PSG vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

An unmissable Champions League encounter beckons at the Parc des Princes with the backdrop of a riotous French capital, as holders Paris Saint-Germain host La Liga leaders Barcelona on Tuesday.

Both teams are two for two at the start of the league phase, and the back-to-back champions are the early pace-setters after putting Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City to the sword. Luis Enrique’s side were sensational in the opening 35 minutes of last week’s tie, racing into a 3–0 lead against a City team that had been perfect after eight games in all competitions.

PSG were eventually made to work for three points, claiming a 4–2 victory, yet the display served as a reminder of their majesty after a subdued start to Ligue 1.

And they were far from their best on the domestic front again at the weekend, with Enrique’s side staging a late surge to bypass Strasbourg 3–1. They’re now up to second, and have rattled off six consecutive victories since losing to Monaco on Sept. 4.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are continuing to soar. The back-to-back La Liga champions have enjoyed a record-equaling start to their campaign, becoming just the second team in the competition’s history to win their opening nine games of the season by thumping Real Betis 5–2 at the weekend.

Emphatic victories over Feyenoord and Galatasaray have complemented their supremacy on the home front, with the club desperate to claim a first Champions League crown in over a decade to cement Flick’s side as one of the great modern-day teams.

PSG vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Classic Plays Out in Paris

PSG beat Barcelona in last season’s league phase. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

It’s hard not to be incredibly excited for this matchup. PSG were involved in a Champions League classic less than a week ago, and the nature of these two teams should mean we’re in for something special on Tuesday.

PSG just show up when it matters most, and although Barcelona navigated their toughest challenge of the season with aplomb at the weekend, a trip to the Parc des Princes is unlike anything they’ve encountered amid their record-breaking start to the new campaign.

Flick has injuries to contend with at fullback, as do the hosts, so perhaps the team that best exploits the very few chinks in the other team’s armor will prevail in the French capital.

Goals guaranteed : You feel for the defenses on Tuesday, as two high-powered offenses collide. An old-school shootout is expected here, given how productive both teams have been in front of goal. PSG have scored a competition record 10 times through two league phase games, and are averaging more than three goals per game during their six-match winning run. Barça, meanwhile, have scored 48 times in 11 matches across all competitions.

: You feel for the defenses on Tuesday, as two high-powered offenses collide. An old-school shootout is expected here, given how productive both teams have been in front of goal. PSG have scored a competition record 10 times through two league phase games, and are averaging more than three goals per game during their six-match winning run. Barça, meanwhile, have scored 48 times in 11 matches across all competitions. Head-to-head record : Enrique has faced his former club three times since taking the PSG job, overseeing victories in the past two. After Barcelona claimed a 3–2 win in the first leg of their quarterfinal in 2023–24, PSG responded with a 4–1 away victory to advance. The Parisians also defeated Barça 2–1 in last season’s league phase, and the aforementioned defeat was the only one they’ve suffered in this fixture since ‘La Remontada’ almost a decade ago.

: Enrique has faced his former club three times since taking the PSG job, overseeing victories in the past two. After Barcelona claimed a 3–2 win in the first leg of their quarterfinal in 2023–24, PSG responded with a 4–1 away victory to advance. The Parisians also defeated Barça 2–1 in last season’s league phase, and the aforementioned defeat was the only one they’ve suffered in this fixture since ‘La Remontada’ almost a decade ago. Lamine Yamal factor: The PSG boss said in his pregame press conference that keeping the ball away from Barcelona’s No. 10 will be key for the visitors, especially with Nuno Mendes out. Yamal is in supreme form, recording the most goal contributions (19) of any player in Europe’s top five leagues so far this season. Will a big game for the Spaniard be enough for the visitors to prevail?

Prediction: PSG 4–3 Barcelona

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Enrique had to call on his bench to get PSG out of the mire at the weekend, with Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué on the scoresheet to help the Parisians turn the tide at Strasbourg.

The likes of Warren Zaïre-Emery and Maghnes Akliouche impressed in the win at Man City last week, but Enrique could deploy his ‘strongest‘ front six against Barcelona on Tuesday. PSG’s fearsome front three will be supplied by an engine room comprising Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz.

Nuno Mendes’s absence at left back is a huge blow, given his previous success one-on-one against Lamine Yamal. Mendes will spend the next few weeks on the sidelines due to a muscle injury, and will likely be replaced by summer arrival Lucas Digne.

The aforementioned Akliouche is a doubt due to an ankle injury sustained at the weekend, while youngster Senny Mayulu is dealing with a thigh issue.

PSG predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Digne; Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. PSG

Flick’s primary concerns reside at fullback, but they have enough depth to cope with the absences of Jules Koundé and Eric García, who scored at the weekend.

La Masia graduate Xavi Espart had quickly earned the trust of the manager and will likely start at left back. João Cancelo generally prefers to operate from the left, yet is likely to find himself on the opposite flank in Paris.

Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji are also sidelined for the visitors, but Raphinha is back in action for the visitors after a brief injury absence. The Brazilian got minutes under the belt off the bench at the weekend, and will be desperate to regain the starting gig for this huge encounter.

Rodri should start in midfield despite reports he could drop into Barça’s defense, and Flick will have to decide between Fermín López and Dani Olmo for the No. 10 spot.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): García; Cancelo, Cubarsí, Martín, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, López, Gordon; Raphinha.

What Time Does PSG vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Paris, France

: Paris, France Stadium : Parc des Princes

: Parc des Princes Date : Tuesday, Oct. 20

: Tuesday, Oct. 20 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

Michael Oliver (ENG) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch PSG vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 9, HBO Max