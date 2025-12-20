Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Over 80,000 fans will be sat under the lights at the Bernabéu to watch Real Madrid close out the year against Sevilla on Saturday evening.
Los Blancos will be eager to leave 2025 in the past. The 15-time European champions won zero trophies, bid farewell to club legends Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modrić and spent much of the year trailing Barcelona in the La Liga standings.
Real Madrid currently sit four points off their bitter rivals and will hope to briefly close that gap with a win over Sevilla in their final match of the calendar year. Real are on a 13-game unbeaten run against their upcoming opponents, who have just six wins to their name this season.
Yet recent draws with Rayo Vallecano, Girona and Elche, as well as a shock defeat to Celta Vigo, gave Matías Almeyda’s side the blueprint on how to snatch a positive result against Xabi Alonso’s somewhat floundering squad.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the La Liga clash.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Sevilla Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Bernabéu
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 21
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 4 wins
- Sevilla: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Sevilla
Talavera 2–3 Real Madrid - 12/17/25
Alavés 1–0 Sevilla - 12/17/25
Alavés 1–2 Real Madrid - 12/14/25
Sevilla 4–0 Real Oviedo - 12/14/25
Real Madrid 0–2 Celta Vigo - 12/7/25
Valencia 1–1 Sevilla - 12/7/25
Athletic Club 0–3 Real Madrid - 12/3/25
Extremadura 1–2 Sevilla - 12/4/25
Girona 1–1 Real Madrid - 11/30/25
Sevilla 0–2 Real Betis - 11/30/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Sevilla on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Disney+
Canada
TSN+
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
Real Madrid Team News
Alonso is still unable to call on the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão. Plus, Brahim Díaz is away with Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Álvaro Carreras and Endrick remain suspended.
The good news for the Spaniard is Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba returned to training ahead of Saturday’s clash. The three players are racing to be ready to face Sevilla. Fran García, meanwhile, is in line to start at left back after serving his one-match ban.
All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappé, though, as the Frenchman looks to make club history. If the superstar forward bags a brace, he breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals scored in a calendar year by a Real Madrid player.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Rüdiger, Huijsen, F. García; Güler, Tchouaméni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappé.
Sevilla Team News
Almeyda must work around the long list of players unavailable for Saturday’s trip to the Bernabéu. Both Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke are with the Nigeria national team for AFCON, while a slew of Sevilla players remain on the sidelines.
Rubén Vargas, Adnan Januzaj, Tanguy Nianzou and Gabriel Suazo are all out due to injury, while Kike Salas, Marcão, César Azpilicueta and Ørjan Nyland face late fitness tests and remain doubts for the club’s final match of the year.
Former Arsenal forward Alexis Sánchez is in line to lead Almeyda’s attack, alongside Isaac Romero, who is back from suspension. The two players will hope to repeat their performances against Barcelona, when they both got on the scoresheet to lead Sevilla to a shock upset win over the defending La Liga champions.
Sevilla Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Sevilla predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (5-3-2): Vlachodimos; Carmona, Cardoso, Gudelj, López, Oso; Sow, Agoumé, Mendy; Romero, A. Sánchez.
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla Score Prediction
Sevilla’s depleted squad poses the perfect opportunity for Real Madrid to end 2025 with three points. Even with a makeshift backline, Alonso’s men have enough quality to limit the visitors’ chances on Saturday evening.
Somehow, bigger question marks surround Los Blancos’ star-studded attack, which has struggled to create goalscoring chances against even the most inferior sides this season. Still, like so many times since he made the move to the Spanish capital, Mbappé is elite enough to drag his side to victory— and he could make history along the way.
Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Sevilla