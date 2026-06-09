11 Real Madrid Transfer Targets to Watch at the 2026 World Cup

Few clubs use the World Cup as a place to shop like Real Madrid.

From Fabio Cannavaro to Mesut Özil to James Rodríguez, the world’s biggest club have regularly been persuaded to dip into their pockets after watching a player light it up on the world’s biggest stage—and the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico this June and July is unlikely to be an exception.

A summer of change is coming at Madrid. After Florentino Pérez saw off competition from Enrique Riquelme to hold onto the club presidency, José Mourinho will become the manager on a three-year deal.

The returning Portuguese coach will be followed through the door by Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer, while Denzel Dumfries is expected to sign too. However, after Pérez promised to bid upwards of €150 million ($175 million) for a new “Galáctico,” don’t expect that to be the end of this summer’s business.

Along with Pérez’s campaign pledge for yet another superstar attacker, a deep-lying playmaker is likely to be a priority. Targets in both positions could well boost their chances of a move with eye-catching displays in the World Cup spotlight.

There could also be a need for further defensive additions to cover for the gaps left by David Alaba and Dani Carvajal’s departures, plus the injury woes of Éder Militão and uncertain future of Raúl Asencio.

Center Back

Ibrahima Konaté will sign on a free deal | FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konaté is all-but officially announced and will become the first signing of Pérez’s seventh term as president, joining on a free transfer upon expiry of his Liverpool contract. The 27-year-old defender is vying for a spot in Didier Deschamps’s France lineup alongside Arsenal’s William Saliba, but may find himself more of a bench option, owing to his poor recent form and competition from Dayot Upamecano.

Group stage matches: Senegal (June 16), Iraq (June 22), Norway (June 26)

Nico Schlotterbeck has long been touted for a move to Madrid. While the Germany international signed a contract extension with Dortmund this spring, that deal is said to include a buyout clause for certain clubs.

Group stage matches: Curaçao (June 14), Ivory Coast (June 20), Ecuador (June 25)

Joško Gvardiol has emerged as another target in recent days, with Mourinho apparently seeking serious reinforcement this summer. The 24-year-old Croatian, who is under contract at Manchester City until 2028, would offer quality at both center back and left back.

Group stage matches: England (June 17), Panama (June 24), Ghana (June 27)

Right Back

Denzel Dumfries is a regular for Netherlands. | Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Like Konaté, Denzel Dumfries is expected to complete his move to the Bernabéu imminently, with Madrid paying his €20 million ($23 million) buyout clause. The 30-year-old is a stalwart for Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands team, with 71 caps.

Group stage matches: Japan (June 14), Sweden (June 20), Tunisia (June 26)

Center Midfield

Enzo Fernández will be one to watch this summer. | Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Enzo Fernández has flirted with Real Madrid for some time and looks to be available this summer—albeit with a hefty £120 million ($160 million) price tag. The Argentina star is already a World Cup winner and has developed into one of the world’s best since the displays which put him on the map three-and-a-half years ago.

Group stage matches: Algeria (June 17), Austria (June 22), Jordan (June 28)

Paris Saint-Germain’s Portuguese duo João Neves and Vitinha have been suggested as potential solutions to Madrid’s lack of engine room control. Signing either player would be a very heavy lift with back-to-back Champions League winners PSG not usually a selling club. However, when Pérez sets his mind on a player, he can be a hard man to stop.

Group stage matches: DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23), Colombia (June 28)

Spain’s Rodri was a campaign promise of Pérez’s rival Riquelme, making this move less likely now, following his election lose. Still, Madrid-born Rodri has been coveted at the Bernabéu for some time and recently failed to rule out a summer transfer away from Manchester City.

Group stage matches: Cabo Verde (June 15), Saudi Arabia (June 21), Uruguay (June 27)

Attacking Midfield

Julián Alvarez is a wanted man. | Luis ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images

Rumors are growing that Michael Olise is in fact the mystery man Pérez has vowed to bid $175 million for this summer, though Bayern Munich have already told Madrid to save their breath. The 24-year-old will be out to enhance his Ballon d’Or credentials this summer for tournament favorites France.

Group stage matches: Senegal (June 16), Iraq (June 22), Norway (June 26)

A far easier and cheaper deal to pull off, Nico Paz is expected to re-join Madrid after a season away at Como, with Los Blancos enjoying a buyback option on the young Argentine playmaker. Madrid fans may also have an eye on Paz’s teammate Julián Alvarez, who is also in the mix to be Pérez’s next blockbuster signing. Gazumping Barcelona to bring in the 26-year-old forward from Atlético Madrid is just the sort of audacious power play Pérez revels in attempting.

Group stage matches: Algeria (June 17), Austria (June 22), Jordan (June 28)

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