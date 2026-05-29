PSG vs. Arsenal: Last Five Meetings Ahead of Champions League Final

A unique Champions League final match-up arrives on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain face Arsenal in the decisive battle for Europe’s most coveted prize.

The reigning European champions secured their first Champions League crown last season, an adrenaline-fueled journey featuring three clashes with their upcoming opponents. The behemoths are becoming familiar foes on the continental stage.

The first meeting between the sides dates back to the 1993–94 European Cup Winners’ Cup, after which over two decades passed without a reunion. However, there have now been five duels over the past decade, with an all-important sixth on the horizon.

Here is how each contest between PSG and Arsenal has panned out in the 21st century.

PSG 1–1 Arsenal (Sept. 13, 2016)

A first meeting in the 21st century between the teams. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Twenty-two years on from their first European battles, which ended in a draw and Arsenal win during the Cup Winners’ Cup semifinal, PSG and Arsenal locked horns once more. The stakes were lower on this occasion, however, the sides competing in the group stage of the Champions League knowing their other opponents, Ludogorets and Basel, were unlikely to cause much of an upset.

Two duels ultimately decided which side clinched top spot in the group, but nothing could separate them in the first meeting at Parc des Princes.

PSG made an astonishingly swift start, Edinson Cavani heading home after just 44 seconds to put the hosts in a commanding position, but Alexis Sánchez would deliver a timely equalizer in the 78th minute.

A match that appeared to be petering out was ignited by a stoppage-time bust-up between PSG’s Marco Verratti and Arsenal‘s Olivier Giroud off the ball, which saw them both handed their second yellow cards of the clash.

Arsenal 2–2 PSG (Nov. 23, 2016)

Four goals were shared evenly in north London. | Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The return fixture was similarly hard-fought between Arsène Wenger’s Gunners and the Parisians, led by future Arsenal manager Unai Emery. The first game’s key protagonists were once again instrumental in an energetic draw, this time concluding at 2–2.

Cavani opened the scoring once more, waiting until the 18th minute on this occasion, but Giroud responded before halftime for the home side, firing home from the penalty spot to set up a finely poised second half.

Verratti returned to the fore with an own goal that saw Arsenal take the lead for the first time across the two meetings, but Alex Iwobi responded in kind with an own goal to ensure both teams finished without victory. A draw was ultimately a better result for the Gunners, who ended up topping the group after PSG stumbled against Ludogorets in their finale.

Both clubs have come some way since. Arsenal started with the likes of Carl Jenkinson, Kieran Gibbs and Shkodran Mustafi at the Emirates Stadium, while a PSG side containing Alphonse Areola, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Lucas Moura has been improved upon significantly over the past decade.

Arsenal 2–0 PSG (Oct. 1, 2024)

Arsenal secured a second ever win over PSG in 2024. | Ryan Pierse/UEFA/Getty Images

Eight more years elapsed before the giants were forced into another skirmish, PSG traveling to Arsenal in the newly formed league phase of the Champions League in 2024–25. The first of three duels across the campaign ended in Arsenal’s favor.

Luis Enrique’s side were yet to hit the stride that carried them to the title, the Gunners taking full advantage. Strikes from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal an unassailable lead during what was a surprisingly tame affair, which finished with an expected goals total of just 1.11.

The result helped Mikel Arteta’s men to their third-place league phase finish and automatic progression to the last 16. For PSG, meanwhile, it was one of three defeats that saw them slump to 15th place and an unwanted knockout playoff match.

Arsenal 0–1 PSG (April 29, 2025)

A hard-fought contest at the Emirates. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

PSG navigated their playoff with no fuss at all, however, firing 10 unanswered goals past fellow Ligue 1 outfit Brest as their Champions League campaign ignited. Victories over Liverpool and Aston Villa followed, setting up a battle with Arsenal in the semifinal.

Arsenal were brimming with confidence having sauntered past PSV Eindhoven and, more notably, Real Madrid prior to the semis, but this PSG team were an entirely different proposition to the side conquered during the league phase.

Operating with an unrivaled swagger and a fearsome forward triumvirate, PSG nicked a crucial victory away at the Emirates during the first leg. A fourth-minute strike from Ousmane Dembélé was the only goal of the contest, putting the French behemoths in the driver’s seat ahead of the second leg in Paris.

PSG 2–1 Arsenal (May 7, 2025)

PSG triumphed en route to their maiden Champions League title. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Arsenal arrived in France hopeful of overturning a one-goal deficit against a swashbuckling PSG team, but their assignment went from improbable to impossible midway through the first half. Fabián Ruiz’s stunner put the hosts ahead on the night and offered them a precious two-goal buffer.

The Gunners aggressively sought a strike of their own, but were further punished 20 minutes from time as Achraf Hakimi rattled home a third for PSG on aggregate. Even Saka’s effort shortly afterward was unable to spark a comeback of any description.

PSG celebrations were understandably wild after the final whistle, while Arsenal staggered back to the away dressing room having learned a valuable lesson. Ultimately, the French giants were just too good, as Inter discovered the hard way in the final.

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