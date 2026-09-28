Quiz: Beat the Clock to Name Every MLS Cup Champion Ever

MLS Cup final day is one of the most eagerly anticipated dates in North America’s soccer calendar, pitting the best of the Western Conference and the best of the Eastern Conference against one another in a winner takes all game. Every franchise dreams of getting to the final at the start of every season, and with an increasingly global audience tuning in to watch some of the best players in the world compete, future editions are set to be bigger and better than ever. The question is, can you name every MLS Cup winner to date, and can you do it in three minutes or less?

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The MLS Cup’s Most Historic Clubs

LA Galaxy are the most successful franchise in MLS history. | PA Images/Getty Images

Seattle Sounders: Between 2016 and 2020, there was no team as consistently good in MLS as Brian Schmetzer’s Sounders. They reached the MLS Cup final in four of his first five years in charge—the one year they didn’t reach the Conference final was because they lost a dramatic penalty shootout to Portland Timbers—and four Western Conference title were picked up along the way.

Houston Dynamo FC: Before the Seattle Sounders’ golden period came a spell of sustained success for the Dynamo, who won back-to-back MLS Cups in 2006 and 2007 before reaching consecutive finals in 2011 and 2012—though on those two occasions they came up short.

D.C. United: MLS was formed in 1996, off the back of the hugely successful 1994 World Cup, and the early ‘Manchester United’ of the league was D.C. United. Three of the first four MLS Cups ended up in the capital team’s trophy cabinet—they were beaten finalists in 1998—before a fourth crown was lifted in 2004.

LA Galaxy: Without a doubt, the most successful franchise in MLS Cup history is LA Galaxy. No team has come close to matching their number of appearances in finals. nor can any team hold a candle to their six MLS Cup wins (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2024). Throw into the mix that David Beckham, Landon Donovan and Zlatan Ibrahimovič have been part of those successes and you understand why the Galaxy are so steeped in MLS history.