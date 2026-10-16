Real Betis vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona’s perfect season faces its toughest challenge yet, as the unstoppable Catalans visit a very impressive Real Betis on Saturday on the doorstep of making La Liga history.

The reigning La Liga champions have been performing like the best team in the world and are coming off their 10th-straight victory with a 4–1 result against Galatasaray midweek. Against Betis, they have a chance to make history.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona could become only the second team ever to win its opening nine games of a La Liga season, matching what Real Madrid achieved 58 years ago. The Catalans haven’t just won, they’ve destroyed Spanish opposition to start the term, but the level of difficulty raises significantly on Saturday.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis are in red-hot form, having lost just once in 2026–27. Betis have already dispatched Real Madrid at home and are currently third in the La Liga standings, just five points adrift of the perfect Barça.

The bout between the two most in-form teams in Spain will be the highlight fixture of La Liga’s weekend action.

Real Betis vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Barça Secure Historic Win at La Cartuja

Lamine Yamal is playing like the best in the world. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Betis might be undefeated in their last seven matches, but Barcelona simply look unstoppable at the moment.

Flick’s men have been vastly superior in every game they’ve played this season, and even when there’s been complicated stretches at specific points during games, they’ve always found a way to quickly overcome them and impose their unparalleled dominance.

Betis is a very serious and capable side, but they’ll likely have to outscore the prolific Catalan attack, exposing themselves at the back.

Both teams will throw haymakers, but Barcelona are simply too potent right now. They will escape Seville with their ninth La Liga win on the bounce.

Betis’s nightmarish record vs. Barça at home : Betis haven’t defeated Barcelona at home in La Liga since the 2007–08. Their last home win against the Catalans came in the 2011 Copa del Rey, managing just three draws in 14 home matchups since.

: Betis haven’t defeated Barcelona at home in La Liga since the 2007–08. Their last home win against the Catalans came in the 2011 Copa del Rey, managing just three draws in 14 home matchups since. Barça’s ridiculous attacking form : Barcelona are averaging over four goals per game to start the term, scoring 43 times in 10 matches across all competitions.

: Barcelona are averaging over four goals per game to start the term, scoring 43 times in 10 matches across all competitions. Betis’s Luck : The 1–0 win against Real Madrid is Betis’s best result of the term. However, Los Blancos likely should’ve won the game given they produced a 3.46 xG to the hosts’ 0.93. Barcelona are better than Madrid and surely won’t be as wasteful.

: The 1–0 win against Real Madrid is Betis’s best result of the term. However, Los Blancos likely should’ve won the game given they produced a 3.46 xG to the hosts’ 0.93. Barcelona are better than Madrid and surely won’t be as wasteful. Recent Precedent: Barcelona have four wins and no defeats in five games against Betis since the start of the Flick era, outscoring their rivals 20–8.

Prediction: Real Betis 1–3 Barcelona

Real Betis Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Isco is aging like fine wine with Real Betis. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Pellegrini will have a mostly healthy squad, with Junior Firpo, Aitor Rubial and Iker Losada the only notable players not available for Saturday’s clash.

The Argentine boss is expected to deploy his strongest XI, unlike a number of other La Liga teams playing against Barça this season, practically conceding defeat before the game is even played.

Two former Barcelona players should get the nod: Hector Bellerín at right back and the dangerous Ez Abde on the left wing, with the latter fresh off scoring an absolute screamer in the Champions League.

Natan and Diego Llorente will be the center back pairing, with former Real Madrid left back Fran García tasked with containing Lamine Yamal. Speaking of former Real Madrid players, the timeless Isco will operate in the no. 10 role with Marc Roca and Pablo Fornals behind him.

Antony and Juan “Cucho” Hernández complete Betis’s attack, obliged to try to outscore Barça.

Real Betis predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Vallés; Bellerín, Llorente, Natan, García; Roca, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Abde; Hernández.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis

Frenkie de Jong, Roony Bardghji and Andreas Christensen remain unavailable, but Flick’s side could be bolstered by the return of Raphinha, who could resume his record-breaking start of the term after missing the last two games. Still, he’ll likely feature from the bench with fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus getting the nod.

Starting center backs Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín will be flanked by a different fullback duo than against Galatasaray, with Jules Koundé and Xavi Espart in line to get the nod on Saturday.

Karim Adeyemi will start, as his personal battle with Anthony Gordon at left winger continues. Yamal is untouchable on the right wing.

Barcelona’s strongest midfield trio should start on Saturday, with the Rodri–Pedri double-pivot looking better every single game and Fermín López operating at the No. 10 with the freedom to push forward whenever Jesus drops deeper.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Real Betis (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, López, Adeyemi; Jesus.

What Time Does Real Betis vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Seville, Spain

: Seville, Spain Stadium : Estadio La Cartuja

: Estadio La Cartuja Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Kickoff Time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST

How to Watch Real Betis vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Canada TSN Premium Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+ United Kingdom Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player