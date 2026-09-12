Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid return to La Liga action against Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabéu on Saturday.

José Mourinho experienced the first speed bump of his second spell in charge of Los Blancos last Friday night, as his team had their unbeaten start to 2026–27 unceremoniously ended by Real Betis.

Madrid got back to winning ways midweek against Inter in the Champions League, but questions linger about whether Mourinho’s side can really keep up the relentless pace being set by Barcelona domestically.

Next up is a Madrid derby against Rayo Vallecano. Only about six miles separates the two clubs, but they are lightyears apart in resources.

Nothing less than win (and a good win at that) will satisfy the Bernabéu crowd who will demand a reaction after last week’s unfortunate slip up.

Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano Score Prediction

Real Madrid Return to Winning Ways Against Weakened Rivals

Kylian Mbappé will be desperate to atone his misses against Betis. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

This local derby may be the perfect tonic after last weekend’s frustrating defeat to Real Betis.

Los Blancos have dominated this fixture (at least at the Bernabéu) in recent years and face a Rayo who have struggled defensively so far this season—only Elche have conceded more goals in La Liga in 2026–27.

Kylian Mbappé racked up an xG of 1.78 against Betis—including his saved penalty—but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Frenchman rarely blanks twice in a row, while the combined firepower of Madrid’s attack should prove too much for one of La Liga’s more generous backlines.

Adding to Madrid’s favorable odds is the fact that Rayo come into this in the midst of an availability crisis, with several important players missing.

Head-to-head domination : Rayo Vallecano have never won away at the Bernabéu, with Madrid

: Rayo Vallecano have never won away at the Bernabéu, with Madrid racking up 38 goals in 11 previous meetings with Rayo, an averge of 3.5 per game. Rayo’s defensive woes : Rayo have conceded 10 goals in four La Liga outings so far and

: Rayo have conceded 10 goals in four La Liga outings so far and haven't kept a clean sheet in ten-consecutive matches. Happy hunting: Madrid’s big three in the attack of Mbappé, Vinícius Jr and Jude Bellingham have a combined 11 goal contributions so far this season—10 of which have come at home.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4–1 Rayo Vallecano

Defensive duo Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy are all still unavailable through injury, while Rodrygo is the club’s other absentee.

After a frustrating loss against Betis and the midweek exertions against Inter, Mourinho could opt to mix things up for this one.

Antonio Rüdiger could be rotated back into the lineup, while Arda Güler and Bernardo Silva are two others who could feature.

Aurelién Tchouaméni is fit again after featuring off the bench midweek. His return will be a welcome boost to Mourinho’s engine room options. Raúl Asencio, Thiago Pitarch and Endrick are all also back in contention again, but their roles in the team are far less clear.

Yan Diomande is still yet to make his first start for the club since his record breaking summer transfer.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Silva; Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius Jr; Mbappé.

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Camello is Rayo’s danger man. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Beñat San José has one of the longer injury lists to contend with in La Liga this season, making this weekend’s trip to the Bernabéu extra daunting.

First-choice goalkeeper August Batalla suffered a broken leg earlier this season and is likely out for the remainder of the calendar year. Meanwhile, Iván Balliu, Marash Kumbulla, Jozhua Vertrouwd, Isi Palazón and Randy Ntkeka all have fitness issues that will keep them out of the glamour tie on the other side of the city.

Meanwhile, talismanic winger Jorge de Frutos is suspended, further weakening Rayo’s squad, as is Fran Pérez. Both players were sent off in the win over Racing Santander last time out.

In-form striker Sergio Camello will be available, though. The former Atlético Madrid youth teamer has five goals in four matches this season. In sharp contrast to Madrid’s superstars, the 25-year-old drives a Volkswagen Beetle with over 186,000 miles on the odometer.

Rayo Vallecano predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Cárdenas; Ratju, Lejeune, Ciss, Pedrosa; Valentín, Bouare; Díaz, López, García; Camello.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Date : Saturday, Sept. 12

: Saturday, Sept. 12 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Víctor García Verdura

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Disney+ Premium Canada TSN Premium Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi