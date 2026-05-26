Premier League Goal of the Season Nominees 2025–26—Ranked

Premier League award season continues, with the best goal of 2025–26 among the next annual prizes to be handed out this week.

The Guinness Goal of the Season has previously been given to stars like Mohamed Salah (2021–22) and Son Heung-min (2019–20) since it was first established a decade ago.

But you don’t have to be a household name to claim the prize, as Sofiane Boufal (2016–17) and Julio Enciso (2022–23) can attest. The most recent recipient was Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush, who had only arrived in England a few months prior.

Three former Premier League Goal of the Season winners—Son, Salah, Alejandro Garnacho—have even gone on to claim the FIFA Puskás Award as the world’s most beautiful goal that year.

Fans get a say in this one, with public voting open on the Premier League official website until 12 p.m. BST (7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, May 27. The result of the online ballot is then combined with the choices of an expert panel to determine the final winner.

All but one strike in the running was a Goal of the Month winner during the season.

Premier League Goal of the Season Nominees—Ranked

10. Taty Castellanos vs. Newcastle Utd

Taty Castellanos delivered an ultimately meaningless strike. | West Ham United FC/Getty Images

There is no official Goal of the Month for May, but West Ham’s Taty Castellanos is the month’s representative in the season award. Striking the bouncing ball so early caught the goalkeeper unaware and delivered a sublime moment, although it was only a consolation and didn’t help keep the Hammers in the Premier League.

9. Kaoru Mitoma vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Kaoru Mitoma caught that perfectly 🚀



The @OfficialBHAFC winger's stunning volley is April's Guinness Goal of the Month 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vH5sIfCeMq — Premier League (@premierleague) May 8, 2026

He cruelly won’t be going to the World Cup with Japan because of injury, but Kaoru Mitoma is at least a Goal of the Season contender. The winger positioned himself perfectly at the far post and struck as sweet a connection as you’re ever likely to see on the volley.

8. Dominic Solanke vs. Man City

Scorpion kick alert 🦂🚨



Dominic Solanke wins February's Guinness Goal of the Month 👏 @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/LISmLxXvRb — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2026

It wasn’t a season of very many highs for Tottenham Hotspur. But fans got to enjoy this February Goal of the Month winner from Dominic Solanke, a sort of improvised scorpion kick that turned a poor cross assist into an excellent goal.

7. Emiliano Buendía vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Teamwork at its very best 🤝



Emiliano Buendia's winner for @AVFCOfficial against Spurs is October's Guinness Goal of the Month 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JnuBJycoOk — Premier League (@premierleague) November 7, 2025

There was much more to Emiliano Buendía’s October strike for Aston Villa against Tottenham than the precision finish. It started with a phenomenal pass upfield from Matty Cash that Lucas Digne then took down with an exceptional touch, before laying off to the eventual scorer.

6. William Osula vs. Man Utd

A long run and sublime finish to win the game in the 90th minute for @NUFC 😱



William Osula's stunning solo effort wins Guinness Goal of the Month for March 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3L7d0smtXw — Premier League (@premierleague) April 3, 2026

A catalyst for a blistering finish to the season after an unremarkable Newcastle career up to that point, this was the moment William Osula downed Manchester United in the last minute. The Dane then scored five more in his next eight league appearances to end the campaign.

5. Tyler Adams vs. Sunderland

Adams from downtown 🫨



The Guinness Goal of the Month for November goes to @afcbournemouth’s Tyler Adams ☄️ pic.twitter.com/SYEZZJxFgE — Premier League (@premierleague) December 12, 2025

Sometimes, having the ability to score an outstanding goal is only half of it. Here, Tyler Adams had the vision and awareness to see Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs far enough off his line to invite a long-range chip. Then, of course, he had the execution to pull it off.

4. Martín Zubimendi vs. Nottingham Forest

What a way to score your first Premier League goal! 😮@Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi wins Guinness Goal of the Month with his volley against Nottingham Forest 💫 pic.twitter.com/NthelIkSB7 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 10, 2025

Arsenal didn’t spend big money on Martín Zubimendi for his goalscoring ability, but the Gunners got plenty of bang for their buck in this moment against Nottingham Forest in September. He got five in the Premier League by the season’s end, but none as good as this.

3. Dominik Szoboszlai vs. Arsenal

A free-kick of pure brilliance 💫



Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning strike is Guinness Goal of the Month for August ☄️ pic.twitter.com/aXgTBW9i2M — Premier League (@premierleague) September 12, 2025

Liverpool closed out a perfect August by snatching a late winner over eventual champions Arsenal at Anfield. Dominik Szoboszlai, arguably the only Reds player to come out of this season able to hold his head high, scored it, an inch-perfect free kick.

2. Harry Wilson vs. Crystal Palace

The one-two was neat, but the finish was even better! 💫@FulhamFC’s Harry Wilson wins December’s Guinness Goal of the Month pic.twitter.com/0Y48PPvhCg — Premier League (@premierleague) January 16, 2026

Harry Wilson and Raúl Jiménez combined exquisitely to make this Fulham goal against Crystal Palace possible. The first touch from Wilson around the corner, the sharp layoff back to him from Jiménez, and then the first-time with the outside of the foot.

1. Harrison Reed vs. Liverpool

⏳ In the 97th minute

😬 Trailing 2-1

❌ Not scored since 2023



Harrison Reed’s Guinness Goal of the Month for @FulhamFC against Liverpool was as vital as it was special 🤯 pic.twitter.com/foJNoF2ZzL — Premier League (@premierleague) February 13, 2026

Fulham thought they had lost this Jan. 4 match with Liverpool, conceding what looked like a winner to Virgil van Dijk in the 94th minute. But then came Harrison Reed off the bench, smashing the ball into the top corner from distance, five days short of 1,000 since his last Premier League goal.

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