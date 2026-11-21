Real Madrid are aiming to continue where they left off before the November international break, as they welcome mid-table Celta Vigo to the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday.

After suffering from some early season consternation, José Mourinho, upon his return to the club, has quickly stumbled upon a formula that his players have started to relish. Madrid are still chasing back-to-back champions Barcelona at the La Liga summit, but a victory in the first Clásico of the season means they’re in touching distance.

Barça’s impressive triumph at the Metropolitano before the break was significant for the Blaugrana, who refused to convert their stumble into a sustained blip. Still, the fallibilities that came to pass during their two-game losing run will only encourage Mourinho’s side, who can move level on points with the league leaders if they defeat Celta on Saturday.

The visitors have won just two of their 12 league games this season, sitting 11th in the table having scored and conceded a mere 10 goals apiece.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Real Madrid kept a level head after their dramatic win at Camp Nou, notching comfortable victories on the road against Racing Santander and Valencia. In between the two domestic duels, Madrid came from behind to defeat AEK Athens 3–2 and maintain their perfect Champions League record.

Celta Vigo, led by the highly regarded Claudio Giráldez, have been up and down at the start of the new season. They’re scoreless in their previous three league outings, but they at least notched victories in the Europa League and Copa del Rey before the break, overcoming Celtic and Salamanca, respectively.

Outcome Likelihood Real Madrid 75.8% Draw 14.2% Celta Vigo 10.0%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo Score Prediction

Madrid Claim Ninth Straight Win

Mourinho is getting the best out of Real Madrid’s superstars. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Vinícius Júnior’s back! The Brazilian is available for Mourinho to utilize on Saturday after serving a four-game domestic ban.

Madrid failed to waver in his absence, arguably improving with Yan Diomande in the team, but Vinícius may well have found himself during the international break. Let’s see what five goals against Japan and the 149th-ranked Singapore can do to a superstar, eh?

Mourinho found just the right balance without him, and it’ll be interesting to see, given Diomande’s form, whether Madrid’s No. 7 is reintroduced right away. The Portuguese backed him for recent Champions League outings, receiving little in return.

• Head-to-head record: While Celta’s two victories in this fixture have come away from home, Real Madrid have ultimately been dominant over the years. Los Blancos have won 13 of the previous 14 duels, with the blemish in question arriving in the corresponding fixture last season.

• Contrasting home and away form: Real Madrid have enjoyed themselves at the Bernabéu since Mourinho returned to the home dugout, winning all five of their La Liga outings and two in the Champions League. Celta, meanwhile, are winless in five league matches on their travels. They have, however, only lost one of these five games.

• Celta’s woes in front of goal: The visitors have drawn a La Liga-high seven matches already this season because of their issues in the final third. Celta are by no means reliable generators of high-quality chances, but they haven’t been able to make the most of the opportunities created. Only two teams have underperformed their xG more than Saturday’s visitors (-3.74).

Prediction: Real Madrid 3–0 Celta Vigo