million ($8 million)
Elkan Baggott
Millwall
Undisclosed
Wes Burns
Leicester City
Undisclosed
Harry Clarke
Preston North End
Undisclosed
Conor Chaplin
Leicester City
Free
Conor Townsend
West Bromwich Albion
Free
Ashley Young
—
Retired
Sammie Szmodics
Derby County
Loan
Cieran Slicker
Barnsley
Loan
Henry Gray
Wellington Phoenix
Loan
Finley Barbrook
Falkirk
Loan
Ben Johnson
Stoke City
Loan
Kayne van Oevelen
Valencia
Loan
Ali Al-Hamadi
Sheffield Wednesday
Loan
Cameron Humphreys
Huddersfield Town
Loan
Leeds United
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
James Trafford
Manchester City
£45 million ($60.5 million)
Tarik Muharemović
Sassuolo
£34.1 million ($45.8 million)
Nico Elvedi
Borussia Mönchengladbach
£8.5 million ($11.6 million)
Michael Zetterer
Eintracht Frankfurt
£4.3 million ($5.8 million)
Harry Wilson
Fulham
Free
Jean-Mattéo Bahoya
Eintracht Frankfurt
Loan
Melvin Bard
Nice
Loan
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Pascal Struijk
Brighton & Hove Albion
£20 million ($26.8 million)
Joe Gelhardt
Hull City
£6.5 million ($8.8 million)
Isaac Schmidt
Young Boys
£2 million ($2.7 million)
Jack Harrison
New England Revolution
Undisclosed
Illan Meslier
Arsenal
Free
Karl Darlow
Manchester United
Free
Maximilian Wöber
Schalke
Free
Sam Byram
Middlesbrough
Free
Joël Piroe
West Ham United
Loan
Sebastiaan Bornauw
Hamburg
Loan
Lucas Perri
Torino
Loan
Largie Ramazani
Burnley
Loan
Wilfried Gnonto
Fiorentina
Loan
Liverpool
Liverpool have allowed some big names to depart on free transfers, with Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson and, most crucially, Mohamed Salah all leaving Anfield. In better news for the Reds, up-and-coming center back Jérémy Jacquet has finally signed for the club after a January agreement with Rennes, while young winger Víctor Muñoz was also acquired. Ronald Araújo joined on loan to replace Konaté in the short-term.
After a lengthy saga, the Reds struck an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola, with the French winger becoming the club’s second-most expensive signing.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Bradley Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
£123 million ($166 million)
Jérémy Jacquet
Rennes
£60 million ($80.3 million)
Víctor Muñoz
Osasuna
£34.5 million ($46.2 million)
Lucca Brughmans
Genk
£28.3 million ($38.3 million)
Ronald Araújo
Barcelona
Loan
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Curtis Jones
Inter
£25.7 million ($35.1 million)
Luca Stephenson
Bolton Wanderers
Undisclosed
Stefan Bajčetić
Celta Vigo
Undisclosed
Andy Robertson
Tottenham Hotspur
Free
Ibrahima Konaté
Real Madrid
Free
Mohamed Salah
Trabzonspor
Free
Rhys Williams
—
Released
Ármin Pécsi
TSV Hartberg
Loan
Calum Scanlon
Cardiff City
Loan
Ifeanyi Ndukwe
Levante
Loan
Calvin Ramsay
St Mirren
Loan
Harvey Elliott
Valencia
Loan
Lucca Brughmans
Genk
Loan
Manchester City
Finally, Enzo Fernández arrived at Manchester City. It only took the joint-most expensive transfer fee in Premier League history.
Elliot Anderson became the fourth-most expensive transfer of all-time by joining Manchester City off the back of an incredible ascent at Nottingham Forest. Enzo Maresca’s first addition as Pep Guardiola’s successor is a huge one, with youngsters such as Ayyoub Bouaddi, Jeremy Monga, Pierce Charles and Mathys Detourbet also joining the club.
Going the other way, Rodri is a seismic loss at the base of midfield, while James Trafford, Nico González, Tijjani Reijnders, Sàvio, Omar Marmoush and Nathan Aké have also found new homes.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Enzo Fernández
Chelsea
£125 million ($169 million)
Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
£116 million ($155.2 million)
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Lille
£81.4 million ($111 million)
Iliman Ndiaye
Everton
£65 million ($87.9 million)
Allan
Palmeiras
£32 million ($43.4 million)
Mathys Detourbet
Troyes
£21.4 million ($28.5 million)
Jeremy Monga
Leicester City
£10 million ($13.4 million)
Pierce Charles
Sheffield Wednesday
£10 million ($13.4 million)
Gerónimo Rulli
Marseille
£1.7 million ($2.3 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Sávio
Tottenham Hotspur
£75 million ($102.2 million)
Tijjani Reijnders
Al Qadsiah
£52 million ($70.9 million)
Nico González
Newcastle United
£52 million ($70.9 million)
Rodri
Barcelona
£51 million ($69 million)
James Trafford
Leeds United
£45 million ($60.5 million)
Nathan Aké
Fenerbahçe
£8.5 million ($11.4 million)
Reigan Heskey
Köln
£8 million ($10.8 million)
Manuel Akanji
Inter
£7 million ($9.5 million)
Issa Kaboré
Wrexham
£2 million ($2.7 million)
Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
Köln
Undisclosed
Joel Ndala
Cercle Brugge
Undisclosed
Bernardo Silva
Real Madrid
Free
John Stones
Inter
Free
Mathys Detourbet
Monaco
Loan
Pierce Charles
Queens Park Rangers
Loan
Sverre Nypan
Lommel SK
Loan
Christian McFarlane
Leicester City
Loan
Isaiah Dada-Mascoll
Lommel
Loan
Divin Mubama
Southampton
Loan
Kalvin Phillips
Sheffield United
Loan
Max Alleyne
Burnley
Loan
Omar Marmoush
Tottenham Hotspur
Loan
Stephen Mfuni
Coventry City
Loan
Jack Grealish
Everton
Loan
Jeremy Monga
Swansea
Loan
Manchester United
Manchester United’s summer transfer business can be charitably described as concentrated. A complete midfield overhaul started with the addition of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, before concluding with Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow also joined the club as a free agent but there was a distinct lack of additions in defense or attack.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Carlos Baleba
Brighton & Hove Albion
£65 million ($88.6 million)
Andrey Santos
Chelsea
£48 million ($64 million)
Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa
£35 million ($47 million)
Cristian Orozco
Fortaleza F.C.
£750,000 ($1 million)
Karl Darlow
Leeds United
Free
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Rasmus Højlund
Napoli
£38 million ($50.8 million)
Radek Vítek
Middlesbrough
£14 million ($18.9 million)
Toby Collyer
West Brom
£3 million ($4 million)
Casemiro
Inter Miami
Free
Jadon Sancho
—
Released
Tyrell Malacia
—
Released
André Onana
Trabzonspor
Loan
Altay Bayındır
Celta Vigo
Loan
Tyler Fredricson
Lausanne
Loan
Elyh Harrison
Morton
Loan
Jacob Devaney
Hibernian
Loan
Ethan Wheatley
Lincoln City
Loan
Louis Jackson
St. Mirren
Loan
Daniel Gore
Luton Town
Loan
Newcastle United
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Nico González
Manchester City
£52 million ($70.9 million)
Matias Fernandez-Pardo
Lille
£51.4 million ($69.6 million)
Bazoumana Touré
Hoffenheim
£42 million ($56.2 million)
Aladji Bamba
Monaco
£35.5 million ($47.3 million)
Amar Dedić
Benfica
£29.5 million ($39.9 million)
Lukáš Horníček
Braga
£25.7 million ($34.5 million)
Sean Steur
Ajax
£23 million ($30.8 million)
Ewen Jaouen
Reims
£18.5 million ($24.8 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Sandro Tonali
Tottenham Hotspur
£100 million ($133.8 million)
Bruno Guimarães
Arsenal
£75 million ($101 million)
Anthony Gordon
Barcelona
£69.3 million ($92.7 million)
Joe White
Crewe Alexandra
Undisclosed
Kieran Trippier
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Free
Matt Targett
Hull City
Free
Emil Krafth
—
Released
John Ruddy
—
Released
Odysseas Vlachodimos
Sevilla
Loan
Harrison Ashby
Luton Town
Loan
Antoñito Cordero
Cádiz
Loan
Alex Murphy
Kaiserslautern
Loan
Nick Woltemade
Juventus
Loan
Nottingham Forest
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Liam Delap
Chelsea
£45 million ($61.2 million)
Ousmane Diomande
Sporting CP
£34 million ($45.9 million)
Daniel Muñoz
Crystal Palace
£22 million ($29.8 million)
Gustavo Sá
Famalicão
£17 million ($22.9 million)
Xaver Schlager
RB Leipzig
Free
Steven Benda
Fulham
Free
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Elliot Anderson
Manchester City
£116 million ($155.2 million)
Taiwo Awoniyi
Coventry City
£17.2 million ($23.3 million)
Omar Richards
Aris Thessaloniki
Undisclosed
David Carmo
Olympiacos
Undisclosed
Joseph Gardner
Falkirk
Undisclosed
Angus Gunn
San Jose Earthquakes
Free
Stefan Ortega
Olympiacos
Free
Willy Boly
—
Released
Jota Silva
Olympiacos
Loan
Gustavo Sá
Olympiacos
Loan
Eric da Silva Moreira
Excelsior
Loan
Dilane Bakwa
Lille
Loan
Tyler Bindon
Charlton Athletic
Loan
Omari Hutchinson
AC Milan
Loan
Donnell McNeilly
AFC Wimbledon
Loan
Morato
West Ham
Loan
Zach Abbott
Southampton
Loan
Sunderland
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Malick Fofana
Lyon
£25.7 million ($34.8 million)
Dayann Méthalie
Toulouse
£25.7 million ($34.8 million)
Jules Ahoka
Royal Antwerp
£8.5 million ($11.6 million)
Juan Riquelme Angulo
Independiente
£5 million ($6.8 million)
Thomas Meunier
Lille
Free
Kevin Danso
Tottenham
Loan
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Eliezer Mayenda
Rennes
£21.5 million ($28.8 million)
Anthony Patterson
Wrexham
£8 million ($10.8 million)
Timothée Pembélé
Le Havre
Undisclosed
Harrison Jones
Peterborough United
Undisclosed
Ahmed Abdullahi
Eyüpspor
Undisclosed
Leo Hjelde
KV Mechelen
Undisclosed
Luís Semedo
Clermont Foot
Undisclosed
Nazariy Rusyn
Karpaty Lviv
Free
Dan Neil
Rangers
Free
Arthur Masuaku
Konyaspor
Free
Dennis Cirkin
Queens Park Rangers
Free
Bertrand Traoré
—
Released
Niall Huggins
—
Released
Milan Aleksić
Partizan Belgrade
Loan
Jenson Seelt
Swansea City
Loan
Tottenham Hotspur
On the face of it, Tottenham Hotspur have acted decisively this summer. After flirting with relegation last season, Spurs have rewritten the record books with a midfield overhaul of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, Sávio and Omar Marmoush have arrived from Manchester City’s bench while Jan Paul van Hecke came off the bench. Free signings of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dúbravka have added a layer of experience.
Yet, all that won’t matter unless Roberto De Zerbi can construct this disparate collection of personalities into a cohesive unit. As he said himself: “You can’t buy mentality in the transfer market.”
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
£100 million ($133.8 million)
Mateus Fernandes
West Ham United
£85 million ($113.7 million)
Sávio
Manchester City
£75 million ($102.2 million)
Jan Paul van Hecke
Brighton & Hove Albion
£52 million ($69.6 million)
Tosin Adarabioyo
Chelsea
£7 million ($9.1 million)
Andy Robertson
Liverpool
Free
Marcos Senesi
Bournemouth
Free
Martin Dúbravka
Burnley
Free
Omar Marmoush
Manchester City
Loan
Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea
Loan
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Luka Vušković
Brighton & Hove Albion
£46 million ($61.7 million)
Cristian Romero
Atlético Madrid
£34.2 million ($46.3 million)
Djed Spence
Inter
£25.6 million ($34.6 million)
Will Lankshear
Middlesbrough
£10 million ($13.5 million)
Alejo Véliz
Bahia
£8 million ($10.7 million)
Ashley Phillips
Middlesbrough
£7 million ($9.5 million)
Alfie Devine
Preston North End
£6 million ($7 million)
Manor Solomon
West Ham United
£5 million ($6.75 million)
Yves Bissouma
—
Released
Radu Drăgușin
Fiorentina
Loan
Mason Melia
Lincoln City
Loan
Min-hyeok Yang
KVC Westerlo
Loan
Guglielmo Vicario
Juventus
Loan
Oliver Irow
Plymouth Argyle
Loan
Jamie Donley
Luton Town
Loan
Souza
Porto
Loan
Mikey Moore
Köln
Loan
Kōta Takai
Sint-Truidense VV
Loan
Pape Matar Sarr
Juventus
Loan
Kevin Danso
Sunderland
Loan
Dane Scarlett
Leyton Orient
Free
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Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.