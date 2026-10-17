‘Morally Repugnant’—Real Madrid Demand La Liga President’s Resignation Following Nazi Comparison

Real Madrid have called for the “immediate resignation” of La Liga president Javier Tebas after he accused Los Blancos of running a propaganda campaign against referees that reminded him of the “techniques exploited in Nazi Germany.”

Real Madrid TV, the club’s in-house media channel, often broadcasts videos depicting actions Los Blancos believe they’ve been wronged by referees in Spain as part of their strategy to validate their claims against Barcelona in the Negreira case.

The constant attacks from Real Madrid TV prompted Tebas to take to social media to slam Los Blancos, comparing them to the Nazi regime and even mentioning Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister of the Nazi party. Real Madrid responded swiftly with a lengthy, five-point statement that ended with them calling for the president’s resignation.

“In response to the statements made by Javier Tebas, president of La Liga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, in which he compares the methods of the Real Madrid management to those employed by Joseph Goebbels, the Minister of Propaganda of the Nazi regime, and points to Real Madrid TV as an instrument of this alleged strategy, Real Madrid declares the following:

“Real Madrid considers it absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious that someone holding two positions of utmost responsibility in Spanish football resorts to a comparison with the propaganda methods of the Nazi regime to discredit our club, its management and its television. The clarification that he is not referring to Nazi ideology does not mitigate the deeply offensive, morally repugnant, and institutionally unworthy nature of his statements.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has been at was with Javier Tebas since he proposed the European Super League. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

“It is especially concerning that Tebas uses these statements to question the legitimate actions of Real Madrid and Real Madrid TV in relation to the Negreira case,” the statement said before going on to explain the details of the Negreira case and how Madrid have, in their eyes, been forced to take the matter directly to UEFA because of Tebas’s lack of response.

“Javier Tebas’s repeated conduct demonstrates a lack of neutrality, respect and impartiality incompatible with his institutional responsibilities,” Real Madrid added. “His constant attacks on Real Madrid and those demanding transparency and regeneration represent, in our club’s view, a genuine scourge for Spanish football.

“For all these reasons, Real Madrid considers that the repeated statements and behaviors of Javier Tebas would be unacceptable in any European sports institution governed by principles of respect, neutrality and integrity, and that they disqualify him institutionally from continuing to hold the positions he occupies.

“Consequently, Real Madrid demands his immediate resignation as president of La Liga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Real Madrid. will continue to defend its rights, its institutional prestige, the full clarification of the Negreira case, and the necessary regeneration of Spanish football.”

Javier Tebas Fires Back After Real Madrid Demand his Resignation

Javier Tebas has been La Liga president since 2013. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Two hours after Real Madrid called for his resignation, Tebas responded with another lengthy post on social media, accusing Los Blancos of trying to “destroy” La Liga.

“I’ve lost count of the amount of times that, in 13 years, Real Madrid directors have asked for my resignation or tried to disqualify me,” Tebas wrote. “Complaints with the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD), directly or through third parties, criminal complaints ... today, again. What’s still yet to come are answers. They confuse neutrality with independence.”

Tebas went on to defend La Liga’s Negreira case investigation and accused Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez of only turning against Barcelona after the Catalans separated themselves from his infamous European Super League project.

“My conclusion: they seek to DESTROY the national competition,” Tebas added. “What they haven’t achieved so far with the Super League, they’re trying with a distorted narrative from their media and their lapdogs. They call it renewal while attacking the prestige of the competition they participate in.”

Tebas finished: “All of this [Real Madrid calling for his resignation] has a name: intimidation. Wrapping it in an official statement doesn’t make it regeneration.”

Tebas Could Be Under Investigation For Nazi, Real Madrid Comparison

No doy crédito a la noticia de que el CSD esté estudiando actuar de oficio por mis declaraciones. Si se confirma, espero que ese estudio empiece por leer lo que escribí y por revisar algunos antecedentes.



Mis palabras fueron estas:



«Ese método recuerda a mecanismos de… pic.twitter.com/AuvLwgxpF9 — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) October 16, 2026

According to MARCA, Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD) is considering taking action against Tebas over his comments.

It’s unknown whether the investigation CSD is expected to launch will lead to Tebas’s resignation, but the La Liga president reacted to the news with yet another social media statement.

“I can’t believe the news that CSD is considering taking action for my declarations,” Tebas wrote. “If confirmed, I hope the investigations starts by reading what I wrote and reviewing some background.”

Tebas went on to defend his comparison by stating that he only compared Real Madrid’s communication and propaganda strategy with the Nazi regime, but that “this comparison is only with those propaganda techniques, not with an ideology nor, of course, with Real Madrid fans.”

Then he went on the offensive, arguing Real Madrid have also made egregious comments in the past, such as Pérez stating he could’ve won 14 La Liga titles had they not been robbed. Tebas is trying to ensure any potential investigation also analyzes Los Blancos’ past comments.

“Freedom of expression can’t be dependent on the last name of whoever is speaking,” Tebas finished.

Only two months into the season, the war between Real Madrid and La Liga has already added multiple new chapters, with Friday’s events taking it to an unprecedented level.