Ranked: Arsenal Summer Signings’ Start to the Season

The 2025 summer transfer window represented a shift in north London, with Andrea Berta coming to the fore for the first time since his appointment as Arsenal’s sporting director.

The previous incumbent, Edu Gaspar, had been chastised by supporters despite the role he played alongside Mikel Arteta in shifting a rotten culture at Emirates Stadium and restoring the Gunners among the Premier League’s finest.

Within a year of Berta’s arrival, Arsenal were champions, but that doesn’t exactly paint a fair picture. In truth, Arsenal’s 2025 summer transfer window, lauded at the time, is aging poorly.

Their three major signings of the window, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyökeres and Martín Zubimendi, no longer find themselves in Arteta’s strongest XI, even if all three contributed to their title success last term.

The glory papered over potential concerns with the newbies, but Berta won’t have anywhere to hide if Arteta’s project doesn’t continue on its impressive trajectory. The Gunners entered the campaign as the clear favorites, but not because of their own work in the market. It was suggested that the volatility of Arsenal’s most likely challengers in 2026–27 would deny us a title race.

Sure, Berta has helped bolster Arteta’s defense and midfield, but he couldn’t land the X-factor talent in attack that so many believed the Gunners required after their Champions League final defeat.

Ultimately, supporters were left content with their summer’s work, but there‘s a sense that the door has been left ajar for potential usurpers. Here’s a ranking of Arsenal’s five summer arrivals after the first month of the new season.

5. Illan Meslier

Meslier is Arsenal’s third-choice goalkeeper. | NurPhoto/Getty Images

Appearances: 0



Once a highly-rated shot-stopper at Leeds United, Illan Meslier lost his way at Elland Road and now finds himself third on the depth chart at Arsenal.



Some had thought the Frenchman would potentially replace Kepa Arrizabalaga as David Raya’s backup, but Kepa has gotten the nod in the Carabao Cup, suggesting that he remains second-choice.



Meslier is yet to make a competitive appearance for his new club.

4. Piero Hincapié

Hincapié joined the club permanently. | Franco Romano/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Appearances: 4



There were no surprises when Arsenal completed the permanent signing of Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen.



The Gunners prized him away from the grasp of their fiercest rivals in 2025, signing him on loan for the season with an obligation to buy for £34.5 million ($45.6 million). Hincapié made 39 appearances in all competitions last term, and has suffered due to Riccardo Calafiori’s strong start to the season.



The versatile defender has featured just twice in the Premier League, with his only start arriving in the Champions League win over Napoli.

3. Bruno Guimarães

Guimarães has had fitness issues at the start of his Gunners career. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Appearances: 6



The departure of Bruno Guimarães completed Newcastle United’s summer exodus. Guimarães has developed into one of the world’s leading midfielders over the past couple of years, and he certainly wasn’t the reason Brazil underwhelmed at the World Cup this summer despite his penalty miss in its round of 16 defeat to Norway.



In an inflated midfield market, Arsenal were happy to pay £75 million ($99 million) for the 28-year-old, knowing that he’d immediately make a difference.



Well, fitness issues have meant the slick midfielder hasn’t quite had the start he wanted to his Arsenal career, but he nonetheless produced a huge moment at the Stadium of Light to help the Gunners to a gritty win over Newcastle’s bitter rivals Sunderland.



He let the Mackems know, too.

2. Christos Tzolis

Tzolis has replaced Leandro Trossard. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Appearances: 8



For so long, supporters thought it would be Christos Tzolis and one other. Arsenal tried for Vinícius Júnior, were outbid by Chelsea in the Morgan Rogers race, never made a serious push for Bradley Barcola and were merely teased in their pursuit of Julián Alvarez.



Tzolis was signed to replace the clutch Leandro Trossard, who popped up with some big goals down the stretch last season.



The Greek international has enjoyed a bright start to his Gunners career, offering a bit more zip and speed than Trossard ever did down the left flank in north London. He’s a canny operator, too, and a smart decision-maker in the final third.



Tzolis doesn’t quite boast the star power to carry this attack, and Gabriel Martinelli‘s exit to Saudi Arabia means there’s a big burden for the new signing to carry down Arsenal’s left flank.

1. Ezri Konsa

The England international has settled in quickly. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Appearances: 6



Arsenal have altered their transfer policy since Berta came in, attempting to find missing pieces rather than prioritizing players they can develop into stars.



Ezri Konsa was a market opportunity the Gunners couldn’t overlook after it became clear that William Saliba would miss a big chunk of the season that lay ahead.



Arsenal paid £51 million ($67.4 million) for the experienced England international, so he didn’t come cheap, but Konsa has quickly settled alongside Gabriel. He’s often played as if he’s been at the club for years, ensuring that Saliba’s absence has been barely felt. Well, up until the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion anyway.



Saliba will come straight back in once he’s fit, but Arteta could have a dilemma at right back. Konsa can fill in there, too.