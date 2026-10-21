Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Yan Diomande’s early reunion with his old RB Leipzig teammates is the big headline ahead of Real Madrid’s third Champions League match this season.

The 19-year-old got the Bernabéu to believe the hype on Sunday with his first real standout performance since his record-breaking arrival this summer, grabbing a stunning goal and assist in the 4–1 win over Sevilla.

Expectations have gone up a notch for Diomande, who now prepares to face the club where he made his name last season. He could be joined in attack by Vinícius Júnior—another of the major talking points lately, with the Brazilian available to feature in the Champions League despite a four-game domestic ban.

Madrid can make it three European wins in a row with a victory over Leipzig, but fans may hope for less of an edge-of-your-seat affair than the—admittedly thrilling—4–3 against Roma last time out.

A goal-heavy night could well be on the cards again one way or another; Leipzig shipped four away to Como in their Champions League opener and were thrashed by Bayern Munich at the weekend. They have also won by three or more goals on three occasions already in 2026–27.

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Score Prediction

Los Blancos Overwhelm Visitors

Yan Diomande faces his former club. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

This encounter comes four days before the first Clásico of the season and, quite possibly, the match that will decide if Real Madrid are title contenders. You could forgive José Mourinho for having half a mind elsewhere.

In Leipzig, his Madrid side face a team of contrasts. One capable of brushing aside the likes of Frankfurt (6–0) and Hamburg (5–0) while also suffering heavy defeats to Bayern (6–1) and Como (4–1).

Madrid cannot afford to sleepwalk this one and Martín Demichelis’s side are undoubtedly dangerous. However, their open, attack-first style has seen them come undone time after time on the road and Madrid’s superstar frontline will get plenty of chances.

Head-to-head record : Madrid and Leipig have met on four previous occasions, with Los Blancos winning two, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent encounter ended in a 1–1 draw at the Bernabéu, with Vinícius Jr the scorer for the hosts on the way to their titlte win back in the 2023–24 season.

: Madrid and Leipig have met on four previous occasions, with Los Blancos winning two, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent encounter ended in a 1–1 draw at the Bernabéu, with Vinícius Jr the scorer for the hosts on the way to their titlte win back in the 2023–24 season. Home advantage: Madrid have won all six matches at the Bernabéu this season, scoring 19 times. By sharp contrast, Leipzig have lost their last four away games in 2026–27.

Madrid have won all six matches at the Bernabéu this season, scoring 19 times. By sharp contrast, Leipzig have lost their last four away games in 2026–27. Yan of the Moment: Diomande has four goal contributions in his last three Real Madrid appearances. The teenager was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Season last term after scoring 12 and assisting eight times for Die Roten Bullen.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3–0 RB Leipzig

Madrid’s availability is as good as it has been all season, with only long-term absentees Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and Raúl Asencio set to miss this one.

Diomande could face his old teammates from the right side of Madrid’s attack, rather than the left—as he did against Sevilla at the weekend—with Vinícius Jr an option for Mourinho again.

The main consideration for the manager will be making sure his team ends the night without any knocks or overly depleted batteries with the trip to Barcelona now so close.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinícius Jr; Mbappé.

RB Leipzig Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Marc Guiu and Assan Ouédraogo are set to miss out with injury. Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner missed the weekend’s defeat to Bayern and is a doubt to start for Wednesday.

Brazilian striker Rômulo should return to lead the attack after being benched for the weekend. Top scorer Christopher Nkunku may move to a deeper role as a result.

Norway international Antonio Nusa and on-loan star Brajan Gruda provide danger from out wide and will likely look to exploit space on the break behind Madrid’s own attacking wingers.

RB Leipzig predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Vandervoordt; Baku, Orbán, Lukeba, Raum; Banzuzi, El Aynaoui; Nusa, Nkunku, Gruda; Rômulo.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Bernabéu

: Bernabéu Date : Wednesday, Oct. 21

: Wednesday, Oct. 21 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: István Kovács (ROM)

István Kovács (ROM) VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, DAZN USA United Kingdom TNT Sports 4, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One, FOX+