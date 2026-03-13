Real Madrid XI vs. Elche: Rotation With Mbappe Still Out —Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Before Real Madrid can focus on their upcoming Champions League round of 16 second leg tie with Manchester City, they first must dispatch Elche in La Liga action.

The 15-time European champions stunned City at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, securing a 3–0 first leg win thanks to a sensational hat-trick from Fede Valverde. For the first time in a long time, Los Blancos played with a swagger fitting for the badge on their chest.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s men will look to ride that momentum wave into La Liga, where they still trail bitter rivals Barcelona by four points. Even without so many key players available, Real Madrid must find a way past Elche to remain in the fight for the Spanish crown.

New Injuries Worsen Arbeloa’s Selection Crisis

Ferland Mendy only lasted 45 minutes against Manchester City. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

As if Real Madrid were not already missing enough players through injury and suspension, they now are without their starting fullback Álvaro Carreras and backup left back Ferland Mendy. The former is nursing a calf injury and the latter sustained a hamstring injury against Man City.

Fran García is the obvious choice to get the nod on the left flank, but natural midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is also an option in what will be a makeshift backline for Arbeloa. With a trip to the Etihad on the horizon, expect the Spaniard to give Antonio Rüdiger and perhaps Trent Alexander-Arnold the weekend off.

Dani Carvajal could then start at right back while Raúl Asencio slots in alongside Dean Huijsen in central defense. Éder Militão and David Alaba remain on the sidelines, alongside Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé.

Franco Mastantuono, meanwhile, is suspended for the clash after seeing red against Getafe. With few available attacking options, Arbeloa will likely stick with Brahim Díaz to partner Vinicius Junior up top.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Franco Mastantuono, Álvaro Carreras, David Alaba.

Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Franco Mastantuono, Álvaro Carreras, David Alaba. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Elche (4-4-2)

Álvaro Arbeloa opts for some necessary rotations. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Heralded by his manager as the “best goalkeeper in Real Madrid history,” Courtois slots in between the posts with the hopes of keeping his first La Liga clean sheet since Feb. 8.

RB: Dani Carvajal—The Spaniard is now second fiddle to Alexander-Arnold, but he returns to the XI to give his teammate a rest in what will be just his second start under Arbeloa.

CB: Raúl Asencio—Asencio brings fresh legs and energy to a haphazard backline. The young Spaniard, alongside Carvajal, injects a physicality to the defense that should frustrate Elche’s attack.

CB: Dean Huijsen—It’s been a debut season of ups and downs for Huijsen, but he will not be lacking confidence after going against some of the best forwards in the world on Wednesday night and coming out on top.

LB: Fran García—After playing the entire second half against City, García gets rewarded with a rare start, his first in La Liga in 2026. His time in the lineup will be short lived, though, with Carreras nearing a return.

RM: Federico Valverde—Valverde has unlocked a new facet of his game under Arbeloa. The midfielder comes into Saturday’s clash with eight goal contributions in his last seven appearances.

CM: Arda Güler—Arbeloa will rely on the youngster’s playmaking and expert set piece delivery to conquer another low block, a feat that often proves to be more challenging than it should.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Aurelien Tchouaméni needs a break, opening the door for his fellow countryman to get the nod in his place. Camavinga will be desperate to show his worth as transfer rumors continue to link him with a move out of the Spanish capital.

LM: Thiago Pitarch—The Real Madrid Castilla product has been the surprise of the season, and a strong outing against City proved he is here to stay.

ST: Brahim Díaz—The Morocco international retains his place alongside Vinicius Junior after an impressive performance in the Champions League, headline by his show-stopping assist on Valverde’s third goal.

ST: Vinicius Junior—Vinicius Junior will be eager to erase his blunder from the penalty spot with a goal or two against Elche. The winger has now gone three games without finding the back of the net.

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