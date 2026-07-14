Real Madrid ‘Learn’ Extent of Thibaut Courtois Injury After World Cup Heartbreak

Thibaut Courtois has avoided serious injury despite his World Cup scare, and will join up with his Real Madrid teammates for preseason as normal at the end of July.

Real Madrid fans were left sweating when the 34-year-old was taken off after 71 minutes of Belgium‘s 2–1 World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Spain, with an apparent quad issue, and was later seen in tears on the bench.

Courtois’s replacement Senne Lammens was then at fault as Spain scored a late winner when Mikel Merino pounced on the keeper’s fumble.

Given Courtois was ruled out of a significant portion of Real Madrid’s 2025–26 season—including the Champions League quarterfinal exit to Bayern Munich—with a similar issue in the same leg, many Madrid fans were left concerned that the goalkeeper could be set to miss another chunk of club time.

Ukrainian stand-in Andriy Lunin deputized for Courtois during his spring absence, but kept just one clean sheet in 12 appearances.

Courtois Given All Clear in Madrid

Thibaut Courtois won’t miss the start of the new season. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Speaking the immediate aftermath of the Spain defeat, Courtois played down injury fears as he told the media, “I felt a lot of pain in my quadriceps. But I had no problem with staying in goal though, only for long kicks.

“In the end the manager decided to take me off. This is no problem as the team goes above everything.”

The keeper has since returned to Madrid for tests, with MARCA among the sources to report the player has avoided “any serious damage” to his quad, while fears of a relapse that would stop Courtois starting the new season in goal are unfounded.

After receiving the all clear from Madrid’s medical team, Courtois will now resume a well-earned vacation following his World Cup appearances and join up with the team at the end of July as part of a staggered return schedule for Real Madrid's international players.

Madrid Plan Talks Over New Contract

Thibaut Courtois is under contract at Madrid until next summer. | Omar Havana/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reports that Madrid are planning to hold contract extension talks with Courtois after this summer’s window has passed. The goalkeeper is under contract until 2027, after signing a one-year extension last summer, but his long-term future remains up in the air.

Despite his advancing years, he remains one of the world’s top goalkeepers. Last month, he told reporters that he hopes to continue at the Bernabéu for several more seasons.

“I hope to be able to finish my career there. In four or five years, we’ll see. It’s my dream, obviously,” he revealed.

“When I was a child, I dreamed of playing for Real Madrid. I’ve been there for eight years now, and I’m very happy.”

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