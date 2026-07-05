Real Madrid’s Fourth Signing of the Summer Complete

Real Madrid’s defensive overhaul under José Mourinho has continued with confirmation that Denzel Dumfries has signed for the club.

Madrid reached an agreement with Inter Milan for the Dutchman’s services before the World Cup, and the move has been sealed in the wake of the Netherlands’ disappointing round of 32 exit from the tournament.

Ronald Koeman, who has since left his position as Oranje manager, relied heavily upon Dumfries in North America, with the surging right back playing every single minute of the Netherlands’ World Cup, which concluded with a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco.

Dumfries will now enjoy some respite and prepare himself for a Mourinho preseason in the Spanish capital, with Los Blancos aiming to reclaim their La Liga crown from Barcelona in the ‘Special One’s’ first season back at the helm.

Dumfries Not the First Through the Door

Mourinho was reappointed Real Madrid manager in May. | Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid‘s defense wasn’t a major issue statistically last season, but the club has parted ways with Dani Carvajal and David Alaba. While a completely different rightback profile, Dumfries has been signed to replace stalwart Carvajal and provide stiff competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Confirming Dumfries’ arrival, a Madrid statement read: “Real Madrid C.F. and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Denzel Dumfries, who will be linked to our club for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030.”

The Spanish behemoths are understood to have triggered the release clause in the 30-year-old’s Inter contract, believed to be worth €20 million ($22.7 million).

The Dutchman leaves Inter after five years, during which he racked up 207 appearances and recorded 55 goal contributions. Injuries limited him to 20 Serie A outings last season, as the Nerazzurri reclaimed the Scudetto in Cristian Chivu’s first season in charge.

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He’s the fourth player Madrid have added to their squad already this summer, joining Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konaté at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Silva and Konate joined as free agents, while Cucurella signed from Chelsea in a deal that could be worth up to €55 million ($69.4 million). The Spaniard should be Mourinho’s first-choice left back next season, but Dumfries and Konaté will have to fight for minutes at their respective positions.

Dumfries provides Mourinho with an alternative attacking threat down the right to Alexander-Arnold, who primarily operates as a deep-lying playmaker in possession. Dumfries isn’t the most refined with the ball, with previous managers reducing his build-up responsibilites and allowing him to wreak havoc in the final third.

The 30-year-old is a huge threat in and around the opposition’s box, attacking crosses or providing them.

Real Madrid’s 2026 Summer Signings

Player Joined From Fee Marc Cucurella Chelsea €55 million / $69.4 million Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool Free transfer Bernardo Silva Man City Free transfer Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan €20 million / $22.7 million

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