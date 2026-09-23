Ranked: Liverpool Summer Signings’ Start to the Season

Despite failing to match or eclipse last summer’s record-breaking spend, Liverpool still shelled out a fortune during the most recent transfer window.

To flesh out Andoni Iraola’s roster ahead of his maiden campaign, the Reds spent $306 million on bolstering their defense and offense, but only four first-team additions were made—ignoring young talents Luca Brughmans and Ifeanyi Ndukwe, both of whom quickly departed on loan.

Those new recruits have helped Iraola mastermind an unbeaten start to his reign, which yielded four victories and three draws prior to the three-week international break.

But how much of an impact have they really made? Here’s a ranking of their early Liverpool careers.

4. Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola arrived short on match fitness. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Appearances: 5



Bradley Barcola was Liverpool’s statement signing of the summer and second-most expensive transfer of all time, but there are mitigating factors which explain his unspectacular start in a red jersey.



The Frenchman arrived from Paris Saint-Germain late in the transfer window, costing the Reds up to £123 million ($163 million) inclusive of add-ons, and subsequently missed out on a preseason under Iraola.



After returning late from the World Cup and snubbing a new PSG contract, Barcola was also omitted from early rosters for the European champions, making zero appearances in friendly or competitive fixtures before his departure.



That has resulted in a stuttering start to his debut season, with no goal involvements in any of his five appearances. However, contributions will inevitably arrive as he builds up match sharpness, and that spells trouble for Premier League defenses.

3. Victor Muñoz

Victor Muñoz has already opened his Liverpool account. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Appearances: 6



Victor Muñoz technically arrived at Liverpool as a World Cup winner, despite failing to play a single minute en route to the trophy with Spain. But his inclusion in Luis de la Fuente’s roster was reward for an excellent season with Osasuna, and the youngster has carried that form over to Merseyside.



While Muñoz has failed to match the levels exhibited by fellow winger Cody Gakpo early in the season, the 23-year-old has been Liverpool’s second-most lively wide man.



A first competitive appearance saw him win the last-minute penalty which earned Liverpool a draw at Newcastle United, followed by a thunderous equalizer in the subsequent match against Nottingham Forest—two moments which captured his burgeoning potential.



Muñoz has impressed supporters with his attitude, speed and versatility. There’s plenty more to come during the rest of his debut season.

2. Ronald Araújo

Ronald Araújo has been excellent thus far. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Appearances: 7



There were understandable concerns among Liverpool supporters when Ronald Araújo was signed from Barcelona as temporary defensive cover. The Uruguayan’s loan deal followed an arduous campaign with the La Liga champions which saw him pushed to the periphery.



But the inconsistency which has earned him scrutiny in Catalonia has been entirely absent from his early Liverpool performances.



Araújo has been utilized primarily as a right back by Iraola, covering for the disappointing displays of Jeremie Frimpong. While not his preferred role, the 27-year-old has excelled with his blend of physicality, power and pace.



Some stellar and reassuring defensive performances have secured him the right back berth moving forward, and there was even a sumptuous assist in the Champions League as his deft flick set Liverpool on the comeback trail against Atlético Madrid.



So far, so good!

1. Jérémy Jacquet

The youngster has shone early in his Liverpool career. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Appearances: 7



World Cup-winning Frenchman Christophe Dugarry labeled Liverpool “suckers” for spending £60 million ($79.4 million) on Jérémy Jacquet. Based on the 21-year-old’s start to the season at Anfield, Rennes could have charged them even more.



Jacquet had made just 58 senior appearances prior to joining the Reds, yet he already looks to be among Europe’s leading center backs courtesy of his first seven Liverpool appearances.



Of course, it’s still very early days in the youngster’s career, but he has all the attributes required of a modern defender in the Premier League—strength, speed, intelligence, excellent vision and a commanding aerial presence



Virgil van Dijk is the perfect mentor to help maximize Jacquet’s potential and their blossoming relationship in the heart of the defense helped Liverpool to three consecutive clean sheets in the league prior to club soccer’s hiatus.



The sky appears the limit for Jacquet, who has earned his first senior France call-up this September.