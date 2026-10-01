Real Madrid Show ‘Great Interest’ in Surprise England Star—But the Move Is Risky

Real Madrid are watching Bayer Leverkusen and England defender Jarell Quansah, according to reports.

The 23-year-old joined the Bundesliga team from Liverpool for an initial transfer fee of £30 million ($40 million) in the summer of 2025 and has impressed in Germany.

Quansah made 43 appearances for Leverkusen in all competitions across 2025–26, scoring five goals, and was selected for Thomas Tuchel’s England roster at the summer’s World Cup.

The seven-cap international came through at Liverpool playing as a center back, but has recently found favor at the international level on the right side of defense.

Real Madrid Watching Quansah Closely

Liverpool maintain a buyback clause for their former player. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

According to SPORT BILD, Real Madrid are “showing great interest” in Quansah, as they plan to further reinforce the defense next year.

Madrid signed three defenders this summer in Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konaté, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras were all acquired the year before. Regardless, the backline has looked shaky at times this season and José Mourinho’s team has kept just one clean sheet in eight outings so far.

SPORT BILD’s report claims Los Blancos are keen on the versatile Quansah, who is known to be a “close friend” of Jude Bellingham. He is also a former Liverpool teammate of Alexander-Arnold, another player who traded Merseyside for Madrid.

It is added that Chelsea and Arsenal have also taken a shine to Quansah, adding potential competition for his signature, while Liverpool maintain a buy-back clause set at €70 million ($79 million).

Would Quansah Add Anything to Madrid?

Quansah has yet to win over England fans. | ANP via Getty Images

Madrid’s need for defensive additions is clear. While Mourinho’s side has struggled for clean sheets, a lack of depth has become apparent. Éder Militão and Raúl Asencio remain long-term injury concerns for the club, while 33-year-old Antonio Rüdiger has less than a year remaining on his contract.

Quansah would add depth to the backline both as an option centrally and on the right side, where the two current options Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries are far more attack-minded.

The issue—given how much he would likely cost—is whether Quansah would genuinely elevate the standard at Madrid, rather than merely add another body to Mourinho’s defensive ranks.

The young defender has largely looked solid in Germany, but was allowed to leave Liverpool just over a year ago and has not yet fully won over England fans with his international displays.

Regularly featuring as a right back for club and country this season, the 6’3" Quansah provides a measure of defensive solidity, but lacks the creative nous provided by the likes of Alexander-Arnold.

The two players have been rotated at right back for England during the international break, with Quansah starting the 3–2 defeat to Spain and Alexander-Arnold making the lineup for Tuesday’s 2–0 win over Czechia.

Asked why the Leverkusen star was put into the team ahead of Alexander-Arnold against Spain, Tuchel told journalists: “We needed Jarell Quansah’s speed and ability to think as a central defender. He was top class at the World Cup, he was top class in training this week. He was excellent in this game.”