‘A Joke’—Raphinha’s Omission From Best FIFA Men’s 11 Slammed
Hansi Flick did not hold back his criticism of the 2025 Best FIFA Men’s 11, calling the lineup “a joke” for not including Barcelona winger Raphinha.
The Best FIFA Men’s 11, led by six Paris Saint-Germain stars, was unveiled at the 2025 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony. Voted for by a panel of experts, the team of the year showcases the best 11 players from the previous season.
Yet the 2025 lineup had a few head-scratching inconsistencies. Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer both made the team after unremarkable years, while Kylian Mbappé and Raphinha, who put together sensational 2024–25 campaigns, were left out.
“This FIFA, the best 11 players, this is a joke. Really a joke,” Flick said on Saturday afternoon in his prematch press conference for Barcelona’s bout with Villarreal.
“When I see there is no Raphinha inside, it’s unbelievable. Raphinha was the player [whose] influence on this team last season was the greatest.”
The Brazil international helped the Catalan giants claim a domestic treble, recording 34 goals and 22 assists in 57 appearances. Not only was the Brazilian named La Liga Player of the Season, but he also made Champions League history with his 21 goal contributions, the most in a single campaign in Europe’s premier club competition.
“This is really not fair for him, and this is for me, it’s a joke. It’s a joke. I can’t believe he’s not in the Best XI of the world. Because after last season, he deserved it.”
Raphinha’s Spectacular 2024–25 Season Ends in a Whimper
Raphinha’s exclusion from the 2025 Best FIFA Men’s 11 is the latest snub for the 29-year-old. The winger was not included in the 2025 FIFPRO’s World XI as well, which prompted him to go on a social media spree where he highlighted all his achievements of the past season.
Raphinha’s wife Natalia Rodrigues also expressed her frustration in a series of now deleted Instagram stories, calling out the “injustice” of overlooking her husband after his phenomenal year.
To make matters worse, Raphinha only finished fifth in this year’s Ballon d’Or rankings, a result fellow countryman Neymar called “a joke.” Mohamed Salah, Vitinha, Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé placed ahead of the former Leeds United man.
Much of the credit for Barcelona’s triumphs in 2024–25 has gone to Yamal, who registered 18 goals and 21 assists for Flick’s side last season. The teenager finished as the Ballon d’Or runner-up, and made both the 2025 Best FIFA Men’s 11 and the FIFPRO’s World XI.