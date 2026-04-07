Soccer Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name Every Champions League Winner?
The Champions League is the holy grail of European soccer.
A competition every young player dreams of playing in one day and a competition that every professional dreams of winning at some point in their career. But in order for that to happen, you’ve got to be part of a team that is the very best on a continent that houses some of the biggest, most illustrious clubs in the world.
Having qualified, it’s all about getting through the group stages, the knockout playoff round (first introduced in the 2024–25 season after the abolishment of the previous format), and then four straight knockout games—the Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal all contested over two legs as each participant gets to play on home soil. Then it’s the final, screened to a worldwide TV audience that makes the event itself one of the biggest spectacles in all of sport.
How well do you know the competition’s history? You’ve got 10 minutes to name every single winner of the Champions League since the inaugural final was contested in 1956—good luck!
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.