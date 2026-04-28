PSG, Bayern Munich Break Incredible Champions League Semifinals Scoring Record

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich just made history, producing the highest-scoring Champions League semifinal game of all time.

The Parc des Princes witnessed one of the greatest matches in Champions League history on Tuesday night, with PSG defeating Bayern 5–4 to take a slight advantage into the second leg. But the first leg of the tie will live on forever in competition folklore, setting all kinds of scoring records.

It’s the first time since the Champions League’s inception in 1992–93 that nine goals were scored in a single leg of a semifinal.

In fact, the previous record for the highest-scoring semifinal affair in the Champions League era witnessed seven goals, when Liverpool defeated AS Roma 5–2 in the first leg of the 2017–18 season and then again when Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4–3 to start their 2021–22 tie.

Tuesday night’s thrilling contest between the Parisians and Bavarians was also the first time in Champions League semifinals history that five goals were scored in the first half. Furthermore, its the first semifinal leg in tournament history where both teams scored four or more goals.

It was an exhilarating match from arguably the two best teams in the world currently, and the stage is set for even more records to be broken come the decisive second leg in a week’s time.

PSG, Bayern Munich Chasing Historic Rangers, Eintracht Frankfut Scoring Record

You have to go back to the 1959–60 season to find the only other semifinal game in the European Cup-Champions League’s overall 71-year history where nine goals were scored. Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Rangers 6–3 in the second leg of the semifinal before falling to Real Madrid in the eventual final.

Frankfurt defeated Rangers 12–4 on aggregate, and those 16 goals across both legs remain the record for the highest-scoring semifinals tie in European Cup-Champions League history.

Strictly sticking to Champions League records, the highest scoring semifinal ties in tournament history witnessed 13 goals over both legs. Liverpool defeated Roma 7–6 in the aforementioned 2017–18 semifinals and only last year, Inter vanquished Barcelona 7–6 to progress to the final.

Nevertheless, PSG’s 5–4 win over Bayern Munich is the highest-scoring semifinal first leg in the 71-year history of the competition, regardless of the era.

With Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany boasting two of the most prolific attacking sides in the world, it’s not unrealistic to believe that a very similar script awaits us in the second leg. If that’s the case, then the longstanding Frankfurt-Rangers record could be in serious jeopardy.

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