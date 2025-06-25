RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
With the top spot in Group H on the line, RB Salzburg and Real Madrid are set to clash in the final group stage game of the FIFA Club World Cup.
After a slow start under Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid are coming off a 3–1 victory over Pachuca. The Spanish giants survived with 10 men for over 80 minutes and emphatically collected all three points in Charlotte.
Salzburg, meanwhile, were frustrated by Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal last time out. The Austrian outfit sent 13 shots at Bono, but could not find a winner in what ended in a goalless draw. They will be eager to put in a better attacking performance in Philadelphia, especially against a Real Madrid team that embarrassed them in the Champions League back in January.
Both clubs come into the match at Lincoln Financial Field with four points. If either side secures a victory, it is guaranteed to finish atop the Group H standings. A defeat, though, puts the losing team in danger of crashing out of the tournament should Al Hilal secure three points against Pachuca.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Group H clash at the Club World Cup.
What Time Does RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Philadelphia, United States
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Date: Thursday, June 26 / Friday, June 27
- Kick-off Time: 2 a.m. BST / 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
- Referee: Dahane Beida
RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record
- RB Salzburg: 0 wins
- Real Madrid: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 5–1 RB Salzburg (Jan. 22, 2025) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
RB Salzburg
Real Madrid
Salzburg 0–0 Al Hilal - 22/6/25
Real Madrid 3–1 Pachuca - 18/6/25
Pachuca 1–2 Salzburg - 18/6/25
Real Madrid 1–1 Al Hial - 18/6/25
Salzburg 4–2 Rapid Wien - 24/5/25
Real Madrid 2–0 Real Sociedad - 24/5/25
BW Linz 4–2 Salzburg - 18/5/25
Sevilla 0–2 Real Madrid - 18/05/25
Sturm Graz 0–0 Al Hilal - 9/5/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca - 14/05/25
How to Watch RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA
United Kingdom
DAZN UK
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
RB Salzburg Team News
Salzburg suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of their draw with Al Hilal on Sunday. Takumu Kawamura sustained a knee injury in training and is expected to miss the remainder of the Club World Cup.
The midfielder joins Alexander Schlager, Moussa Yeo, Nicolás Capaldo and Karim Konaté on the sidelines. The latter, who tore his ACL back in November, is working his way back to full fitness, but Konaté is still not ready to make his return just yet.
After failing to find the back of the net against Al Hilal, the pressure will be on Karim Onisiwo and Edmund Baidoo to put in better performances up top if Salzburg want to get past Real Madrid.
RB Salzburg Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
RB Salzburg predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2): Zawieschitzky; Lainer, Gadou, Rasmussen, Krätzig; Nene, Bidstrup, Diabate, Gloukh; Baidoo, Onisiwo
Real Madrid Team News
Kylian Mbappé missed Real Madrid’s opening two Club World Cup fixtures due to gastroenteritis. The Frenchman was briefly hospitalized to undergo treatment, but has since returned to training. He did not make Alonso's squad, though, and is not excepted to return until the knockout stage.
Raúl Asencio is suspended for the clash after being sent off in the seventh minute of Real Madrid’s victory over Pachuca. The good news is Antonio Rüdiger returned from injury on Sunday and could feature alongside Dean Huijsen. Aurélien Tchouaméni is also an option should Alonso wish to manage Rüdiger’s minutes.
Los Blancos are still without Endrick, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Salzburg
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Salzburg (4-1-2-3): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Tchouaméni, Huijsen, F. García; Valverde; Güler, Bellingham; Rodrygo, G. García, Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg Score Prediction
The last time these two sides faced off, Real Madrid buried five goals. Without Mbappé leading the attack, though, the Spanish giants might not find as much success, especially away from the magic of the Santiago Bernabéu.
Still, Los Blancos are a class above Salzburg; they should have no trouble getting on the scoresheet against a team that has kept just two clean sheets in their last 11 matches. The same goes for Thomas Letsch’s men, who will like their chances against a leaky Real Madrid backline.
Prediction: RB Salzburg 1–2 Real Madrid
