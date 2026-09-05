Ranking the Best and Worst Signings Made by Richard Hughes at Liverpool

After two-and-a-half years as Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes has departed the club.

The 47-year-old arrived to oversee the post-Jürgen Klopp transition in the transfer market, spending two seasons recruiting for Arne Slot before taking charge of this summer’s rebuild under Andoni Iraola.

Hughes has splashed around $950 million on new players during his stint on Merseyside and twice broken the club’s transfer record—and that’s even without this summer’s $166 million move for Bradley Barcola.

Unfortunately for the Scot, he exits as a villain among much of Liverpool’s fanbase, who view his reckless spending and poor squad planning as a key factor in the club’s decline since winning the Premier League title in 2024–25.

There have certainly been some questionable additions, but Hughes’s reign has not been without silver linings.

Here are the best and worst signings made by the Reds during his time at Anfield.

Best Signings

Hugo Ekitiké

Hugo Ekitiké quickly hit the ground running. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

After Liverpool only recruited Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa during Hughes’s first transfer window, the club went on a record-breaking spending spree as Premier League champions midway through 2025.

But despite splashing over $600 million on new talent, only Hugo Ekitiké enjoyed an unquestionably positive debut season.

The Frenchman arrived for $104 million (including add-ons) and immediately dazzled, scoring just four minutes into the Community Shield. He then netted in his first two Premier League matches, providing a much-needed spark as Liverpool started an ultimately dreadful campaign in positive fashion.

Ekitiké finished up the season with 17 goals and six assists and proved a constant threat to opposition defenses before rupturing his Achilles in April.

Liverpool will hope he can rediscover his mojo once he returns from the treatment table.

Jérémy Jacquet

Chelsea were also in the race for the Frenchman. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

It’s very early days in Jérémy Jacquet’s Liverpool career, but the signs are overwhelmingly positive. The towering 21-year-old has adjusted to a new division remarkably well during his admittedly limited involvement, and should only improve as his first season progresses.

Chelsea were long considered the front-runners for Jacquet’s signature, but Liverpool accelerated their interest last January to clinch a deal beginning this summer. As things stand, it appears $82 million well spent, especially considering the exorbitant sums splashed in the current market.

Quick, mature, imposing and technically gifted, Jacquet is the real deal. On this occasion, Hughes seemingly made the right call.

Victor Muñoz

Victor Muñoz has impressed early in his Liverpool career. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images.

Considering Hughes’s first window yielded only two mediocre signings and his second was ridden with missteps, one must again look to one of this summer’s newbies when assessing his best work as head of Liverpool’s recruitment team.

Victor Muñoz, much like Jacquet, has made an impressive start to his Liverpool career, contributing to late draws in both of the club’s opening two matches under Iraola. The winger, who has shown his versatility by operating on the right wing as well as his preferred left, boasts the speed, energy and industry which will quickly endear him to the Anfield crowd.

Newcastle United were inching toward a transfer for the Spaniard over the summer, but Liverpool hijacked their $45 million deal—a very palatable fee considering the price of many wide forwards in the most recent window.

Only time will tell how Muñoz fares, but there is optimism that this will be looked back on as one of Hughes’s better deals.

Worst Signings

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak endured a disastrous debut season. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Alexander Isak might have made an encouraging start to the current season, but that doesn’t excuse an abject debut term with the Reds. A protracted transfer saga, which involved the forward going on strike at Newcastle United, ultimately ended with Liverpool breaking their transfer record on his $170 million signature.

Of course, a long-term injury completely disrupted his opening campaign with the Reds, but four goals in 22 appearances is unacceptable for a player of that expense regardless of circumstance. The Swede is still yet to merit his eye-watering price tag.

Isak certainly could come good for Liverpool in the years to come, but as things stand, he remains a far cry from the player everyone expected for a Premier League record fee.

Hughes must shoulder responsibility for sanctioning the deal, especially when Liverpool had already signed a $100-plus million striker in Ekitiké earlier in the window.

Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz is yet to fulfil his potential. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Similarly to Isak, there’s every chance that Florian Wirtz eventually enjoys a long and prosperous career with Liverpool. However, there have only been glimpses of his $156 million talent thus far, and just 15 goal involvements in 52 appearances during his first year left much to be desired.

There’s a sense that Liverpool didn’t really need a player like Wirtz, despite his obvious technical class. The German playmaker was typical of a Manchester City signing under Pep Guardiola, rather than an industrious midfielder who played to Liverpool’s strengths.

The addition of the 23-year-old signaled the transition to a more measured and possession-heavy philosophy under Slot, but the Dutchman’s style contrasted to Liverpool’s traditional values. Having now returned to high-intensity soccer under Iraola, the Reds don’t necessarily need a player like Wirtz.

Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong simply hasn’t worked at Anfield. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

After an incredible title-winning campaign with Bayer Leverkusen in 2023–24 and a solid follow-up season, Jeremie Frimpong was considered one of the world’s most exciting fullbacks. After all, he thrived under former Red Xabi Alonso, producing 38 goal involvements in his final two seasons in Germany.

The problem is Frimpong didn’t fit Liverpool’s setup. The Dutch international played almost exclusively as a right wingback for Leverkusen, and has subsequently struggled when dropping into a flat back four. Not only is he suspect defensively, his attacking contributions have been minimal in a deeper role.

After a shaky start to the current campaign, the future looks bleak for Frimpong. Bar a spectacular turnaround under Iraola, he could end up as one of Liverpool’s most underwhelming signings of the past decade.

Milos Kerkez

Milos Kerkez continues to frustrate supporters. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

During his time in Bournemouth’s staff, Hughes plucked Milos Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar. Under Iraola, the left back blossomed on the south coast, eventually earning a lucrative move to Liverpool as Hughes signed him for the second time.

On paper, it seemed an intelligent deal. Kerkez was excellent at Bournemouth and still incredibly young. His aggressive, attack-minded play style mirrored Andy Robertson’s, and he appeared a natural successor.

However, much like Frimpong on the other flank, Kerkez has massively struggled for Liverpool. Erratic defensive performances haven’t been offset by attacking creativity, with the Hungarian managing just four goal involvements in 48 appearances during his debut season.

The 22-year-old is another who has floundered early in Iraola’s reign.