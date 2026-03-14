Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 30

The Premier League makes a sheepish return to action after a chastening midweek on the continent.

Of the nine English clubs competing in UEFA’s club competitions, just one claimed victory in the first leg of their respective round of 16 tie. Four were beaten, three by at least a three-goal margin.

The torrid week thrust perceived arrogance to the forefront, given the nature of their dominance at an earlier juncture, but those beaten or held in the week will have the chance to swiftly atone. There’s bound to be healthy Premier League representation in the quarterfinals when it’s all said and done.

Before we get to that, though, there’s a domestic slate to navigate, and it’s bound to be another significant week for the races at the top, as well as the dogfight down the bottom.

Here is how Sports Illustrated predicts Gameweek 30 will pan out.

Burnley vs. Bournemouth

Bournemouth have drawn three on the bounce. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

It’s been a draw-heavy period for Bournemouth, who are eight games unbeaten but have scored just one goal in their previous three outings. Their last win came at Everton over a month ago.

Still, there’s a great opportunity for the Cherries to return to the win column on Saturday, as they make the long trip north to Lancashire. An all-but-condemned Burnley await, with Scott Parker’s Clarets just about still fighting, but simply not doing enough to threaten those above.

They’re nine points back with nine to play, and have had the momentum built from a dramatic victory at Crystal Palace stymied by back-to-back defeats. Wolverhampton Wanderers are suddenly three points adrift, and it wouldn’t be a shock if Burnley ended the campaign at the foot of the table.

Prediction: Burnley 0–3 Bournemouth

Sunderland vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunderland edged past Leeds United last time out in the top flight. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

There was no European embarrassment for Sunderland in the week, but they were dumped out of the FA Cup by bottom of League One Port Vale last time out.

Régis Le Bris is dealing with a growing number of injuries, but Sunderland’s form during the first half of the season means they’re well clear of relegation trouble. Moreover, they somehow found a way to win at Leeds United in their previous Premier League outing.

That 1–0 triumph ended a four-game winless run, and ensured the Black Cats reached the 40-point mark.

Brighton & Hove Albion had also embarked on a period of drift at the start of 2026, but the Seagulls allayed fears of potentially getting dragged into the relegation mix by winning back-to-back games.

Both teams are poised for mid-table finishes, a result that would enthuse one set of supporters but perhaps underwhelm the other.

Prediction: Sunderland 1–1 Brighton

Arsenal vs. Everton

Arsenal face an Everton team that’s been impressive away from home. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

This is a big week for Arsenal, who have work to do in the second leg of their Champions League knockout tie with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Before all that, though, the Premier League leaders must bypass one of the division’s happiest travelers this season. Everton have the fourth-best away record in the top flight, and are aiming to continue their stellar record on the road at a stadium where so many Toffees outfits have wilted in the past.

Arsenal have the chance to move 10 points clear at the summit, but the Gunners have struggled through their previous three games, including Wednesday’s 1–1 draw in Germany. A Kai Havertz penalty helped mask an insipid attacking display, and it was Viktor Gyökeres’s strike from the spot that separated the two sides when they met on Merseyside before Christmas.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Everton

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Chelsea have an excellent home record against the Magpies. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

Chelsea need a mini-miracle if they’re to reach the Champions League quarterfinals, while Newcastle United require their greatest European night.

The Blues’ late collapse in Paris leaves them with a mountain to climb on Tuesday, and has perhaps placed greater importance on Saturday’s clash against the Magpies. Liam Rosenior’s side overcame a sticky run of form to beat Aston Villa 4–1 last week, and the Villans are now just three points better off than the west Londoners.

Chelsea have a four-point buffer over Liverpool in sixth, but the Reds’ favorable fixture this weekend means the Blues can ill-afford a slip-up against a Newcastle team that’ll surely be thinking about their trip to Barcelona.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies continue to struggle on their travels, with only three teams picking up fewer points away from home in the top flight this season.

Prediction: Chelsea 2–1 Newcastle

West Ham United vs. Manchester City

Man City’s quadruple hopes are hanging by a thread. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

It wasn’t quite the “biggest f--- up” of Pep Guardiola’s career on Wednesday night—that dishonor belongs to a different Champions League defeat to Real Madrid—but the Spaniard’s team selection was called into question as Manchester City were beaten 3–0 by vulnerable 15-time European champions.

A woeful night in the Spanish capital leaves their already unlikely quadruple hopes hanging by a thread, and there’s no time for the Cityzens to drown in their sorrows.

After dropping points to the relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest last week, City face another dogfighter in West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Hammers’ resurgence continued with a penalty shootout win over Brentford in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night, and only goal difference separates them from safety. However, they’ll be without one of their stars of Nuno Espírito Santo’s reign, Crysencio Summerville, for City’s visit.

The away side could be 10 points behind leaders Arsenal come kick-off.

Prediction: West Ham 0–2 Man City

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United

Palace were frustrated by AEK Larnaca on Thursday. | Steve Bardens/AMA/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 15

: Sunday, March 15 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

A flat Selhurst Park was subject to a dreary stalemate on Thursday night, with Crystal Palace now needing to go to Larnaca and win to avoid an early Conference League exit.

Oliver Glasner has found a way of just keeping his head above water in recent weeks, with victories over Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur ensuring the Eagles have pulled away from the strugglers towards the drop zone.

However, an awkward tension remains in south London, and Leeds United, just three points clear of West Ham, are out to take advantage this weekend. It’s a shame their away record is so putrid.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–1 Leeds

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Aston Villa were the only Premier League success story in Europe. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 15

: Sunday, March 15 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Manchester United have enjoyed an extended break since they were beaten for the first time with Michael Carrick in charge. The Red Devils seemed to be meandering towards a frustrating draw against Newcastle’s 10 men at St James’s Park, but a sequence of brilliance from William Osula means United instead succumbed to an unexpected defeat.

They’ve at least had time to regroup, while Aston Villa, now below their upcoming opponents in the table, were in midweek action. Unai Emery’s side did the Premier League proud away at Lille, winning ugly.

The visitors have lost back-to-back games in the top flight, and suddenly look primed to slip out of the top five altogether. However, they are gradually getting healthier in midfield, and Ollie Watkins’s midweek strike could ignite a purple patch.

Prediction: Man Utd 1–1 Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham

This is a huge game for Forest. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 15

: Sunday, March 15 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Three huge games are on the horizon for Vitor Pereira’s Nottingham Forest before the international break.

On either side of next week’s second leg in Denmark, where Forest will need to overturn a 1–0 deficit against bogey team Midtjylland, Pereira’s men have two winnable Premier League outings against Fulham and Tottenham.

They were beaten at the City Ground midweek, but there’s no denying the importance that Forest’s own patch will play in ensuring they remain in the division. Fulham may be in an angry mood after last week’s FA Cup exit, but they ultimately aren’t playing for all that much the rest of the way.

The Cottagers have lost to West Ham and Southampton in back-to-back home games, now they’re visiting a desperate amphitheatre that’s bound to rise to Sunday’s occasion. It feels like a mammoth game for the hosts.

Prediction: Nott’m Forest 2–2 Fulham

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

A heavily depleted Tottenham visit Anfield. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 15

: Sunday, March 15 Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT

Liverpool aren’t particularly good, but merely being sub-par is enough to get past this Tottenham Hotspur side in its current state.

Things have only worsened for Spurs since Igor Tudor took charge, with the Croat overseeing four-straight defeats. They were a cartoonish mess in Madrid on Tuesday night, and they’ve also lost captain Cristian Romero, as well as midfielder João Palhinha, to concussions for Sunday’s trip to Anfield.

Spurs haven’t won away at Liverpool since 2011, with Luka Modrić and Rafael van der Vaart the scorers for the visitors that day. Oh, how times have changed.

Arne Slot’s side also disappointed in Europe, losing 1–0 at Galatasaray for the second time this season, but their situation at least seems salvageable. Still, don’t be completely shocked if the hosts make this a trickier game than it really should be.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Tottenham

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have the slimmest survival hopes. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Date : Monday, March 16

: Monday, March 16 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

The gameweek concludes in west London on Monday night, exactly a week removed from Brentford’s cruel FA Cup exit.

Keith Andrews came to Dango Ouattara’s aid after the Bees winger had a Panenka penalty attempt saved, contributing to his side’s demise. Andrews has impressed immensely during his first season in management, and his Brentford team remarkably have a genuine chance of qualifying for Europe.

They head into the weekend seventh with 44 points, just one ahead of Everton in eighth. Despite Wolves’ spirited quest to complete the greatest of great escapes, the hosts will view this fixture as one they simply have to win.

The visitors upset Liverpool last time out in the league, but subsequently had their FA Cup dreams dashed by the Reds.

Prediction: Brentford 3–1 Wolves

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 30

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, March 14 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET Burnley vs. Bournemouth 0–3 Saturday, March 14 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET Sunderland vs. Brighton 1–1 Saturday, March 14 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. Everton 2–1 Saturday, March 14 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET Chelsea vs. Newcastle 2–1 Saturday, March 14

8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET West Ham vs. Man City 0–2 Sunday, March 15 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Leeds 1-1 Sunday, March 15 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Man Utd vs. Aston Villa 1–1 Sunday, March 15 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham 2–2 Sunday, March 15 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET Liverpool vs. Tottenham 2–1 Monday, March 16 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET Brentford vs. Wolves 3–1

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