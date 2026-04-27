PSG XI vs. Bayern Munich—Two Big Midfield Decisions: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Paris Saint-Germain have once again laid waste to Premier League opposition to reach the 2025–26 Champions League semifinals. Now, the biggest test of their title defense awaits.

PSG’s reduced dominance this season compared to last is exemplified by the Ligue 1 title race they’re involved in, with Lens refusing to go away at the summit after another Parisian stumble against Lyon.

Back-to-back wins means the perennial champions are six points clear with four games to play, but the top two do face off before the season’s end.

Ligue 1’s willingness to postpone fixtures to benefit PSG’s continental run means Luis Enrique’s side have a backlog of games, and they didn’t enjoy the weekend off in the buildup to what promises to be a mesmeric semifinal tie against Bayern Munich.

Vitinha Shakes Off Knock In Time for First Leg

Vitinha has trained ahead of Tuesday’s game. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

“Vitinha’s right heel inflammation is progressing favorably. He is continuing individual training,” was the statement that every PSG supporter wanted to hear heading into Tuesday’s first leg.

The Portuguese midfielder missed the victories over Nantes and Angers, which have helped Enrique’s men steady themselves at the top of Ligue 1, but is ready for Bayern’s visit. Vitinha trained with the group on Monday, and is set to be welcomed back into the starting lineup midweek.

Fabián Ruiz has also played himself back into contention. The Spaniard was critical to their success last season, but has missed much of 2026 with a complicated knee injury. However, he’s featured in PSG’s previous three domestic outings and was named in the starting XI on Saturday, lasting 45 minutes.

He’s probably not quite ready to start what promises to be a frenetic encounter in Paris, but minutes off the bench will serve as a boost to PSG. Fabián hasn’t featured in the Champions League since their 2–1 defeat to Sporting CP towards the end of the league phase.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Vitinha.

Vitinha. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-3-3)

Fabián Ruiz will have to fight his way back into Enrique’s strongest XI. | FotMob

GK: Matvey Safonov—The Russian shot-stopper proved his worth at Anfield with a gutsy display between the posts, and it’s going to take something special from him to keep these Bavarian sharpshooters at bay.

RB: Achraf Hakimi—The flying fullback has been a key point of difference over the past couple of seasons, and perhaps PSG’s attack-minded defenders will give them the edge in a potential shootout. Hakimi has 10 Champions League goals to his name, and he’s recorded six assists in this season‘s competition.

CB: Marquinhos—The PSG stalwart is set to make his 120th appearance in this competition on Tuesday night, drawing level with Roberto Carlos’s haul. Only Lionel Messi (163) has notched more among South Americans.

CB: Willian Pacho—Pacho was one of the two players sent off for PSG in their Club World Cup victory over Bayern last summer. The Ecuadorian is blossoming into one of the world’s best center backs.

LB: Nuno Mendes—Mendes’s absence was hard felt at Anfield after he was substituted in the first half, so his fitness is worth monitoring over these two legs.

CM: Vitinha—Vitinha won’t be missing the first leg, and his presence is of paramount importance. No player has completed more passes in a single edition of the Champions League since records began (2003–04) than the Portuguese maestro (1,370).

CM: João Neves—PSG’s combative all-action midfielder is primed for the big stage, and he’ll be tasked with hassling Joshua Kimmich for 90 minutes.

CM: Warren Zaïre-Emery—Zaïre-Emery has performed well enough in this competition to keep the returning Fabián at bay. The Frenchman is a silky smooth operator who plays a key role in PSG’s midfield counter-pressing.

RW: Désiré Doué—Doué got the ball rolling during PSG’s victory over Bayern last summer, and he’s almost always proved decisive for the Parisians when it matters most.

ST: Ousmane Dembélé—The Ballon d’Or winner’s quality came to the fore at Anfield to help PSG into the last four, and although he hasn’t been as productive as he was last season, Dembélé is capable of taking this tie away from Bayern in the blink of an eye.

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—The Georgian is bursting into life down the stretch, and he’ll be well rested for Bayern’s visit after Enrique opted against bringing him on against Angers. Kvaratskhelia has 13 Champions League goal contributions this season, one shy of Dembélé’s haul of 14 last term.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC