Premier League Kits: Confirmed and Leaked Away Jerseys for 2026–27 Season

There is a sense of freedom which comes with the design of an away kit.

Unless you are a megalomaniacal owner with feverish ideas about superstition, there are certain lines (and zig-zags) which can’t be crossed when it comes to a club’s home strip. There is much more room for expression with the changed colors.

As attention turns towards the 2026–27 Premier League campaign, glimpses of these alternative designs have begun to tentatively filter through to the public sphere. Some are more outrageous than others.

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Arsenal

🚨 Mock-up of Arsenal’s 2026/27 away kit based on leaked information (90% accuracy), acting as a ‘reverse’ of the iconic bruised banana pattern, as per @Footy_Headlines. 👕🍌



🎨 @Rode1Kits pic.twitter.com/gfCwZ7dYFq — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 22, 2026

Arsenal’s leaked away kit has been described as a “reverse” of the club’s famous ‘Bruised Banana’ shirts from the early 1990s.

This particular design has been an established cult classic among the fanbase for years, although its initial iteration is not quite so legendary. The 1992–93 team which first wore the black and yellow zig-zags finished a lowly 10th in the inaugural Premier League season, with George Graham’s old-school side struggling to adapt to the new back-pass law.

A navy base for the reimagined design is complemented by the iconic retro pattern, while red and yellow accents complete the shirt’s clean look.

Aston Villa

😱This marks the first time since the 2022-23 season, when Castore produced a sky blue and claret away shirt, that Villa have worn this classic color combination. https://t.co/lxMrIS2YrD pic.twitter.com/WtUuMqZHD6 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) November 10, 2025

Aston Villa are expected to roll back the years with a predominantly sky blue away kit. The last time the Villans donned such a number was back in 2022–23, Unai Emery’s first campaign at the helm after the end of Steven Gerrard’s unhappy reign.

Bournemouth

We’re delighted to announce a new multi-year partnership with Hummel – a club-record kit deal for #afcb ❤️🖤 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 4, 2026

Bournemouth have not let many details about their new kit slip. That’s understandable given the club only announced a new manufacturer in May.

Chelsea

⛔⛔⛔ This white, blue and black kit is NOT the Chelsea 26-27 away kit but a great concept by @Rode1Kits



The actual Chelsea away kit is this black and yellow design https://t.co/EPJ0e6sCs3 pic.twitter.com/CZpf6fArfg — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) April 7, 2026

Nike’s ’Midwest Gold’ is set to appear on Chelsea’s new away kit. The color is expected to work in harmony with a predominantly black base, similar to their strip from the 2012–13 season, which ended in bizarre fashion (metaphorically, rather than literally) as the loathed interim manager Rafael Benítez led a mutinous fanbase to Europa League glory.

The identity of Chelsea’s next manager is as uncertain as the sponsor which will sit on the front of the shirts, if any at all.

Leeds United

💛💙🤍 Leeds United 26-27 Away Kit Leaked: https://t.co/bEnMYhwJBo — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 21, 2026

There’s some firsts with the new Leeds United away kit, which is set to feature an adidas trefoil logo for the first time since they switched suppliers in 2020. The white Yorkshire rose is also projected to feature in the Leeds crest on a predominantly yellow shirt.

Liverpool

💥 Liverpool x adidas 💥



🎟️ New 26/27 Away Kit! pic.twitter.com/1HM266gkz6 — Opaleak (@opaleak) February 21, 2026

The projections for Liverpool’s new away kit looks an awful lot like the 2025–26 design. The color may be a little closer to white than cream and the adidas trefoil could replace the classic three stripes which currently adorn the strip.

Intriguingly, there also appears to be the prospect of using the retro badge which was redeployed on the 2025–26 green third kit. This classic, pared back design has the liver bird standing alone above the word “Liverpool” split in half. The inspiration for this particular shield was used by the club from 1987–92.

Manchester City

The leaked Man City away kit for next season is just beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/AGCdqXQ7DL — Nico (fan) (@N1coSZN) March 29, 2026

Puma have been given licence to experiment wildly with some previous Manchester City strips. There have been some contentious designs in the past—the 2025–26 mix of dull grey and neon green is an assault of the senses, be that positive or negative—but the leaks for next term’s kit is more understated.

A largely black design with some gold fringing brings to mind the 2013–14 design which saw City win their second-ever Premier League title. Yaya Touré was intimidating enough, but once he seemed to become an even more imperious figure while dominating the entire division in all-black shirt.

Manchester United

✅ 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇: Manchester United’s 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘 kit for the 2026/27 season. 👕🥶 Do you like it Reds? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/y7spVfX55p — GIDEON MUFC (@GBUnitedx) April 29, 2026

Manchester United may have gone back to royal blue for their 2026–27 away shirt, taking inspiration from their memorable SHARP-sponsored kits worn just before the Premier League’s inception. We’ve seen some modern takes on the classic, and supporters are more than content with the newest interpretation.

Newcastle United

🧱🧱 Newcastle United 26-27 Away Kit to Be Navy - Brickwork Pattern [via @Retro_NUFC]: https://t.co/JDJwgzOxri — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) November 5, 2025

Newcastle United’s newest away kit is expected to take inspiration from St. James’ Park. The brickwork of the stadium which the Magpies have called home since 1892 is set to detail a navy design.

This retro setup could also have the club badge from 1976–83 on its chest. This short-lived number has a proud magpie perched in front of a castle, which fits the brief of a Newcastle badge more closely than the current seahorse design.

Tottenham Hotspur

👀 Thoughts on the leaked Tottenham 26-27 away kit? pic.twitter.com/iJazWBPw9o — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) April 4, 2026

Tottenham’s predicted away shirt is far more chaotic than the home number, with its “Obsidian” base completely outshone by a vibrant and futuristic design that features more diagonal striping comprised of an array of neon colors, including pink and orange.

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