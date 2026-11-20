Manchester City do not stand fully alone in the battle with the Premier League over potential legal action brought by two of the club’s main sponsors.

But only because Nottingham Forest objected on “procedural grounds” to a proposal that will compel all 20 clubs to cover the cost of legal expenses for the Premier League’s five board directors if they are sued by two City sponsors over the ongoing case involving the club’s breach of financial regulations.

BBC Sport reported that as the reason Forest’s stance on the motion that will financially protect CEO Richard Masters and the four other board directors, passed on Thursday, is “not due to any support for City” in the overall case. The other 18 clubs all voted in favor.

It means that in the event Etihad Airways and Etisalat sue, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest would foot the legal bill for the Premier League’s directors—win or lose. Regulations in place previously only protected if the case was won.

The legal expenses could run into the hundreds of millions.

Etihad and Etisalat have both said they are considering legal action.

City were found guilty of almost all of the 115 charges against them for breaching financial regulations between 2009 and 2018, after the independent commission appointed to preside over the case found the use of “sham contracts (which misrepresented the true agreement between the parties) with a number of its commercial partners, as well as relying on ‘sham’ agreements with others, to artificially inflate the club’s revenues and reduce its costs.”

Why Man City Sponsors Could Sue

Etihad branding has featured on Man City jerseys for 18 seasons and counting. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Etihad is one of two flag carrier airlines for the United Arab Emirates, and City’s principal jersey sponsor since 2009 and stadium naming rights partner since 2011.

It alleged in October a “lack of clarity and transparency, together with the selective disclosure of information” has “created damaging implications for Etihad despite the airline not being named in the published decision.”

That statement threatened” “The Premier League must take responsibility for the consequences of the way in which these findings have been presented. Etihad will seek the relevant legal counsel on the options and recourse available to protect its interests.”

Etisalat, majority owned by the investment arm of the UAE government, is a telecoms provider in the Gulf nation and across wider areas in Asia and Africa, first partnered with City in 2009. Etihad was founded by Mansour’s late brother Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is still under the control of an investment group owned by the Abu Dhabi government.

Both companies have indirect links to City owner Sheikh Mansour, who is vice-president of UAE and deputy prime minister of Abu Dhabi, and younger brother of the last two UAE presidents.