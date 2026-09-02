Premier League Transfers: Total Money Spent by Clubs in 2026 Summer Window

Premier League transfer spending surpassed $4 billion for the second summer in a row, headlined on Deadline Day by Manchester City’s $168.8 million (£125 million) joint-British transfer record move for Enzo Fernández.

The Argentinian’s future had been the subject of intense speculation all summer long, and things finally came to head as the summer window drew to close. City made their move, convincing Chelsea to part ways with their wantaway midfielder, and he was joined in the new arrivals suite by Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye. ($87.7 million / £65 million).

There was also significant movement at Aston Villa and Newcsastle United, shifting the Premier League’s transfer spend to previously never seen before levels of $4.75 billion (£3.5 billion). In 2025, around $4.1 billion (£3.1 billion) was spent on new signings, showing just how powerful the biggest league in the world is.

But which club spent the most? Here are the total outlays of every Premier League club this summer.

Premier League Transfers: The Clubs Who Spent the Most Money

Place Club Total Money Spent ($ / £) 1. Manchester City $609.1 million (£458m) 1. Chelsea $470.7 million (£349m) 2. Tottenham Hotspur $423.9 million (£302m) 3. Newcastle United $362.2 million (£268m) 5. Aston Villa $347.4 million (£256m) 6. Liverpool $306.2 million (£198m) 7. Arsenal $262.8 million (£194m) 8. Ipswich Town $255.3 million (£171m) 9. Brighton & Hove Albion $208.4 million (£154.5m) 10. Hull City $203.2 million (£150.5m) 11. Manchester United $200.4 million (£148m) 12. Coventry City $171.8 million (£126m) 13. Nottingham Forest $159.9 million (£117.5m) 14. Brentford $143.8 million (£106m) 15. Everton $118.8 million (£88m) 16. Fulham $118.5 million (£87.8m) 17. Leeds United $115.4 million (£85.5m) 18. Crystal Palace $98.7 million (£73.1m) 18. Bournemouth $93.5 million (£69.2m) 20. Sunderland $88.7 million (£65.7m) - Total $4.75 billion (£3.5bn)

*Transfer totals per Transfermarkt.com | Last updated: Sept. 2 at 6:00 a.m. ET. Fees converted at the prevailing rate.

Manchester City’s Enzo Maresca-led rebuild totaled over $600 million when it was all said and done. Fernández and Ndiaye were joined by the equally expensive Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi, while a late window deal was also thrashed out for emerging talent Allan.

Chelsea have been no strangers to heavy spending since BlueCo took the reins and their miserable 2025–26 season means yet another expensive spree has hardly come as a surprise. The Blues were the Premier League’s second biggest spenders, with their expenditure reaching $470 million. Their most significant coup was Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, who joined for a club record $159.6 million. Chelsea are one of 11 Premier League clubs to break their transfer record this summer.

A Daniel Levy-less Tottenham Hotspur acted ruthlessly (or recklessly, depending on who you ask) to rejuvenate their defense and midfield. They broken their transfer record twice, signing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali for a combined $252 million, and also spent big in attack.

Ipswich Town followed Sunderland’s transfer strategy from a year ago and were the eighth-biggest spenders. Their $255.3 million outlay surpassed the $221 million the Black Cats spent last year, which helped them thrive on their top flight return and unexpectedly qualify for Europe.

Sunderland’s summer has been much quieter this time around, and they finished the window as the division’s lowest spenders, despite signing Malick Fofana from Lyon on Deadline Day. Crystal Palace and Bournemouth were the other two teams to spend less than $100 million.

Manchester United completed their midfield rebuild with the additions of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba from Premier League sides, making them the ninth-highest spenders. Liverpool rose to sixth after their costly acquisition of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, while champions Arsenal were seventh with a $262 million outlay—midfielder Bruno Guimarães their most expensive new arrival.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa were both gutted by the Premier League and Europe’s elite, forcing them into rather drastic rebuilds. They finished as the fourth and fifth-biggest spenders, respectively.