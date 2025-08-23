Rasmus Højlund Holds ‘Positive Talks’ Over Man Utd Exit
Napoli are reported to be advancing in talks with Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund over a summer transfer.
Højlund has begrudgingly accepted his fall down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim, walking back on his public desire to stay after the arrival of Benjamin Šeško from RB Leipzig left him struggling to even make United’s matchday squads.
There has been plenty of loan interest in Højlund but the Dane has made it clear that if he is to leave United, it will be on a permanent basis, either immediately or through a loan with an obligation for 2026.
That stance saw talks with AC Milan stall, but Napoli have now emerged as the leading suitors after Romelu Lukaku went down with an injury, and Fabrizio Romano states talks with Antonio Conte’s side are moving in the right direction.
United’s desire to agree to a deal is no secret but the biggest issue for Højlund’s suitors up to this point has been convincing him to accept a move. Crucially, Napoli are said to have held “positive” talks with Højlund about their long-term plans for him.
If Højlund gives his approval to joining Napoli, United will look to facilitate an exit. While they had prioritised a permanent sale, the Red Devils are expected to soften their stance at this late stage in the transfer window and could entertain offers of an initial loan.
Højlund’s professionalism was praised by Amorim at his latest pre-match press conference, but the United boss could not offer any assurances about his future at the club, instead insisting everything “will be clear” once the transfer window closes.
Sales are the order of business for the remaining days of the window. Jadon Sancho is waiting for what he deems to be an acceptable offer, while Antony continues to hold out for a return to Real Betis. Alejandro Garnacho is in talks with Chelsea, who are expected to advance their pursuit in the coming days.
There could still be time for another incoming, however, with Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens on the cusp of a move to Old Trafford.