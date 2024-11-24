Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Leganes: La Liga
Before Real Madrid can look ahead to its trip to Anfield, Carlo Ancelotti's men must first handle business against Leganes in La Liga.
Real Madrid might have secured a 4–0 victory over Osasuna before the November international break, but the team suffered a triple injury blow that will impact the club's Spanish and European title defenses. Éder Militão tore his ACL for the second time in as many seasons, joining Dani Carvajal on the sidelines for the rest of the season. Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo also picked up injuries that will keep them off the pitch for weeks.
Plus, Aurélien Tchouaméni is sidelined with an ankle injury, leaving Ancelotti without his emergency center back. The manager now must decide what players get the nod in a makeshift lineup for Los Blancos. With Barcelona still six points ahead (with a game in hand) in the La Liga standings, Real Madrid must keep the pressure on Hansi Flick's side by collecting all three points against Leganes.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Borja Jiménez's men on Sunday, Nov. 24.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Leganes (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian is expected to be back between the posts on Sunday after recovering from a thigh injury.
RB: Fede Valverde—With both Carvajal and Vázquez out, Valverde is the next man up to slot in at right back. The midfielder looked solid on the right flank against Osasuna.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old is in for his first start for Real Madrid in place of Militão. The former Real Madrid Castilla player recorded a brilliant assist in his debut for Los Blancos before the international break.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—With so many injuries plaguing Real Madrid's defense, the pressure will be on Rüdiger to lead the backline. The Germany international is also the team's best target on set pieces.
LB: Ferland Mendy—As rumors of a potential Alphonso Davies transfer continue to mount, Mendy must focus on the task at hand and help out his makeshift supporting cast.
CM: Luka Modrić—Expect the 39-year-old to return to the starting XI to give Real Madrid's midfield more stability and creativity.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga is the man set to replace Tchouaméni in the midfield. The Frenchman's defensive efforts in the middle of the park are second to none.
CM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham finally scored his first goal of the season against Osasuna and recorded two assists for England over the international break. Real Madrid needs him firing on all cylinders to get its attack back on track.
RW: Brahim Díaz—Fresh off scoring a hat trick for Morocco, Díaz joins Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior up top while Rodrygo recovers from injury.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman has not found the back of the net since Oct. 19 and is still searching for his form at Real Madrid.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Brazilian bagged a hat trick the last time he suited up for Real Madrid and will look to continue his goalscoring prowess against a Leganes side that only has three clean sheets in its last 11 matches.