One Burning Question for Every Premier League Club After Five Games

It was advertised as a Premier League campaign laden with uncertainty, and to an extent, the opening five matchdays of the 2026–27 have lived up to that billing.

There was a sense that the division needed to heal after a campaign dominated by set-piece attrition, and the departure of Pep Guardiola after a decade in Manchester has arguably left the top-flight in a state of stylistic flux.

We’re still some distance away from the table taking shape—though comparisons have inevitably been made to 12 months ago—and three weeks out from Matchday 6 as a result of the September and October international breaks joining forces.

Still, there’s plenty to discern from the first month or so of action, and the lengthy pause until domestic action returns means there’s ample time to reflect, too.

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Arsenal

Has Underwhelming Summer Transfer Window Left Door Ajar?

Arsenal failed to acquire a star attacker. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

A smothering at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion has allowed doubt to fester on the red half of north London, as Arsenal’s title defense hit its first stumbling block.

The Gunners had been deemed infallible before their trip to the Amex Stadium, seemingly on course to cruise to back-to-back titles. But retaining the Premier League crown is no mean feat, and there was a sense at the end of the summer transfer window that the champions hadn’t done enough to steer further clear of their rivals.

Bruno Guimarães is an excellent addition, yet to establish a groove due to injury, while Christos Tzolis is an adequate Leandro Trossard replacement. However, in their trickiest outing of the season to date, Arsenal’s untinkered attack was found wanting.

Martin Ødegaard’s return to prominence certainly aids the watchability of Mikel Arteta’s team, but concerns remain about the firepower at the Spaniard’s disposal. They require the very best version of Bukayo Saka, and have curiously yet to strike from a set-piece. Perhaps Pro Ref’s crackdown has nerfed Nicolas Jover’s cunning ways.

They may go back-to-back, but it’s likely to be a slog to the finish.

Aston Villa

Will First Victory Ignite Much-Needed Upsurge?

Johan Manzambi has arrived. pic.twitter.com/Kix2Er1JTw — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 19, 2026

Aston Villa certainly aren’t unfamiliar with slow starts. In fact, they were even worse off after five games last season, and things worked out okay in the end.

There was always going to be a nasty period of transition for Unai Emery to manage, given that he was forced to completely rebuild his core in the summer. Fortunately, the Villans did some rather astute work in the transfer market, and several of their new additions played starring roles in their first Premier League victory of the season.

Johan Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson were both on the scoresheet, and João Gomes, nightmare debut still fresh in the memory, was at his scrappy best against Tottenham Hotspur’s expensive new-look engine-room.

Spurs are a mess, but that doesn’t mean Emery and Villa can’t build on their opening victory of a new era.

Bournemouth

Is It Europa League or Bust?

Europe looks good on the Cherries. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Andoni Iraola’s mightily successful three-year reign at Bournemouth concluded with a Europa League berth, and the Spaniard’s parting gift was to ensure the new man at the helm was up to speed.

Marco Rose ranked among the most exciting coaching prospects in Europe when he was working wonders at Borussia Monchengladbach, but his subsequent spells at Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig somewhat soured his reputation.

Still, the astute minds at Bournemouth deemed the German the ideal candidate to succeed Iraola.

Their winless start to the Premier League season is concerning on paper, but there’s no sense of any early panic at the Vitality. Understat rates Bournemouth as the biggest underachievers through five games, believing they should’ve mustered closer to eight points rather than three.

Nevertheless, the Premier League is a side note for the Cherries this term. They’re living the European dream, and an opening matchday victory at Real Sociedad will only embolden hopes of the Premier League maintaining its stranglehold over the competition. A deep run in the Europa League is surely Bournemouth’s priority this term.

Brentford

Is This the Premier League’s Toughest Away Day?

Brentford have battered Chelsea and Spurs at home already. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

It’s a small sample size, but Brentford have notched the most expected points on home soil this season, per Understat.

The Bees, tipped for relegation last term after losing Thomas Frank, didn’t merely survive in Keith Andrews’ first season at the helm; they went on to enjoy their joint-highest Premier League finish (ninth) and only missed out on European competition due to Brighton’s superior goal difference.

A strong start to 2026–27 suggests Brentford are primed for another European push, and their form at the Gtech Community Stadium will be absolutely crucial. As Chelsea and Spurs have already found out, they’re a nightmare to play against in front of their supporters.

Andrews’s side are a robust, dogged unit that are unrelentingly physical. They can run all over you and are dominant from set plays. According to Opta, 38.54% of their total xG has been generated from set-pieces (second-highest in the Premier League), and their set-piece xG of 3.82 is the most in the division.

This is 2026’s answer to Sam Allardyce’s Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok and Tony Pulis’ Stoke City at the Britannia. Everybody dreads a trip to the Gtech.

Brighton

Can Pressing Dominance Be Sustained?

The Seagulls are suffocating their opponents. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Brighton were so impressive against the champions that manager Fabian Hürzeler, such is modern media, found himself explaining how he masterminded such an emphatic victory on talkSPORT’s mid-morning radio show.

The Seagulls are the flavor of the month, and what they’re doing out of possession has tacticos purring.

Hürzeler’s side boast the lowest passes per defensive action (PPDA) in the Premier League (7.4) and have notched a league-high 56 high turnovers. In the absence of their two starting wingers and having lost Danny Welbeck in the summer, Hürzeler has gone all-in on pressing and the results have been outstanding so far.

However, in a busier season that will soon possess European midweeks, you do wonder whether Brighton’s out-of-possession dominance can be sustained. The first month has at least showed they have the depth to compete on multiple fronts.

Chelsea

How to Fix A Porous Defense?

Xabi Alonso is already up against it. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

There was an assumption that Xabi Alonso, a cultured midfield player, was an idealist on the touchline, and the epitome of a "modern-day manager".

But the more you see Alonso away from the Bundesliga, the less convinced you are of him. His achievements in Germany were undoubtedly outstanding, and failing at Real Madrid is hardly a fair indicator of the Spaniard’s long-term outlook.

However, it’s been a concerning start to his Chelsea tenure. Alonso’s Blues have so far been far more comfortable surrendering territory and playing on the counterattack, but their out-of-possession structure has been horribly exposed by several teams after five games.

The personnel is underwhelming, and the structural flaws are glaring. They’ve conceded a league-high 12 goals and surrendered 72 shots. At this moment, Chelsea are a soft touch and easy to play against. It’s not an easy fix, but perhaps Alonso should reconsider shifting to a back four.

Coventry City

Who’s Scoring the Goals?

Jay Dasilva scored Coventry’s first Premier League goal in 25 years. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Coventry City notched their first Premier League win in over 25 years before the break, presenting Frank Lampard with a semblance of hope after a gloomy start.

Coventry had appeared woefully overmatched in their first four games, posing the question whether it was they, rather than Hull City, who’d threaten Derby County’s all-time low points tally of 11.

A 1–0 win at Nottingham Forest has offered some much-needed respite, but they still need a goalscorer to emerge if they’re to secure enough points to remain in the division. Wingback Jay Da Silva isn’t the answer despite his strike at the City Ground.

Ellis Simms has seldom looked cut out for this level, so the burden is likely to fall on Taiwo Awoniyi, whose 10 Premier League goals helped keep Forest up in 2022–23. Perhaps Haji Wright will embrace the top-flight when he returns from injury later this year.

Crystal Palace

Is Pierre Sage Already on Borrowed Time?

The Eagles earned respite before the break. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Pierre Sage’s stellar work with Lens after he was harshly sacked by Crystal Palace‘s former co-owner John Textor at Lyon rendered a step up inevitable, and he’s taken his coaching talents to south London.

However, the Eagles embarked on a rather panicked summer window that ended with a glut of new arrivals and the retention of two disgruntled stars.

The conditions Sage entered the club with, despite the foundations laid by Oliver Glasner, didn’t exactly point towards immediate success, and the most impatient supporters may have called for his head had his team succumbed at Elland Road before the break.

Despite the gritty stalemate, Palace have conceded the second-most goals in the division (11) and have the highest xGA (9.46). The higher-ups are unlikely to give up on the project so soon, but two huge games beckon for Sage after the break. First, he faces Glasner and his new employers, Nottingham Forest, at Selhurst Park, and then takes his side to Brighton for the A23 Derby.

Everton

Can Thierno Barry Hold Up Until January?

The Toffees are heavily reliant on the Frenchman after their summer mishap. | Gary Oakley/Everton FC/Getty Images

Gross negligence: the final few days of Everton’s 2026 summer transfer window.

As a result of recruitment mishaps, David Moyes must survive until January with one recognised striker and two senior fullbacks. Remarkably, the mood at the Hill Dickinson Stadium remains rather upbeat, but Everton’s situation is certainly precarious.

Fortunately, Thierno Barry has shown signs of developing into a useful Premier League striker. Sure, he continues to miss more than he scores, but if Billy Beane could offer a phrase of encouragement to Toffees supporters, he’d probably say: "He gets on base." Or the soccer equivalent.

"He gets in positions to score" doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, though.

Anyway, it’s Barry until January thanks to another Folarin Balogun debacle.

Fulham

Are There Positive Shoots Emerging?

Fulham moved off the foot of the table. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Most will feel vindicated by projecting Fulham to struggle without Marco Silva, given that the Cottagers currently sit 19th and without a Premier League win.

But there’s reason to believe that ideas man Álvaro Arbeloa could soon spark a shift in momentum. He was too gung-ho very early on, with Fulham’s aggressive rest defense structure seized upon by opponents. He’s altered the structure slightly to offer greater protection in transition, and Fulham have since earned results against Liverpool and Manchester United.

The control Arbeloa wants to assert on games still isn’t there, and Craven Cottage is hardly the most imposing of atmospheres. Still, there are principles for this team to fall back on, and the underlying numbers are more encouraging than the reality.

Understat believes they should’ve notched at least five points from as many games. Hardly inspiring, but a sign that Fulham could improve after the break. Games against the three newly-promoted clubs are on the horizon, too.

Hull City

Is This Just A 2008–09 Repeat?

The Tigers started superbly during their first Premier League campaign. | ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images

Hull City have exceeded absolutely everybody’s expectations during the first month of the season. They’re up in eighth, having lost just once. However, the Tigers have been here before.

Phil Brown led the Premier League debutants to six victories in their first nine games in the competition at the start of the 2008–09 season, and they were joint-top after a 3–0 victory at West Brom on Oct. 25.

The honeymoon was delightful, but the reality of Premier League soccer crept in soon after. They won just twice more the rest of the way and escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Ipswich Town

Who Should Lead Gary O’Neil’s Attack?

Ipswich signed Zian Flemming late in the summer window. | Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ipswich Town had to be busy in the summer, and their work in the market has given them a fighting chance of staying in the top-flight.

The addition of Argentinian international Exequiel Palacios was a serious coup, and his arrival seemed to overshadow Zian Flemming’s signing on Deadline Day. A No. 10 for much of his senior career, Flemming scored double-digit goals for the relegated Burnley last season, and is competing with fellow newbie Emersonn for a starting role in Gary O’Neil’s side.

Both have made promising starts, and the fight to secure first-choice status looks set to be a competitive one.

Leeds United

Is it Time for Ambitions to Shift?

Leeds should be pushing for Europe. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ever since Daniel Farke switched to a back three away at Manchester City last November, Leeds United have been one of the toughest teams to beat in the Premier League.

Their upsurge during the second half of last season meant they survived with relative comfort, and the additions they made in the summer, particularly those of goalkeeper James Trafford and defender Tarik Muharemović, means the Yorkshire club shouldn’t at all be threatened by the possibility of succumbing to the second tier.

Their 4–1 battering of Newcastle United was one of the standout collective performances of the season to date, and like Brentford, they should benefit from the punchy middle-class being subject to frequent European outings midweek.

This is a team that’s capable of competing in Europe next season.

Liverpool

Will Merseyside Ever See the Best of Florian Wirtz?

Wirtz hasn’t yet inspired at the start of his second season. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher certainly doesn’t believe so.

The Sky Sports pundit has been vocal in his criticism of the German playmaker, believing this rather meek iteration of the former Bayer Leverkusen star to be the version that Liverpool will continue to put up with.

It was a modest debut season for Wirtz, who seldom looked like one of the most expensive players in soccer history. But there were at least mitigating factors at play, potentially explaining why Wirtz struggled to acclimatize.

The Reds are still transitioning, yet the performances of Wirtz remain a source of concern. There’s no sense that anything will be different from Year One, and Liverpool supporters are seemingly banking on his new national team coach, Jürgen Klopp, to light a fire within the 23-year-old.

Manchester City

Is Anything But the Title A Disappointment?

Why not the Cityzens? | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The vast majority expected Arsenal to cruise to back-to-back titles in preseason, and not because of what they’d done in the transfer market.

Their competitors were deemed to volatile to compete, with the removal of Pep Guardiola from power in Manchester convincing many that City couldn‘t challenge. That projection was emboldened by Arsenal’s 3–0 victory in the Community Shield.

But the Cityzens completed their midfield rebuild before Deadline Day, and have an array of difference-makers in support of the inevitable Erling Haaland. Enzo Maresca’s side have won handsomely and ugly at the start of his reign, and are the only perfect team heading into the international break.

Given their early success and their summer expense, should anything but a title triumph be considered an underperformance? Guardiola’s successors have typically thrived, despite the weight of expectation.

Manchester United

Do They Need to Start Running?

Gary Neville was scathing of Man Utd’s performance at Fulham. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Gary Neville was left aghast on commentary. How dare these Manchester United players follow their manager’s instructions and sit in their zonal 4-4-2 mid-block?

Man Utd aren’t running as much as the rest of the Premier League, that is true, with Carrick less man-oriented out of possession than his counterparts. They’re also averaging the fourth-highest share of the ball, so will naturally run less than most.

This Red Devils team aren’t high-octane, but it’s with the ball that they’re primarily suffering from a lack of intensity, not without it. It’s not an attitude or a laziness issue. This is what Carrick wants.

The fact that Man City’s running numbers are similar suggests that there’s no correlation between distance covered and Premier League victories.

Newcastle United

Can the ’Vertical Soccer’ Please Stand Up?

Plenty feared for the Magpies before the season got underway. | Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Newcastle United supporters have wondered if there’s a difference between ’vertical’ and ’long ball’ soccer. New manager Matthias Jaissle has tried to present a delineation, albeit rather unconvincingly.

Moreover, Newcastle‘s metrics suggest they aren’t playing the high-energy, Red Bull-inspired soccer that Jaissle supposedly preaches.

While they’ve scored nine times (as the Premier League’s second-biggest xG overperformers), the Magpies rank 12th in the Premier League with six direct attacks, 17th for direct speed (defined by Opta as the ’average speed of ball movement towards opponent goal line during sequence’), 16th with 44 pressed sequences and 17th with 24 high turnovers.

Jaissle talks a good game, and Newcastle’s start to the season has perhaps been more encouraging than some suggested, but the Magpies are still trying to forge an identity under their new manager.

Nottingham Forest

Is James McAtee Morphing Into Adam Wharton?

McAtee has been reinvented at the start of the season. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

James McAtee has surely once been described by Harry Redknapp as a "t’riffic little player", given the way the silky left-footed midfielder goes about his work.

Oliver Glasner was taken aback by his quality in preseason, surprised by his lack of minutes during the time at the City Ground. McAtee has previously meandered through contests higher up the pitch, but has been reinvented as Forest’s answer to Adam Wharton, who Glasner helped mould into the midfielder England supporters pine for at every major tournament.

While Forest’s first month has been a mixed bag, McAtee has been a standout. He ranks 11th in the Premier League with 2.58 chances created per 90 minutes and fifth with 0.86 through balls per 90. Probing.

Sunderland

How Long Can They Hold Onto Brian Brobbey for?

The Dutch striker is a nightmare to play against. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There’s not a single Brian Brobbey watcher who hasn’t yet described him as a “handful.”

The Dutch striker undoubtedly epitomizes that trope, but he’s proving to be a little bit more than a nuisance. Before the break, Brobbey became the first Sunderland player since Jermain Defoe in 2016 to score a Premier League hat trick—and he did it away at Manchester City.

The 24-year-old hasn’t been prolific away from his homeland, but his outstanding physical attributes almost render his goalscoring a bonus. If he can emerge as a reliable sharpshooter for the Black Cats, it won’t be long until the Premier League’s aristocracy start sniffing around, given the dearth of standout center forwards on the continent.

Tottenham Hotspur

Are They Headed for Another Relegation Scrap?

Rock bottom. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

We’ve all assumed that Tottenham Hotspur would just be better. More than $400 million spent on 10 new signings does that to public opinion.

However, the opening act of the new season has been a disaster for Roberto De Zerbi’s side. None of the new signings have immediately settled, and although some of the work between the boxes is tidy enough, Spurs are troubled at both ends of the pitch.

They’re bottom of the pile as a result, and the fatalism that’s innate within this soccer club is rearing its ugly head once more.

Surely, the results will come. There’s certainly enough talent at De Zerbi’s disposal to avoid a relegation scrap, but how can you back a team that’s forgotten how to win?