Reece James Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Chelsea Star

Perhaps the only negative of Chelsea’s stellar victory on Saturday was Xabi Alonso’s admission that club captain Reece James picked up a new injury, which is why he missed out on the win against Bournemouth.

Chelsea bulldozed the Cherries 5–1 at Stamford Bridge to bounce back after three straight winless games in the Premier League. Xabi Alonso’s side delivered its best performance of the season in the first game back after the lengthy international window.

James was unable to represent England during the international action as Thomas Tuchel confirmed the Chelsea captain wasn’t included in his roster due to injury. The 26-year-old also missed Chelsea’s defeat against Brentford right before the international break.

On Friday, Alonso revealed his captain returned to training and was “ready to go” for the match against Bournemouth, so it was surprising when James was absent from his squad 24 hours later.

Alonso offered an explanation for this after the match. Unfortunately for Chelsea, it’s not great news.

What Injury Does Reece James Have?

Reece James is Chelsea’s leader. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Alonso revealed a knee injury suffered in training was the reason for James’s surprise absence from Saturday’s victory.

“He felt something in training,” Alonso said after the match. “But after we did the tests later in the afternoon he had some little issues on the knee, so we need to check how long it will be.”

James sustained the fresh fitness blow during Chelsea’s final training session before the match against Bournemouth. Although there was no specific diagnosis, muscular problems are believed to be what he was nursing prior to the international break.

The knee issue Alonso disclosed appears to be an entirely new concern, which is less than ideal considering it’s two separate injuries less than two months into the campaign.

When Will Reece James Return for Chelsea?

Reece James has struggled to remain fit throughout his career. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Alonso refused to put a definite timeline for when James will be back on the pitch, simply stating that “we need to assess him week by week.”

Best case scenario, the Blues could have their captain back when they visit Everton in their next Premier League match in a week’s time. Without any European competitions on the schedule this season, Chelsea have the luxury of a less busy schedule and more time to rest and recover between matches.

However, James’s extensive injury record could see Chelsea decide to be extremely cautious with his recovery. The Cobham graduate has missed significant time due to injury throughout his career and the club would be wise to make sure he returns once he’s completely injury free given his importance on the pitch.

As a result, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if James misses the clash against Everton, eyeing a potential return for a home London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Oct. 24.

Reece James’s Career Injury History

Season Number of Injuries Days Missed 2019–20 4 144 2020–21 2 41 2021–22 4 88 2022–23 6 152 2023–24 2 207 2024–25 3 111 2025–26 3 69 2026–27 2 28

Chelsea’s Options to Replace Reece James

Jordan Henderson scored a brace in his home Chelsea debut. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

James has operated almost exclusively as a central midfielder in the infancy of the Alonso era. Fortunately for Chelsea, previously injured midfielders have not only returned to full fitness—they are already producing on the pitch.

Jordan Henderson and Moisés Caicedo formed Alonso’s double-pivot against Bournemouth and thrived, with the pair only recently returning from injury themselves. In his first Chelsea start at Stamford Bridge, Henderson scored a brace and picked up an assist, while Caicedo looked solid in his first start of the campaign.

Alonso was delighted with how his starting midfielders performed, and Roméo Lavia also looked sharp during his cameo after suffering an injury scare during the international break.

If Alonso also needs cover at right-center back or wingback—positions James can also operate in—Josh Acheampong and Pedro Neto also impressed on Saturday. Furthermore, summer recruit Marco Palestra made his season debut with a 20-minute cameo at wingback.