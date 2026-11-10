Real Madrid Suffer Critical Injury Blow Just Days Into November International Break

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has officially left France’s November camp due to a right adductor injury.

The 26-year-old only lasted a couple days under the watch of Zinédine Zidane before he retreated to the infirmary. Tchouaméni could not finish Tuesday’s training session and immediately underwent tests to find the root of his pain.

Only a few hours later, the France national team confirmed the player’s injury with a worrying statement: “Aurélien Tchouaméni is suffering from a right adductor injury. After speaking with Real Madrid’s doctors, the France national team’s medical staff, in agreement with the player, has decided to make him available to his club again.”

The midfielder is now on his way back to Madrid, leaving Les Bleus to face Italy and Türkiye in the UEFA Nations League without their No. 6.

Déjà vu for Tchouaméni, Real Madrid

Aurélien Tchouaméni already missed the start of the season. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

It was only a few months ago that Tchouaméni was sidelined with an adductor issue that he suffered at the 2026 World Cup. The Frenchman missed the beginning of the 2026–27 season and did not make his first start for Los Blancos until Sept. 15, in the team’s 3–2 win over Elche.

Real Madrid survived without Tchouaméni, but they were not at their best without their midfield anchor. José Mourinho no doubt breathed a sigh of relief when the France international regained his fitness and was able to slot back into the XI, where he has been ever since.

The 15-time European champions have now put together an eight-game winning streak across all competitions, remaining perfect in the Champions League league phase and closing the gap to Barcelona to just three points atop the La Liga standings.

Tchouaméni played a vital role in the team’s resurgence, especially once Mourinho moved Federico Valverde to the right flank, breaking up the double pivot that so often struggled to get results.

Now, just when the team was finding its flow, Mourinho could be forced to operate without Tchouaméni again. The pressure will be on Bernardo Silva and Eduardo Camavinga to fill the potential hole left in midfield.

The Games Tchouaméni Could Miss for Real Madrid

Losing Aurélien Tchouaméni is a huge blow for Real Madrid. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Last time Tchouaméni dealt with this injury, he was out for around 30 days. Should he miss another month, the No. 6 could miss five games for Real Madrid across all competitions.

The 15-time European champions return to domestic action on Nov. 21 against Celta Vigo. Then, they host PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, two games Los Blancos should be able to convincingly win even without Tchouaméni’s services.

A meeting with Alavés at the Bernabéu is also not expected to challenge Mourinho’s men. But then, they must face a formidable Real Sociedad side in San Sebastián before taking on Athletic Club at San Mamés.

It’s a critical stretch of fixtures for Real Madrid’s La Liga hopes; any stumble could hand Barcelona another substantial gap atop the table.

If Tchouaméni needs more time, he risks missing a blockbuster Champions League clash with Arsenal on Dec. 9. Los Blancos will be desperate to get some revenge in north London after a humiliating quarterfinal tie against the Gunners in 2024–25.

Opponent Date Competition Celta Vigo (H) Nov. 21 La Liga PSV (H) Nov. 24 Champions League Alavés (H) Nov. 28 La Liga Real Sociedad (A) Dec. 2 La Liga Athletic Club (A) Dec. 6 La Liga Arsenal (A) Dec. 9 Champions League