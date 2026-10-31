Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Racing Santander: Mourinho Goes Strong to Keep Pressure On

“Next week in Santander, we have to bring the same intensity.”

That was Kylian Mbappé’s rallying cry after Real Madrid stunned Barcelona at Camp Nou last Sunday to blow the La Liga title race wide open.

José Mourinho enjoyed his finest hour since his return and turned some doubters into believers with the unexpected 2–1 win in the Clásico. There are now just three points separating Madrid from top spot heading into the weekend.

The result of the season so far will count for nothing, however, if Los Blancos slip up on their trip to Cantabria to take on the newly promoted Racing this Sunday. José Alberto López’s team are unbeaten at home so far in 2026–27 and will pose a totally different kind of challenge.

Here’s how Real Madrid could line up for this one.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Racing Santander

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Real Madrid’s reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was called into action last weekend and acquitted himself well, making five saves. However, with Courtois now over the flu that stopped him featuring in the Clásico, he should regain his starting berth.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Mourinho has already confirmed Federico Valverde will not start here, potentially opening the door for Alexander-Arnold against a team that should not cause him too many problems defensively.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The 27-year-old Frenchman has started all but one La Liga game so far this season.

CB: Dean Huijsen—The young Spain international is enjoying a strong start to 2026–27—Madrid derby red card aside—and made a match-high 16 defensive contributions in the Clásico.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—Marc Cucurella was almost faultless in defending Lamine Yamal last time out. His reward could be a day off.

CM: Bernardo Silva—Mourinho seemed to intimate post-Clásico that the days of a Valverde-Tchouaméni pivot were over, with at least one of Silva or Eduardo Camavinga required to bring something different to the engine room.

Pick Your Real Madrid XI!

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman won the midfield battle at Camp Nou and has been the manager’s most relied-upon midfielder so far this season.

RW: Arda Güler—Probably Madrid’s best player this season, Mbappé aside, Güler provides supreme creativity and extra midfield support.

AM: Jude Bellingham—The 11th best player in the world according to the Ballon d’Or rankings. Bellingham dominated the Camp Nou turf last weekend and was pivotal in the winner.

LW: Yan Diomande—After a cautious start, club-record signing Diomande is hitting top speed and has six goal contributions in his last six outings. It is the sort of form that must be seriously worrying Vinícius Júnior.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—Madrid’s latest centurion couldn’t claim the Ballon d’Or, but he will have his eyes firmly set on a third-straight Pichichi Trophy.