Champions League Quiz: Can You Name Every Semifinalist Since 2000 in Under 10 Minutes?
The Champions League is the club competition many believe to be the ultimate playground for the best players in the world.
It’s one that captivates audiences all around the world, pitting some of Europe’s prestigious clubs against each other in a battle to be crowned the best on the continent.
Can you name every team to have reached the Champions League semifinals since 2000? Take our quiz and see if you can get every answer in under 10 minutes.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.