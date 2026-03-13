‘We Made a Plan’—Real Madrid Reveal Kylian Mbappe’s Status for Man City Second Leg

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa revealed he expects superstar forward Kylian Mbappé to make the trip to the Etihad for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City.

Mbappé has missed Los Blancos’ last four matches due to a nagging knee injury, one that forced the 27-year-old to return to his native country to receive treatment from French specialists. He is now back in Madrid, though, and training individually at Valdebebas.

“[Mbappé] is getting better every day,” Arbeloa confirmed in his prematch press conference on Friday. “His development is progressing as it should. We made a plan. It depends on his progress, but I think he’s doing very well.

“He won’t be available [against Elche], but I expect he’ll travel to Manchester.”

Although Real Madrid have a three-goal cushion in the tie thanks to Fede Valverde’s hat trick in the first leg, they will welcome back their leading goalscorer with open arms against Man City as they look to punch their tickets to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Mbappé’s Return Comes at Crucial Time for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé is back training at Valdebebas. | David S. Bustamante/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Having Mbappé back for the second leg against Man City was always the main priority for both the club and the Frenchman, but it is perhaps the game coming after the Champions League bout that is even more important to have the forward fit and firing on all cylinders.

After Los Blancos return home from Manchester, they must gear up for their final match before the March international break—the Madrid derby. The battle against Atlético Madrid could make or break the team’s La Liga title chances.

Already four points behind league-leaders Barcelona, Arbeloa’s men cannot afford any more blunders or else they risk the Spanish crown falling out of their reach. But securing a win against Diego Simeone’s men in La Liga is a tough feat, one that Real Madrid have not managed in their last six league meetings with their neighboring rivals.

At least with Mbappé—who has 38 goals to his name this season—potentially back in the XI, the team has a much greater chance of squeaking out a result, especially with the home crowd in their favor. The Frenchman’s pace and deadly finishing is the team’s best chance at catching Los Colchoneros out in transition.

Will Mbappé Feature for France During the March International Break?

Kylian Mbappé will lead France at the 2026 World Cup. | Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

If Mbappé indeed returns for Real Madrid’s last two fixtures before the international window commences, he technically can join up with Didier Deschamps’s squad for France’s upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Colombia.

Yet featuring during the international break poses risk of a setback for the goalscorer that could impact both Los Blancos and Les Bleus in the long run. Mbappé’s club needs him healthy as the season reaches its climax, and his national team needs him at his best for the 2026 World Cup.

Still, Arbeloa would not say whether he believes Mbappé should sit out during the upcoming break. “That’s a long way off. I want him to be able to travel to Manchester,” he said.

“Let’s see [on Saturday] and on Sunday, when we’ll make a final decision. Let’s hope he's there, and that he’s there against Atlético Madrid. As for France, we’ll see when the time comes.”

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