Real Madrid Hand Chelsea Major Blow in Pursuit of Marc Cucurella Replacement

Chelsea have been handed a major blow in their effort to sign a new left back, following Marc Cucurella’s exit, by none other than the team the Spaniard is now joining, Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are reportedly unwilling to part ways with Álvaro Carreras.

In recent days, reports coming from Spain indicated Carreras had piqued Chelsea’s interest, and the Blues had added him to a shortlist of potential Cucurella replacements.

Still, AS reports that Real Madrid consider Carreras “untouchable” and won’t entertain his departure from the club this summer.

Despite spending big on Cucurella, making him the most expensive left back of all time, Real Madrid won’t look to cash-in on Carreras only a year removed from his arrival.

Why Real Madrid Don’t Want To Sell Alvaro Carreras

Carreras experienced a difficult debut season with Los Blancos. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Mourinho is counting on Carreras to fight with Cucurella for the starting left back spot next season, per the report. After unloading $58.42 million (€50 million) to land Carreras from Benfica last summer and signing him to a six-year contract, Los Blancos aren’t ready to give up on their investment.

Unless an offer that ensures Carreras leaves at a loss of their original investment, Real Madrid appears unwilling to let him go.

Ferland Mendy’s recurring injury problems in recent times make the Frenchman an unreliable alternative at left back, and he could be on the way out of the Spanish capital.

Similarly, Fran García could be on the way out, with a number of teams across Europe interested in the La Fábrica graduate. With two of the four left backs on Real Madrid’s squad potentially headed for the exit door, Carreras is needed, at worst, to offer depth and, at best, to beat out Cucurella for the starting job.

Who Chelsea Could Sign At Left Back

Jorrel Hato’s role is expected to significantly increase in 2026–27. | X / Chelsea

With Cucurella gone and Carreras unavailable, Chelsea must pivot to other alternatives given 20-year-old Jorrel Hato is the only left back currently at Xabi Alonso’s disposal. The Dutchman was also regularly used at center back during his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues secured the signing of Brazilian gem Denner Evangelista, but the 18-year-old is one for the future and isn’t expected to join the club this summer.

Bringing Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall back to his boyhood club has been deemed a possibility. Yet, given it was this same ownership group who pushed the Cobham graduate out the door, the Englishman returning home seems unlikely at present.

Uruguayan flyer Maxi Araújo has been placed on Chelsea’s orbit, especially if Alonso reverts to the 3-4-3 formation he used at Bayer Leverkusen. Araújo, who’s currently at Sporting CP, could thrive in the wingback role.

Regardless of who Chelsea make a move for, the left back position must be addressed prior to the start of Alonso’s debut term because it’s currently one of the thinnest positions on the team.

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